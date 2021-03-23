The global healthcare mobility solutions market is expected to reach US$ 272,054 million by 2027 from US$ 57,162.65 million in 2019

It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 22. 2% from 2020 to 2027. Mobile devices have become significant enablers of healthcare IT, and they are widely being used by healthcare providers as the most convenient means to treat patients, as well as to monitor their progress.

New York, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Products and Services, Application, and End User, and Geography" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06038333/?utm_source=GNW

Since the initiation of digital healthcare, there has been increased use of mobile devices.



According to a study conducted by Ponemon Institute in 2013, ~84% of the physicians had started using smartphones to fulfill their professional needs, whereas ~56% doctors use tablets for at work. Similarly, according to the GSMA real-time intelligence data, more than 5.13 billion people, accounting for 66.53% of the world population, owned mobile devices in 2019, and 50% of the 5.13 billion people (including, adults, and elderly people) are expected have mHealth apps installed in their smart mobile devices for tracking their fitness and vital health signs. These apps have also helped people in managing their medications and conditions.

Further, the use of mobile devices has increased tenfold amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which has propelled various companies to diversify their capabilities and offer digital solutions for better medical workflows.Clinicians and physicians can use mobile devices and access tools to diagnose patients’ conditions in the ICUs or emergency settings.



This supports the smooth workflow, which has been boosting the demand for mobility solutions having installed in mobile devices during the COVID-19 pandemic.Mobile devices such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops enable first-line communication between staff and facility centers in a healthcare organization.



In addition, the electronic health records, (EHRs), clinical decision support systems (CDSS), and picture archiving communication systems (PACS) are widely preferred as the point of care through mobile devices.Similarly, clinicians are using mobile devices to access other medical resources of point-of-care such as drug references, clinical care guidelines, and medical calculators.



Moreover, the mobile monitoring devices used as the Internet of Things (IoT) help collect and share of the patients’ health data (PGHD) through telemedicine apps. Thus, on the back of various advantages, there has been a boost in the use of medical devices in the healthcare sector, which is eventually fueling the adoption of healthcare mobility solutions.



Based on products and services, the healthcare mobility solutions market is segmented into mobile devices, mobile applications, and enterprise mobility platforms.In 2019, the mobile devices segment accounted for the largest market share and it is estimated to dominate the market with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The growth of the market is attributed to the growing developments in medical device technology, which is integrated with information technology. Increasing digitalization and rising adoption of automated medical devices are likely to foster the market growth during 2020–2027.



Based on application, the healthcare mobility solutions market is segmented into enterprise solutions, and mHealth applications. The enterprise solutions segment held the largest share of the market in 2019 and is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



Based on end user, the healthcare mobility solutions market is bifurcated into healthcare providers, healthcare payers, and patients. The healthcare providers held the largest share of the market in 2019, also the same segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



A few of the major primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the healthcare mobility solutions market are Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, US Food and Drug Administration, National Health Security Administration, Government’s Department of Health and Social Care, and Ministry of Health in Argentina.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06038333/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



