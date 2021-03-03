U.S. markets open in 2 minutes

Global Healthcare Packaging Industry

ReportLinker
·13 min read

Global Healthcare Packaging Market to Reach $171. 8 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Healthcare Packaging estimated at US$115. 8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$171.

New York, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Healthcare Packaging Industry"
8 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 5.8% over the period 2020-2027. Pharmaceutical, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.7% CAGR and reach US$106 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Medical Devices segment is readjusted to a revised 6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $31.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.8% CAGR

The Healthcare Packaging market in the U.S. is estimated at US$31.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$36.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 5.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 179-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

  • Amcor Ltd.

  • American Health Packaging

  • AptarGroup, Inc.

  • Baxter International, Inc.

  • Becton, Dickinson and Company

  • Bemis Co., Inc.

  • Cardinal Health, Inc.

  • Catalent Pharma Solutions, Inc.

  • CCL Industries, Inc.

  • Clondalkin Group Holdings BV

  • Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH

  • Datwyler Holding, Inc.

  • Euromedex France SA

  • Gerresheimer AG

  • Intrapac International Corporation

  • Klockner Pentaplast GmbH & Co. KG

  • Korber AG

  • Nampak Ltd.

  • RPC Bramlage GmbH

  • SCHOTT AG

  • SteriPack Group

  • Vitro S.A.B. de C.V.

  • Winpak Ltd.




I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 41
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956919/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


