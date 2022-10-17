The Global Healthcare Middleware Market is expected to grow by $1.76 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.75% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Healthcare Middleware Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the healthcare middleware market and it is poised to grow by $1. 76 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.

New York, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Healthcare Middleware Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06346587/?utm_source=GNW

75% during the forecast period. Our report on the healthcare middleware market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising amount of healthcare data, increasing adoption of EHRs, and growing demand for middleware from healthcare providers.

The healthcare middleware market analysis includes type, deployment, end-user segment, and geographic landscape.



The healthcare middleware market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Communication middleware

• Integration middleware

• Platform middleware

• Others



By Deployment

• On-premise

• Cloud-based

• Hybrid



By End-user

• Healthcare providers

• Life science organizations

• Healthcare payers

• Clinical laboratories



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the increasing adoption of advanced technologies in healthcare as one of the prime reasons driving the healthcare middleware market growth during the next few years. Also, an increase in integration with mobile devices and the rising application of big data in healthcare will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the healthcare middleware market covers the following areas:

• Healthcare middleware market sizing

• Healthcare middleware market forecast

• Healthcare middleware market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading healthcare middleware market vendors that include Ascom Holding AG, Axiom Software Solutions Ltd., BYG Informatique SAS, Epic Systems Corp., Fujitsu Ltd., Informatica LLC, International Business Machines Corp., InterOperability Bidco Inc., InterSystems Corp, Oracle Corp., Orion Health Group Ltd., Software AG, TIBCO Software Inc., Vayu Inc., Zoeticx Inc., and Microsoft Corp. Also, the healthcare middleware market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06346587/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



