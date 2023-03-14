U.S. markets closed

Global Healthcare Leader Abbott Selects Copperleaf Portfolio for Investment Planning

·3 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, March 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Global decision analytics company, Copperleaf® Technologies Inc. (TSX: CPLF) ("Copperleaf" or the "Company"), today announced the selection of its solution by Abbott Products Operations AG.

Copperleaf Technologies Inc. Logo (CNW Group/CopperLeaf Technologies Inc.)
Copperleaf Technologies Inc. Logo (CNW Group/CopperLeaf Technologies Inc.)

Abbott, a global leader in health care, selected Copperleaf Portfolio™ to enhance its investment planning process—moving from a manual and reactive approach, focused mainly on operational and tactical planning, to a streamlined process that considers long-term strategic planning.

The Copperleaf solution will equip Abbott with data-driven insights into the condition and recapitalization priority of its capital and production assets, and improve investment decision making by leveraging a clear understanding of the associated risks and benefits.

Abbott will be able to realize a balanced and optimized allocation of CapEx across its sites by creating the highest-value investment strategies that respect targets and resource constraints.

"We are looking forward to working with Abbott and thank them for trusting us with this important project," commented Fin Jennrich, Regional Director for Copperleaf in Central Europe. "Copperleaf Portfolio will enable Abbott to make better and more consistent investment decisions based on an efficient and streamlined investment planning process."

"We are thrilled to welcome Abbott to the Copperleaf Community as our first client in the pharmaceutical industry," said Stefan Sadnicki, Managing Director for Copperleaf in Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). "Our solution will enable Abbott to assess and compare investments on a common economic scale to ensure that resources are allocated in the best possible way to meet strategic goals."

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws in Canada, including, without limitation, statements with respect to our expectations, future plans or opportunities. Forward-looking information is necessarily based on a number of opinions, estimates and assumptions that we considered appropriate and reasonable as at the date such statements are made, but which are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to the risk factors described in our 2021 Annual Information Form ("AIF") under "Risk Factors. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

These statements reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events, performance, and results and speak only as of the date of this news release. Consequently, there can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Except as required by securities disclosure laws and regulations applicable to the Company, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if the Company's expectations regarding future events, performance, or results change.

About Abbott

Abbott is a global healthcare leader that helps people live more fully at all stages of life. The company's portfolio of life-changing technologies spans the spectrum of healthcare, with leading businesses and products in diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and branded generic medicines. Abbott's 115,000 colleagues serve people in more than 160 countries.

About Copperleaf 

Copperleaf (TSX:CPLF) provides enterprise decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure. We leverage operational and financial data to empower our clients to make investment decisions that deliver the highest business value. What sets us apart is our commitment to providing extraordinary experiences, shaped by people who care deeply, products that deliver exceptional value, and partnerships that stand the test of time. Copperleaf is a patron of The Institute of Asset Management and actively participates in shaping the future of asset management standards, including ISO 55000. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, our solutions are distributed and supported by regional staff and partners worldwide. Together, we are transforming how the world sees value.

Source: Copperleaf Technologies Inc. CPLF-IR

SOURCE CopperLeaf Technologies Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/14/c4280.html

