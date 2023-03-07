U.S. markets close in 4 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,009.76
    -38.66 (-0.95%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,121.93
    -309.51 (-0.93%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,594.83
    -80.90 (-0.69%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,887.38
    -12.38 (-0.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.45
    -2.01 (-2.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,822.80
    -31.80 (-1.71%)
     

  • Silver

    20.27
    -0.86 (-4.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0580
    -0.0105 (-0.98%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9600
    -0.0230 (-0.58%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1863
    -0.0163 (-1.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.8480
    +0.9230 (+0.68%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    22,260.55
    -237.35 (-1.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    504.82
    -6.20 (-1.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,922.46
    -7.33 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,309.16
    +71.38 (+0.25%)
     

The Global Healthcare Interoperability Solution Market is forecast to grow by $3330.16 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 13.51% during the forecast period

·3 min read

NEW YORK, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Source: ReportLinker
Source: ReportLinker

Global Healthcare Interoperability Solution Market 2023-2027

The analyst has been monitoring the healthcare interoperability solution market and is forecast to grow by $3330.16 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 13.51% during the forecast period. Our report on the healthcare interoperability solution market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06424912/?utm_source=PRN

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing adoption of EHRs, growing number of acquisitions and partnerships, and increased spending on healthcare infrastructure.

The healthcare interoperability solution market is segmented as below:

By Deployment

  • On-premise

  • Cloud based

By Type

  • Structural

  • Semantic

  • Foundational

By Geography

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia

  • Rest of World (ROW)

This study identifies the growing digitization of healthcare industry as one of the prime reasons driving the healthcare interoperability solution market growth during the next few years. Also, government initiatives supporting healthcare interoperability solution and growing consolidation in healthcare industry will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the healthcare interoperability solution market covers the following areas:

  • Healthcare interoperability solution market sizing

  • Healthcare interoperability solution market forecast

  • Healthcare interoperability solution market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading healthcare interoperability solution market vendors that include ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS INC., Cerner Corp., Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc., Epic Systems Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Infor Inc., iNTERFACEWARE Inc., InterSystems Corp., Jitterbit Inc., Lyniate, Medical Information Technology Inc., NextGen Healthcare Inc., Onyx Technology, Orion Health, OSP, Virtusa Corp., ViSolve Inc., Wipro Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, and Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. Also, the healthcare interoperability solution market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06424912/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-global-healthcare-interoperability-solution-market-is-forecast-to-grow-by-3330-16-mn-during-2022-2027--accelerating-at-a-cagr-of-13-51-during-the-forecast-period-301763569.html

SOURCE Reportlinker

Recommended Stories

  • Gold Losses Mount After Powell Says Fed Ready to Act as Needed

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold extended declines after Jerome Powell said in prepared comments that the Federal Reserve is prepared to increase the pace of rate hikes if needed.Most Read from BloombergMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekUS Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on DepositsTrump’s Threat of a Third-Party Run Is Undercut by ‘Sore Loser’ LawsTesla Slashes Model S and X Prices for the Second Time This YearChina Warns US Risks Catastrophe With Moves to ‘Contain’ Beijing

  • Costco Plans a Move Members Will Hate (But They May Love Why)

    The warehouse club has confirmed that it's going to make the customer-unfriendly move, but the reason for it may delight members.

  • Google boss Sundar Pichai says staff are bemoaning office ghost towns—‘It’s just not a nice experience’

    The search engine giant is facing what is likely its greatest competitive threat since it was founded in 1998, forcing Pichai to make tough choices on costs.

  • This 11.8%-Yielding ETF Pays Large Monthly Dividends

    There are few things investors enjoy more than receiving a dividend payment each quarter. However, a popular ETF from JPMorgan, the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI), takes this approach and does it one better by paying investors a dividend on a monthly basis. Not only that, but JEPI’s dividend yield is a massive 11.8% on a trailing basis, which is more than seven times the average yield for the S&P 500 of 1.65% and nearly three times the yield that investors can get from 10-yea

  • Is NIO Inc. (NIO) a Buy as Wall Street Analysts Look Optimistic?

    The average brokerage recommendation (ABR) for NIO Inc. (NIO) is equivalent to a Buy. The overly optimistic recommendations of Wall Street analysts make the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric questionable. So, is it worth buying the stock?

