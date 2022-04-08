U.S. markets open in 2 hours 43 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,501.75
    +5.50 (+0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,571.00
    +81.00 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,545.50
    +9.50 (+0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,007.40
    +1.40 (+0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.56
    +0.53 (+0.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,937.40
    -0.40 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    24.80
    +0.06 (+0.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0890
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6520
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.54
    -0.56 (-2.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3049
    -0.0027 (-0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    124.0880
    +0.1180 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,600.72
    +204.87 (+0.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,021.60
    +12.94 (+1.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,615.00
    +63.19 (+0.84%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,985.80
    +97.23 (+0.36%)
     

Global Healthcare Supply Chain Management Markets, 2022-2027: Clinically Integrated Supply Chain, Adoption Of Advanced Technologies, Risk-Based Collaborations Between Suppliers & Healthcare Providers

·6 min read

DUBLIN, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The healthcare supply chain management market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.32% during the period 2022-2027.

The rising data in the healthcare sector, the improvements in the supply chain network of manufacturers, and the growing acceptance of supply chain management systems, both hardware and software in the emerging economies, are augmenting the growth of the healthcare supply chain management market. A healthcare facility must be modernized in supply chain management (SCM) practices.

There are significant advantages to having advanced systems in place that streamline the flow. According to a survey of 100 hospitals, over half of the healthcare facilities are still using old and manual techniques for tracking the supply chain. By standardizing their practices, hospitals can attain savings of about 17%.

Thus, modern SCM solutions are employed by healthcare institutions and other stakeholders to maximize profits and provide efficient support to the needy.

SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS

Adopting IoT-enabled devices with RFID tracking systems could be cost and time-effective for the effective growth of the healthcare supply chain management market.

Supply chain software streamlines and automates repetitive manual tasks which are performed within the healthcare organizations in pursuit of a simple goal that is to achieve a more cost-effective supply chain market.

SAP has been placing more focus on its SCM solutions, which are now marketed under the name digital supply chain from the past few years. The innovative software products built on top of the SAP Leonardo intelligent platform employ machine learning and IoT to bring visibility, forecasting, analytics, and collaboration to the next level to accelerate the healthcare supply management market.

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

North America accounted for a share of about 40.23% in the global healthcare supply chain management market in 2021. US is the world's second-largest supplier of ventilators and the third-largest exporter of PPE. With high acceptance and open-mindedness in the North American region, new innovations in healthcare supply chain technologies are being adopted and developed by the healthcare facilities.

To cater to the European medical device and pharmaceutical demand, the implementation of a supply chain management system in the European healthcare sector can help streamline the overall healthcare supply chain with the benefits of cost reduction, which anticipates the overall benefit of the market.

VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors are increasingly focusing on launching innovative devices to penetrate and tap the huge growth potential prevailing in the market. The growing adoption of cloud-based platforms is helping the vendors to improve their delivery of supply chain management solutions in the market.

Major players such as Cardinal Health, Tecsys Inc., Oracle Corporation, and SAP SE collectively account for significant market shares. With the growing pressure to reduce costs in the healthcare sector, the market share of these vendors is expected to increase in the coming years of the supply chain management market.

REPORT HIGHLIGHTS

  • Due to the high demand for cloud-based solutions, increasing pharmaceutical and software company collaboration, improvements in the supply chain management product portfolio, and the emergence of technological advancements in the healthcare supply chain, the global medical supply chain management market is expected to see steady growth in the coming years.

  • The use of clinical evidence can help clinicians and the supply chain collaborate to determine the best products that deliver the best care at the most optimal price.

  • CISOM (Clinically Integrated Supply Outcomes Model) is an advanced and automated health system supply chain infrastructure at the point of care and can proactively identify the risk of adverse events to strengthen quality and safety for patients.

PROMINENT VENDORS

  • Oracle Corporation

  • Cardinal Health

  • Tecsys Inc.

  • SAP

OTHER PROMINENT VENDORS

  • Arvato Supply Chain Management Solutions

  • BlueBin

  • Blue Yonder Group Inc.

