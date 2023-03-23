Global Healthcare Staffing Market Projected to Rise at a CAGR of 8.9% during the Estimated Timeframe 2022-2031 | Defined by Research Dive
The global healthcare staffing market is predicted to see striking growth by 2031, owing to the rising prevalence of infectious and chronic diseases among people worldwide. Regionally, the North America region is expected to be dominant
NEW YORK, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Healthcare Staffing Market Forecast Analysis
As per the most recent report published by Research Dive, the global healthcare staffing market is envisioned to garner $89,763.9 million in revenue and rise at a CAGR of 8.9% throughout the forecast timeframe from 2022 to 2031.
Segments of the Healthcare Staffing Market
The report has divided the market into the following segments:
Type: allied healthcare staffing, per diem nurse staffing, travel nursing, and locum tenens staffing
End-User: hospitals, clinics, clients, and others
Region: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA
To get access to the Complete PDF Sample of Healthcare Staffing Market Click Here!
Segment
Sub-Segment
(Highest CAGR/Revenue during 2022-2031)
Type
Allied Healthcare Staffing – Dominant market share in 2021 in the diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of a wide range of illnesses and medical disorders which is expected to foster the growth of this sub-segment.
Hospitals
End-user
Hospitals – Dominant market share in 2021
North America
Region
North America – To hold largest market share by 2031
Sub-Segment
Dynamics of the Global Healthcare Staffing Market
The growing need for flexible staffing services worldwide due to the increasing prevalence of infectious and chronic diseases among the aged population is predicted to propel the growth of the market throughout the analysis period. Moreover, the increased number of both government and private hospitals, long-term care centers, and other types of medical facilities all across the globe are expected to create wide growth opportunities during the forecast timeframe. However, the increasing use of AI and robots in the healthcare industry may impede the growth of the market over the estimated period.
In addition, the advancement in technology and the rising various aliments are expected to help the healthcare staffing market to register substantial growth during the analysis timeframe.
Covid-19 Impact on the Global Healthcare Staffing Market
Though the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic has devastated several other industries, it has had a positive impact on the healthcare staffing market. This is mainly due to the increasing number of patients and the growing demand for physicians and healthcare providers during the pandemic. Moreover, the increased hiring of healthcare staff by the government and hospitals to provide virtual assistance to people as they were unable to visit hospitals due to lockdowns and existing risk of infection has inclined the growth of the market throughout the crisis.
Check out COVID-19 Impact on Healthcare Staffing Market. Connect with an Expert Analyst or Schedule a call
Key Players of the Global Market
The major players of the healthcare staffing market include
Cross Country Healthcare, Inc.
Aya Healthcare
Trustaff
Maxim Healthcare Group
Teamhealth
CHG Management, Inc.
Adecco Group
Envision Healthcare Corporation
Locumtenens.Com
AMN Healthcare
These players are broadly working on the development of new business strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product development to attain a leading position in the global industry. For instance, in November 2022, Barton Associates, a leading healthcare staffing company, announced its acquisition of H.I.G Capital, a leading global alternative assets investment firm. With this acquisition, the companies aimed to help hospitals and health systems by providing necessary life-saving medical care facilities, especially for rural communities and the rapidly increasing geriatric population worldwide.
What the Report Covers?
Apart from the information summarized in this press release, the final report covers crucial aspects of the market including SWOT analysis, market overview, Porter's five forces analysis, market dynamics, segmentation (key market trends, forecast analysis, and regional analysis), and company profiles (company overview, operating business segments, product portfolio, financial performance, and latest strategic moves and developments.)
Request Customization of Healthcare Staffing Market Report as per your Definition and Format & Avail of Amazing Discount
More about Healthcare Staffing Market:
What are the Major Challenges in Healthcare Staffing? And What are the Solutions to Overcome these Challenges?
Global Healthcare Staffing Market to Generate $89,763.9 Million in the 2022-2031 Timeframe Due to Growing Need for Flexible Staff Services
Some Trending Reports:
The Global Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market Size was $55,640.00 million in 2021 and is predicted to grow with a CAGR of 7.0%, by generating a revenue of $106,825.10 million by 2031: Grab an PDF Sample
The Global Local Anesthesia Drugs Market Size was $2,643.50 million in 2021 and is predicted to grow with a CAGR of 6.4%, by generating a revenue of $4,724.80 million by 2031: Request PDF Sample
The Global Ambulance Services Market Size was $40,625 million in 2021 and is predicted to grow with a CAGR of 8.9%, generating a revenue of $94,204.9 million by 2031: Access to PDF Sample
About Research Dive
Research Dive is a market research firm based in Pune, India. Maintaining the integrity and authenticity of the services, the firm provides the services that are solely based on its exclusive data model, compelled by the 360-degree research methodology, which guarantees comprehensive and accurate analysis. With an unprecedented access to several paid data resources, team of expert researchers, and strict work ethic, the firm offers insights that are extremely precise and reliable. Scrutinizing relevant news releases, government publications, decades of trade data, and technical & white papers, Research dive deliver the required services to its clients well within the required timeframe. Its expertise is focused on examining niche markets, targeting its major driving factors, and spotting threatening hindrances. Complementarily, it also has a seamless collaboration with the major industry aficionado that further offers its research an edge.
Contact:
Mr. Abhishek Paliwal
Research Dive
30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York NY 10005
(P) +91-(788)-802-9103 (India)
+1-(917)-444-1262 (US)
Toll Free: 1-888-961-4454
E-mail: support@researchdive.com
Website: https://www.researchdive.com
Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive-1385542314927521
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/997523/Research_Dive_Logo.jpg
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-healthcare-staffing-market-projected-to-rise-at-a-cagr-of-8-9-during-the-estimated-timeframe-2022-2031--defined-by-research-dive-301779704.html
SOURCE Research Dive