  • Scout Motors wants to build the next 'iconic' brand in the US — and the IRA is helping

    Volkswagen’s Scout Motors brand is capitalizing on its U.S. roots, with an EV twist. Scout Motors, named after the spunky off-roader built by now defunct International Harvester, will build its all-electric adventure vehicles from brand new $2 billion plant located in South Carolina. The plant will eventually employ 4,000 workers, and have an annual capacity of 200,000 EVs a year by the time it is up and running. Scout Motors says production will start in 2026, and teased images of two of of its upcoming vehicles.

  • Sirius XM Lays Off 475 Employees On Completing Strategic Review

    Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SIRI) shared plans to downsize its workforce by 475 roles, or 8%, after a strategic review. "We are entering into a new phase for our Company. The investments we are making in the business this year, coupled with today's uncertain economic environment, require us to think differently about how our organization is structured." "As I shared in November, our planning process for 2023 included an enterprise-wide review of our business to identify opportunities for gre

  • AT&T Inc. (T) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to AT&T (T). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • U.S. Gasoline Demand Is Past Its Peak. EVs Are Only One of the Reasons.

    Sales of gasoline might never hit prepandemic levels again. What that means for drivers, refiners, and gas stations.

  • EV Startups Brace for Another Tough Year as Cash Dwindles

    Young electric-vehicle makers that worried last year about producing enough autos are now concerned about selling them.

  • Goldman Sachs Sees Over 60% Upside in These 3 Lesser-Known Stocks — Here’s Why They Could Jump

    Slow disinflation and a still-strong jobs market have sparked fears the Fed may be readying to pull the trigger on further aggressive rate hikes in an effort to cool off economic activity and bring inflation down. Nevertheless, the overall backdrop of continued growth momentum isn’t necessarily bad for stocks, according to Goldman Sachs strategist Kamakshya Trivedi. “Our overall view is still more consistent with slow disinflation amid some further improvement to global growth. That mix should m

  • Stock market news today: Stocks fall as Powell tells Congress rates could go 'higher'

    Stocks were lower on Tuesday as testimony from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell set the stage for additional rate hikes from the central bank as inflation remains stubbornly high.

  • I'm 50. How Much Should I Have in My 401(k)?

    Most Americans have less in their retirement accounts than they'd like, and much less than the rules say they should have. So, obviously, if that describes you then you're not alone. Now, most financial advisors recommend that you have between five … Continue reading → The post How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 50? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Dow Jones Sells Off As Powell Says Interest Rates Are 'Likely To Be Higher' Than Expected

    The Dow Jones fell Tuesday on Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell's comments. Facebook-parent Meta climbed on more planned layoffs.

  • Meta plans to cut thousands of jobs as soon as this week - Bloomberg News

    Meta declined to comment on the Bloomberg report when contacted by Reuters. Last month, the Washington Post newspaper had reported that Meta was planning to cut jobs in a reorganization and downsizing effort. Meta, at that time, declined to comment, but spokesperson Andy Stone in a series of tweets cited several previous statements by Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg suggesting that more cuts were on the way.

  • Domo (DOMO) Reports Q4 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Domo (DOMO) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 80% and 2.98%, respectively, for the quarter ended January 2023. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Dow Jones Fades Ahead Of Powell Testimony; Ferrari Overtakes Tesla As Leader; Apple Pops

    The Dow Jones faded ahead of key testimony from Fed Chair Jerome Powell. Ferrari zoomed past Tesla stock. Apple stock was a top blue chip.

  • Why Sea Limited Shares Are Surging Today

    Consumer internet company Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) reported fourth-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 7.1% year-on-year to $3.45 billion, beating the consensus of $3.06 billion. Digital Entertainment revenue decreased 32.9% Y/Y to $948.86 million. The bookings declined 18% Q/Q to $543.6 million. The segment-adjusted EBITDA was $258.2 million, compared to $289.9 million in the prior quarter. The segment's quarterly active users were 485.5 million, compared to 568.2 million a quarter ago. Average bookin

  • Rivian plans to sell $1.3 billion in bonds to shore up capital, shares fall

    Rivian Automotive plans to sell bonds worth $1.3 billion, it said on Monday, as weakening demand and lofty costs tighten a cash crunch around electrical vehicle makers. Initial investors will get an option to buy an additional $200 million of the bonds for settlement 13 days after the bonds are issued, Rivian said in a statement. The capital from this offering will help facilitate the launch of Rivian's smaller R2 vehicle family, a Rivian spokesperson told Reuters, adding that convertible debt was "optimal cost of capital versus selling equity at today's levels."

  • Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) closed at $46.14, marking a -0.22% move from the previous day.