Global Healthcare Robotics Market to 2028 - Size, Share, Outlook and Opportunity Analysis
Dublin, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Healthcare Robotics Market, by Product Type, by End User, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Robotics technology is transforming the healthcare sector and having a big impact on the medical industry. This relieves the burden of medical workers and allow them to focus on more pressing issues, while also making medical treatments safer and less expensive for patients.
As artificial intelligence (AI) gets increasingly sophisticated and capable of performing activities previously performed by humans, the technology's potential in healthcare is enormous, especially as the globe continues to grapple with the current pandemic. As a result, AI and robotics are becoming a legitimate component of our healthcare environment. Robotics usage in healthcare has risen dramatically in recent years, including surgical operations. Due to the amount of precision that can be obtained by directing robotic arms, surgical robots offer a lot of potential. Robotics, in particular, can lessen the risk of human tremor and augment 'surgical eyes' through improved stereoscopic displays.
Market Dynamics
Increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries, technological advancement in the medical robotic systems, potential of rehabilitation, hospital, and pharmacy robots, and increasing adoption of inorganic growth strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations by key players operating in the market are the major factors that are expected to drive growth of the global healthcare robotics market over the forecast period.
For instance, in July 2019, Intuitive Surgical Inc., an American Corporation, acquired robotic endoscope manufacturing business of Scholly Fiber optic Gmbh, a medical technology manufacturer in Germany. This acquisition will combine Scholly's robotic endoscope manufacturing line, and two Scholly sites with Intuitive operations.
Key features of the study:
This report provides in-depth analysis of the global healthcare robotics market, and provides market size (US$ Mn) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2021-2028), considering 2020 as the base year
It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market
This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players
It profiles key players in the global healthcare robotics market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, market presence, distribution strategies, key developments, strategies, and future plans
Key companies covered as a part of this study include Accuray Incorporated., Capsa Healthcare, LLC., Hocoma, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Titan Medical, Inc., Aurora Biomed Inc., Abbott, Omnicell, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Stryker Corporation, Medtronic Plc., Parata Systems LLC, avateramedical GmbH, Toyota Motor Corporation, Siemens Healthineers AG, BIONIK Laboratories Corp., THINK Surgical, Inc., Intuitive Surgical Inc., Globus Medical Inc., and Restoration Robotics, Inc.
Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
The global healthcare robotics market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global healthcare robotics market
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Objectives and Assumptions
2. Market Purview
Report Description
Market Definition and Scope
Executive Summary
Market Snippet, By Product Type
Market Snippet, By End User
Market Snippet, By Region
Coherent Opportunity Map (COM)
3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Restraints
Market Opportunities
Product Recall
Technology Evolution
Impact Analysis
PEST Analysis
Porter's Five Forces Analysis
Regulatory Scenario
Cost Benefit Analysis
ENT Surgical Robotic Systems
Robot-assisted Ophthalmic Surgery
Key Developments (Recent Product Approval/Launch)
Mergers & Acquisitions
4. Global Healthcare Robotics Market - Impact of Coronavirus (Covid-19) Pandemic
Economic Impact
Impact on Clinical Trials and Drug Development
Government Initiatives
5. Global Healthcare Robotics Market, By Product Type, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn.)
Introduction
Market Share Analysis, 2021 and 2028 (%)
Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018 - 2028
Segment Trends
Systems
Surgical Robots
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn.)
Rehabilitation Robots
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn.)
Non-invasive Radiosurgery Robots
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn.)
Hospital and Pharmacy Robots
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn.)
Others
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn.)
Instruments & Accessories
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn.)
6. Global Healthcare Robotics Market, By End User, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn.)
Introduction
Market Share Analysis, 2021 and 2028 (%)
Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018 - 2028
Segment Trends
Hospitals
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn.)
Pharmacies
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn.)
Rehabilitation Centers
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn.)
Home Care Settings
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn.)
7. Global Healthcare Robotics Market, By Region, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn.)
8. Competitive Landscape
Heat Map Analysis
Market Share Analysis
Accuray Incorporated.*
Company Overview
Product Portfolio
Financial Overview
Key Highlights
Market Strategies
Capsa Healthcare, LLC.
Company Overview
Product Portfolio
Financial Overview
Key Highlights
Market Strategies
Hocoma
Company Overview
Product Portfolio
Financial Overview
Key Highlights
Market Strategies
Becton, Dickinson and Company.
Company Overview
Product Portfolio
Financial Overview
Key Highlights
Market Strategies
Agilent Technologies, Inc.
Company Overview
Product Portfolio
Financial Overview
Key Highlights
Market Strategies
Intuitive Surgical, Inc.
Company Overview
Product Portfolio
Financial Overview
Key Highlights
Market Strategies
Titan Medical, Inc.
Company Overview
Product Portfolio
Financial Overview
Key Highlights
Market Strategies
Aurora Biomed Inc.
Company Overview
Product Portfolio
Financial Overview
Key Highlights
Market Strategies
Abbott
Company Overview
Product Portfolio
Financial Overview
Key Highlights
Market Strategies
Omnicell, Inc.
Company Overview
Product Portfolio
Financial Overview
Key Highlights
Market Strategies
F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
Company Overview
Product Portfolio
Financial Overview
Key Highlights
Market Strategies
Siemens Healthineers AG
Company Overview
Product Portfolio
Financial Overview
Key Highlights
Market Strategies
Stryker Corporation
Company Overview
Product Portfolio
Financial Overview
Key Highlights
Market Strategies
Medtronic Plc.
Company Overview
Product Portfolio
Financial Overview
Key Highlights
Market Strategies
Parata Systems LLC
Company Overview
Product Portfolio
Financial Overview
Key Highlights
Market Strategies
avateramedical GmbH
Company Overview
Product Portfolio
Financial Overview
Key Highlights
Market Strategies
Toyota Motor Corporation
Company Overview
Product Portfolio
Financial Overview
Key Highlights
Market Strategies
THINK Surgical, Inc.
Company Overview
Product Portfolio
Financial Overview
Key Highlights
Market Strategies
BIONIK Laboratories Corp.
Company Overview
Product Portfolio
Financial Overview
Key Highlights
Market Strategies
Restoration Robotics, Inc.
Company Overview
Product Portfolio
Financial Overview
Key Highlights
Market Strategies
Globus Medical Inc.,
Company Overview
Product Portfolio
Financial Overview
Key Highlights
Market Strategies
Analyst Views
9. Section
