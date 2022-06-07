Global Healthcare Staffing Market Forecast to 2028 - Increasing Demand of Locum Tenens Presents Opportunities

Company Logo

Global Healthcare Staffing Market

Dublin, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Healthcare Staffing Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Service Type, and End Users" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The healthcare staffing market is expected to grow from US$ 34.76 billion in 2021 to US$ 51.28 billion by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2028.



The market growth is mainly attributed to the increasing demand for physician extenders and the growing number of government initiatives. However, the shortage of nurses hinders the healthcare staffing market growth.



In recent years, the global healthcare sector has faced challenges due to the lack of skilled practitioners. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the sector was short of ~7.2 million healthcare professionals in 2013, and the shortage is expected to reach 12.9 million by the end of 2035. In the US, ~50% of hospitals reported temporary hiring of nurses in 2019, as more than 60% of the hospitals nurses were on the verge of retirement in 2019.

According to the WHO, a shortfall of 7.2 million healthcare workers was reported across the world in 2013, and the number is projected to reach 12.9 million by 2035. According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average annual income of nurses was around US$ 75,000 in 2018. The shortage registered for nurses is expected to open new opportunities for the healthcare staffing market growth in the near future. Moreover, the scarcity of healthcare professionals is expected to trigger the salaries of these professionals, in-turn attracting more individuals to opt for careers in the healthcare sector.



Maintaining appropriate staffing in healthcare facilities is essential to providing a safe work environment for healthcare professionals and safe patient care. As the COVID-19 pandemic progresses, staffing shortages is likely to prevail due to the exposure of these professionals to illnesses, or any other personal reasons. Thus, healthcare facilities must be prepared for potential staffing shortages, and have plans and processes in place to mitigate these shortages.

Story continues

As a result, they are implementing contingency capacity strategies, in collaboration with human resources and occupational health services providers. Further, the US, which is the largest country-based market in the healthcare staffing sector, introduced the Affordable Care Act (ACA) in 2010. The law provides consumers with subsidies ("premium tax credits") that lower costs for households with incomes between 100% and 400% of the federal poverty level (FPL). Such regulations and acts levied in certain countries have had a huge impact on maximizing healthcare utilization.



The healthcare staffing market is segmented on the bases of service type and end user. The market, based on service type, is segmented into travel nurse staffing, per diem nurse staffing, locum tenens staffing, allied healthcare staffing, and others. In 2021, the travel nurse staffing segment held the largest share of the market. However, the locum tenens staffing segment is also expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. By end user, the market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, pharma, clients, and government agencies. In 2021, the hospitals and clinics segment held the largest share of the market. However, the clients segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in during 2021-2028.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Global Healthcare Staffing Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Healthcare Staffing Market - Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America - PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe - PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Asia Pacific - PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa - PEST Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America (SCAM) - PEST Analysis

4.3 Experts Opinion



5. Healthcare Staffing Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Significant Increase in the Number of Government Initiatives

5.1.2 Increasing Demand of Physician Extenders

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Impact of Nurse Shortage

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Increasing Demand of Locum Tenens

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Digital Transformation

5.5 Impact Analysis



6. Healthcare Staffing Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global Healthcare Staffing Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis

6.2 Global Healthcare Staffing Market, By Geography - Forecast and Analysis

6.3 Global Healthcare Staffing Market - Market Potential Analysis, By Region

6.4 Comparative Company Analysis

6.5 Market Positioning of Key Players



7. Healthcare Staffing Market Analysis and forecasts to 2028 - Service Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Healthcare Staffing Market Share by Service Type 2021 & 2028 (%)

7.3 Travel Nurse Staffing

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Travel Nurse Staffing Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

7.4 Per Diem Nurse Staffing

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Per Diem Nurse Staffing Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

7.5 Locum Tenens Staffing

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Locum Tenens Staffing Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

7.6 Allied Healthcare Staffing

7.6.1 Overview

7.6.2 Allied Healthcare Staffing Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)



8. Healthcare Staffing Market Analysis And Forecasts TO 2028 - End-User

8.1 Overview

8.2 Global Healthcare Staffing Market Share by End-User 2021 & 2028 (%)

8.3 Hospitals and Clinics

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Hospitals and Clinics Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

8.4 Pharma

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Pharma Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

8.5 Clients

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Client Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn))

8.6 Government Agencies

8.6.1 Overview

8.6.2 Government Agencies Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)



9. Global Healthcare Staffing Market - Geographic Analysis



10. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Healthcare Staffing Market

10.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.3 Asia Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.4 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.5 South and Central America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



11. Healthcare Staffing Market - Industry Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Growth Strategies in the Medical staffing Market (%)

11.3 Organic Developments

11.3.1 Overview

11.4 Inorganic Developments

11.4.1 Overview



12. Company Profiles

12.1 Adecco Group

12.1.1 Key Facts

12.1.2 Business Description

12.1.3 Products and Services

12.1.4 Financial Overview

12.1.5 SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Key Developments

12.2 Envision Healthcare Corp. (KKR & Co. Inc.)

12.2.1 Key Facts

12.2.2 Business Description

12.2.3 Products and Services

12.2.4 Financial Overview

12.2.5 SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Key Developments

12.3 AMN Healthcare

12.3.1 Key Facts

12.3.2 Business Description

12.3.3 Products and Services

12.3.4 Financial Overview

12.3.5 SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Key Developments

12.4 CHG Healthcare Services

12.4.1 Key Facts

12.4.2 Business Description

12.4.3 Products and Services

12.4.4 Financial Overview

12.4.5 SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Key Developments

12.5 Jackson Healthcare

12.5.1 Key Facts

12.5.2 Business Description

12.5.3 Products and Services

12.5.4 Financial Overview

12.5.5 SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Key Developments

12.6 Cross Country Healthcare

12.6.1 Key Facts

12.6.2 Business Description

12.6.3 Products and Services

12.6.4 Financial Overview

12.6.5 SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Key Developments

12.7 Medical Solutions

12.7.1 Key Facts

12.7.2 Business Description

12.7.3 Products and Services

12.7.4 Financial Overview

12.7.5 SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Key Developments

12.8 Maxim Healthcare Services

12.8.1 Key Facts

12.8.2 Business Description

12.8.3 Products and Services

12.8.4 Financial Overview

12.8.5 SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Key Developments

12.9 Favorite Healthcare Staffing Inc.

12.9.1 Key Facts

12.9.2 Business Description

12.9.3 Products and Services

12.9.4 Financial Overview

12.9.5 SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Key Developments

12.10 Aya Healthcare

12.10.1 Key Facts

12.10.2 Business Description

12.10.3 Products and Services

12.10.4 Financial Overview

12.10.5 SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Key Developments

13. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7dus9b

