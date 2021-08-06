U.S. markets close in 5 hours 38 minutes

Global Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market to Reach $4 Billion by 2027

ReportLinker
·26 min read

Abstract: Global Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market to Reach $4 Billion by 2027 Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Healthcare Supply Chain Management estimated at US$2.

New York, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Healthcare Supply Chain Management Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798733/?utm_source=GNW
1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 10.5% CAGR and reach US$1.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 9.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $904.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.2% CAGR

The Healthcare Supply Chain Management market in the U.S. is estimated at US$904.9 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$210 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.5% and 8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.9% CAGR.

Hardware Segment to Record 9.8% CAGR

In the global Hardware segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 10% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$502.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$980.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$192.5 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 8% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 59 Featured)

  • Arvato Systems

  • Blue Yonder Group, Inc. (JDA Software)

  • Cardinal Health

  • Cerner

  • Global Healthcare Exchange

  • Harris Affinity

  • Hybrent

  • Infor

  • Jump Technologies

  • LLamasoft

  • LogiTag Systems

  • Manhattan Associates

  • McKesson Corporation

  • Oracle Corporation

  • Premier

  • SAP SE

  • TECSYS




Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798733/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
COVID-19-related Disruptions of Unprecedented Magnitude
Encumber and Complicate Global Healthcare Supply Chain
World Faces Unprecedented Shortage of PPE and Ventilators
Global Number of Infections & Patients Requiring Ventilator
Support
EXHIBIT 1: Market Penetration of Face Masks Worldwide in 1Q
2020 (In %)
Urgent Near-Term Fixes to Mitigate Shortages
Players Elevate Role-Play of Healthcare Supply Chain to
Counteract Unique Challenges
Outlook
Need for Agility and Visibility More than Ever Before
Cloud Solutions to Register Strong Growth
Healthcare Supply Chain Management: Key to Unleash Efficiency
and Cost Savings
Growing Significance of Healthcare supply chain
Competition

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
COVID-19 Unfolds the Critical Significance of Automated
Healthcare Supply Chain and Need to Diversify Sourcing
COVID-19 Prompts Hospitals to Prioritize Optimization of Supply
Chain
Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) Gains Prominence
EXHIBIT 1: Number of Connected Medical Devices in Million:
2018-2025
Blockchain Technology Addresses Healthcare Industry Supply
Chain Challenges
EXHIBIT 2: Blockchain Technology by Enduse Vertical: 2019
Growing Relevance of Big Data and Analytics
Global Market for Data Analytics by Type for the Years 2019 and
2025
Global Adoption Rates (in %) of Big Data Technologies by
Industry (2019E)
Collaboration: An Important Element of the Supply Chain Conundrum
Increasing Popularity of Telehealth Draws Attention
EXHIBIT 3: Global Telemedicine Market in US$ Billion: 2018,
2020, 2022 & 2024
Focus Intensifies on Orchestration
Connected Health to Modernize Healthcare Supply Chain
Healthcare Networks Focus on Supply Chain Management for Cost
Reduction and Higher Productivity
Group Purchasing Organizations & E-Procurement Technology
Address Challenges within Healthcare Supply Chain Management
Drones to Play Key Role in Healthcare Supply Chains
EXHIBIT 4: Global Market for Drones (In US$ Billion) for the
Years 2019, 2022 and 2024
Healthcare Supply Chain Industry Challenges
Demand for Immediate Overnight Shipping
Efficient Recall Management
Inventory Shortage

