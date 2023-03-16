Global Healthcare Supply Chain Management Strategic Business Report 2023: Healthcare Networks Focus on Supply Chain Management for Cost Reduction and Higher Productivity
DUBLIN, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Healthcare Supply Chain Management: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Healthcare Supply Chain Management estimated at US$2.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 10.6% CAGR and reach US$2.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 9.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.3% CAGR
The Healthcare Supply Chain Management market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$281.1 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.6% and 8.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.
Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$255.6 Million by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 59 Featured) -
Arvato Systems
Blue Yonder Group, Inc. (JDA Software)
Cardinal Health
Cerner
Global Healthcare Exchange
Harris Affinity
Hybrent
Infor
Jump Technologies
LLamasoft
LogiTag Systems
Manhattan Associates
McKesson Corporation
Oracle Corporation
Premier
SAP SE
TECSYS
What`s New for 2023?
Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
Access to digital archives and Research Platform
Complimentary updates for one year
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
COVID-19-related Disruptions of Unprecedented Magnitude Encumber and Complicate Global Healthcare Supply Chain
World Faces Unprecedented Shortage of PPE and Ventilators
Global Number of Infections & Patients Requiring Ventilator Support
Market Penetration of Face Masks Worldwide in 1Q 2020 (In %)
Urgent Near-Term Fixes to Mitigate Shortages
Players Elevate Role-Play of Healthcare Supply Chain to Counteract Unique Challenges
Outlook
Need for Agility and Visibility More than Ever Before
Cloud Solutions to Register Strong Growth
Healthcare Supply Chain Management - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Healthcare Supply Chain Management: Key to Unleash Efficiency and Cost Savings
Growing Significance of Healthcare supply chain
Competition
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
COVID-19 Unfolds the Critical Significance of Automated Healthcare Supply Chain and Need to Diversify Sourcing
COVID-19 Prompts Hospitals to Prioritize Optimization of Supply Chain
Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) Gains Prominence
Number of Connected Medical Devices in Million: 2018-2025
Blockchain Technology Addresses Healthcare Industry Supply Chain Challenges
Blockchain Technology by Enduse Vertical: 2019
Growing Relevance of Big Data and Analytics
Global Market for Data Analytics by Type for the Years 2019 and 2025
Global Adoption Rates (in %) of Big Data Technologies by Industry (2019E)
Collaboration: An Important Element of the Supply Chain Conundrum
Increasing Popularity of Telehealth Draws Attention
Global Telemedicine Market in US$ Billion: 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2024
Focus Intensifies on Orchestration
Connected Health to Modernize Healthcare Supply Chain
Healthcare Networks Focus on Supply Chain Management for Cost Reduction and Higher Productivity
Group Purchasing Organizations & E-Procurement Technology Address Challenges within Healthcare Supply Chain Management
Drones to Play Key Role in Healthcare Supply Chains
Global Market for Drones (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022 and 2024
Healthcare Supply Chain Industry Challenges
Demand for Immediate Overnight Shipping
Efficient Recall Management
Inventory Shortage
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/77d693
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-healthcare-supply-chain-management-strategic-business-report-2023-healthcare-networks-focus-on-supply-chain-management-for-cost-reduction-and-higher-productivity-301774079.html
SOURCE Research and Markets