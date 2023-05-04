Global Healthcare IT Strategic Market Report 2023: A $979.5 Billion Market by 2030 - Rise in Adoption of Telehealth/Telemedicine Services, Blockchain Emerges as a Critical Technology
DUBLIN, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Healthcare IT: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Healthcare IT Market to Reach $979.5 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Healthcare IT estimated at US$291.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$979.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 16.4% CAGR and reach US$547.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 17% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $106.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 23.3% CAGR
The Healthcare IT market in the U.S. is estimated at US$106.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$76.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 23.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13.5% and 15.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15.7% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$95.2 Billion by the year 2030.
Looking Ahead to 2023
Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession.
Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year.
Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced.
Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
What`s New for 2023?
Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
MARKET OVERVIEW
COVID-19 Pandemic Accelerates Digitalization in Healthcare, Driving Changes in IT Spending
Pandemic Expedites Healthcare Ecosystem's Evolution for Better Care & Cost Savings
Adoption of Telemedicine Widens Led by Healthcare Digitalization
Pandemic Drives Prominence of Healthcare Analytics
Healthcare Organizations Stay Ahead of Pandemic Needs by Exploiting Predictive Analytics
Importance of Sharing Healthcare Data Picks up Momentum in the Covid-19 Era
Companies Center Focus on Development of Innovative Digital Health Solutions
Mobile Healthcare Gains Momentum
IT Revolutionizing Healthcare Industry
Healthcare IT: An Introduction
Increasing Complexity of Healthcare Operations to Spur Demand for IT Systems
Growing Emphasis on Technology Adoption to Accelerate Market Growth
Healthcare IT to Aid Emerging Markets Provide Better Healthcare to People
IT Challenges Confronting Healthcare Organizations
Competitive Landscape
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Recent Market Activity
World Brands
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Key Areas of Funding
Direct-to-consumer and Flexible Business Models Experience Solid Gains
Trends in Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management
Growing Role of Telemedicine Apps During COVID-19 Pandemic
Amidst the Rise in Adoption of Telehealth/Telemedicine Services, Blockchain Emerges as a Critical Technology for the Sector
Healthcare Analytics Adoption to Grow Further Driven by Industry Challenges
Big Data Analytics Playing a Pivotal Role in Healthcare
Industry Witnesses Wider Adoption of AI & Predictive Analytics in Healthcare
Select Use Cases
"The Cloud" is a Perfect Fit for Healthcare Big Data
Artificial Intelligence to Stir Next Wave of Growth in Healthcare IT
mHealth Care: A Prominent Trend in Digital Healthcare Market
Rise in Integration of AI in Mobile Health Apps
Eminence of Cloud-based apps in the Mobile Health Care Industry
Mobile Medical Apps Help Address Shortage of Medical Professionals in Remote Regions
Proliferation of Smart Devices Bodes Well for Market Growth
Artificial Intelligence to Play a Significant Role in Automation and Improving Clinical Outcomes
AI & Machine Learning for Drug Discovery
Hospital Workflow Automation
Hacking Risks
Pharmacy: New Growth Area for Healthcare IT
IoMT: The New Healthcare 'Tech' Evolution
Healthcare IT Market Enjoys Striking Leap Forward with Increasing Influx of IoT
AR, VR & Mixed Reality to Revolutionize Healthcare Arena & Medical Education
Healthcare IT Seeks Role in Home Care & Direct Primary Care
Rise in Integration of Disruptive Technologies in EHR
Role of Blockchain Technology in EHR Evolution
Blockchain Enables Precision Medicine and Patient-Driven System
Key Technologies Likely to Impact Next-Generation EHRs
Rise in Use of AI to Build Smart EHR System
Machine Learning-based Methods Streamline Clinical Workflow
COVID-19 Accelerates the Shift to Smart Hospitals
Healthcare Bets on Advanced Technology to Push Data Interoperability to Next Level
Healthcare Supply Chain Management: Key to Unleash Efficiency and Cost Savings
Growing Significance of Healthcare supply Chain
Role of Supply Chain in Improving Patient Experience
Use of Supply Chain Components to Assess Productivity
COVID-19-related Disruptions Encumber and Complicate Global Healthcare Supply Chain
Blockchain Technology Addresses Healthcare Industry Supply Chain Challenges
Group Purchasing Organizations & E-Procurement Technology Address Challenges within Healthcare Supply Chain Management
COVID-19 Sends Fragile Healthcare IT into Tailspin with High Risk of Cyber-Attacks
Increase in Healthcare Spending to Propel Demand
Need for Healthcare Analytics to Pivot Diverse Functions
Rapidly Aging World Population & COVID-19 Induced Re-Focus on Aging-In-Place to Drive Demand
Key Issues Facing Healthcare IT Market
Data Security: A Cause of Concern
Complexities in Building IT Infrastructures
Inconsistent Regulatory Environment
Lack of Adequate Funding
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 353 Featured)
Agfa Healthcare NV
Allscripts Healthcare, LLC
Anju Software, INC.
athenahealth, Inc.
Carestream Health, Inc.
Cerner Corporation
Change Healthcare
CPSI
DXC Technology
eClinicalWorks
Epic Systems Corporation
GE Healthcare
HealthCare Management Systems
McKesson Corporation
Medidata Solutions
Omnicell, Inc.
Philips Healthcare
Vizient Inc.