  • Curvolabs

  • Epicor Software Corporation

  • Global Healthcare Exchange

  • Harris Affinity

  • Hybrent

  • Infor

  • Jump Technologies Inc

  • LogiTag Systems

  • Manhattan Associates

  • Medsphere Systems Corporation

  • Par Excellence Systems

  • Premier Inc

  • Swisslog Healthcare

  • Syft

  • Vizient Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope Of The Study

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation

6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.2 Covid-19 Impact

8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Emergence Of Clinically Integrated Supply Chain
8.2 Adoption Of Advanced Technologies
8.3 Risk-Based Collaborations Between Suppliers & Healthcare Providers

9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Emergence Of Cloud-Based Solutions
9.2 Growing Pressure To Reduce Costs In Healthcare Industry
9.3 Improved Supply Chain Network Of Manufacturers
9.4 Rising Adoption Of Advanced Systems

10 Market Restraints
10.1 High Implementation And Monitoring Costs
10.2 Technical Issues Associated With SCM Software/Hardware
10.3 Lack Of Visibility Into Cost & Reimbursement Data

11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Market Size & Forecast
11.3 Five Forces Analysis

12 By Component
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Market Overview
12.3 Software & Services
12.3.1 Market Overview
12.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
12.3.3 Planning & Procurement: Market Size & Forecast
12.3.4 Inventory & Warehousing: Market Size & Forecast
12.3.5 Market By Geography
12.4 Hardware
12.4.1 Market Overview
12.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
12.4.3 Barcode & Barcode Scanners: Market Size & Forecast
12.4.4 RFID Tags & Readers: Market Size & Forecast
12.4.5 Market By Geography

13 By Deployment
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 On-Premise
13.4 Cloud-Based

14 By End User
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Overview
14.3 Healthcare Manufacturers
14.4 Healthcare Providers
14.5 Distributors & Retailers
14.6 Logistics Companies

15 Geography
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Geographic Overview

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7bmg8i

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-healthcare-supply-chain-management-markets-2022-2027-clinically-integrated-supply-chain-adoption-of-advanced-technologies-risk-based-collaborations-between-suppliers--healthcare-providers-301520751.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • The stock market is behaving a lot like it did during the Iraq war. Here’s the future if the pattern continues.

    The Iraq war doesn't have many parallels to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, other than perhaps global unpopularity. But there seems to be at least one parallel — how stocks have behaved.

  • Why Tilray Shares Dropped 10.1% on Thursday

    Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY), a Canadian cannabis company, saw its shares drop 10.1% on Thursday. Investors likely took profits after Tilray got a bump on Wednesday following its third-quarter earnings report, which contained mostly good news. More importantly, Tilray reported net income of $52.5 million compared to a loss of $273.52 million in the same period last year, with earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 compared to a loss of $1.03 per share.

  • Three things to take care of when you retire—your future self will thank you for it

    Doing these three big tasks soon after you retire can go a long way toward helping your money and your health go the distance.

  • TSMC Sales Soar to Record on Demand for Smartphones, Cars

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. revenue rose to a record in the first quarter on demand for chips used in smartphones, computers and cars, while a prolonged shortage helped to boost prices.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackPutin Army Regroups for Ukraine Showdown After Invasion SetbackRussia Sidesteps Sanctions to Supply Energy to Willing WorldIf Stocks Don’t Fall, the Fed N

  • ‘Time Correction’ Will Maximize Stock Anguish, Top Manager Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Don’t be fooled by the stock market’s rapid-fire reaction to the news. It’s just the beginning of the first real slog in years, one that will hand a comeuppance to passive investors who once thought the only way for prices to go was up.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackPutin Army Regroups for Ukraine Showdown After Invasion SetbackRussia Sidesteps Sanctions to Supply Energy to Will

  • Why Ford Stock Drove Into a Ditch on Thursday

    Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) stock fell hard in afternoon trading Thursday, down 4.3% as of 1:20 p.m. ET. You can blame Barclays Capital for that. The British banker downgraded Ford shares to equal weight this morning, you see, and slashed its price target on Ford by 26%, to just $17 per share, as StreetInsider.com reported.

  • Why Warren Buffett Doesn't Buy Real Estate And Most Other Investors Shouldn't Either

    Warren Buffett’s long-term outlook on investments proved successful once again when Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A) shares reached $500,000 last month, and have stayed above that level since. If there’s one thing that’s made Buffett one of the most successful investors in history, it’s his commitment to his strategy. A countless number of new investment techniques and algorithms have come and gone over the years, but Buffett has maintained his fairly simple strategy of picking solid companies a

  • Why Nio Stock Tumbled Thursday

    While many names in the EV sector were also dropping in the market session, Nio shares were leading the declines. Chinese media outlet 36Kr reported on Thursday that a high-ranking executive for Nio's autonomous driving unit was leaving the company. Zhang started with Nio in 2015 and most recently reported directly to Nio CEO William Li.

  • The most bullish story in the stock market right now: Morning Brief

    Here's what to watch in the markets on Friday, April 8, 2022.

  • 3 of the Safest Dividend Stocks That Can Help You Crush Inflation

    These income stocks, with yields ranging from 2.3% to 7.1%, can put historically high inflation in its place.

  • 10 Stocks US Senators Are Selling

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks that US senators are selling. If you want to see more stocks that were recently sold by US senators, click 5 Stocks US Senators Are Selling. Investors often seek to replicate the returns of House members and senators, since it is usually assumed that politicians are privy to […]

  • Rite Aid stock crashes 20% after Wall Street analyst suggests retailer could go out of business

    Things could get real ugly at Rite Aid, real soon warns one Wall Street analyst.

  • Costco Climbs, but This Space Stock Is Really Blasting Off

    The Nasdaq Composite Index (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) initially moved higher, only to give up those gains and fall almost 1.5% before recovering somewhat. Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) posted solid advances that outpaced the rest of the Nasdaq-100 Index Thursday afternoon. Costco shares were up by more than 3.5% on Thursday afternoon.

  • Alibaba Stock Deserves a Better Price Target, but It’s Still a ‘Sell,’ Says J.P. Morgan

    Tuesday was a bad news, good news kind of a day for investors in Chinese large-cap tech titan Alibaba Group (BABA). Bad news first: JPMorgan analyst Alex Yao reduced his bank's forecast for Alibaba's revenue in calendar years 2022 and 2023, shaving off 2% this year, and 5% next. Yao also cut his "non-GAAP EPS estimates" for Alibaba by 9% in 2022, and by a whopping 22% in 2023, reflecting "more cautious assumptions of cost optimization efforts and the de-leveraging of business scale." GAAP earnin

  • Shell blames oil, gas margin calls for billions in cash outflows

    Shell said on Thursday it diverted $7 billion of its cash flows partly to cover hefty oil and gas margin calls, becoming the first company to publicly acknowledge the pressure commodities traders have faced in 2022 from extreme price rises and volatility. Shell, together with other majors, utility companies, trading houses and banks, signed a letter in March urging governments and financial institutions such as central banks to set up an emergency liquidity mechanism to help energy markets cope with the extreme volatility caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Why Russia Doesn’t Want to Default—Even in a Time of War

    The last time Russia defaulted on its debt, in 1998, it took several years of painful economic reforms to get back in the good graces of international investors.

  • Cramer's Mad Money Recap 4/7: Amazon, Google, Target

    "The bull is dead, long live the bull," Jim Cramer shouted to his Mad Money viewers Thursday. The stock market is pivoting, he said, and you need to pivot with it, whether you like it or not. The lesson of this stock market is simple.

  • Shunned Oil Piling Up Off China as Virus Outbreak Worsens

    (Bloomberg) -- Tankers carrying 22 million barrels of Russian, Iranian and Venezuelan oil are piling up off China, according to Kpler, as the country battles a virus outbreak that’s sapping demand and causing logistics problems.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackUkraine Update: UN to Vote on Dropping Russia From Rights BodyRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedIndia to Face Sign

  • Russia's central bank says it will stop buying gold at a fixed price

    On March 25, the bank had said it would buy gold at a fixed price of 5,000 roubles a gram until June 30. Russia is one of the world's biggest gold producers, but the country's refiners were barred from selling bullion into the London market, the world's largest, after the Kremlin sent troops into Ukraine in February.

  • Cassava Stock: Despite Overhangs, the Risk-Reward Looks Appealing, Says Analyst

    It’s been a miserable week for investors in clinical-stage biotechnology company Cassava Sciences (SAVA). The stock tumbled over 20% following a fireside chat, where CEO Remi Barbier outlined the progress being made in bringing simufilam, Cassava’s controversial Alzheimer’s drug candidate, to fruition. Investors have had a love/hate affair with simufilam, sending shares stratospheric last year after the drug appeared to be hitting landmarks no other Alzheimer’s candidate had reached before. But