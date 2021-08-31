Global Healthcare Track and Trace Solutions Market (2021 to 2026) - Adoption of Advanced Tracking Systems is Driving Growth
The global market for healthcare track and trace solutions should grow from $2.2 billion in 2021 to $3.7 billion by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9% for the period of 2021-2026.
The global market for healthcare track and trace solutions should grow from $2.2 billion in 2021 to $3.7 billion by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9% for the period of 2021-2026.
The lant manager software market for healthcare track and trace solutions should grow from $463.0 million in 2021 to $863.8 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 13.3% for the period of 2021-2026.
The barcode scanners market for healthcare track and trace solutions should grow from $252.0 million in 2021 to $448.3 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 12.2% for the period of 2021-2026.
Report Scope
This report focuses on types of healthcare track and trace solutions such as hardware systems and software technologies. Hardware systems are further separated by into barcodes, printing and marking solutions, labelers, monitoring and verification solutions, radiofrequency identification (RFID), and others. The software solutions include plant manager software, line controller software, bundle tracking software and others.
The report covers the market environment for healthcare track and trace solutions and related regulations or legislation in specific countries. The report also reports the trends and dynamics affecting the market. The report also profiles the leading companies in the track and trace solutions global market.
The report segments the global market by the following regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The North American region includes the U.S., Canada and Mexico. The European region includes Germany, the UK, France, and the Rest of Europe. The Asia-Pacific region includes China, India, Japan and the Rest of Asia-Pacific.
The Report Includes
39 data tables and 20 additional tables
An overview of the global markets for healthcare track and trace solutions
Estimation of the market size and analyses of market trends, with data from 2019, 2020, estimates for 2021 and projection of CAGR through 2026
Quantification of healthcare track and trace solutions market based on type, application, and region, and analysis of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market
Highlights of the current and future market potential, detailed analysis of the regulatory framework and reimbursement scenario, and information on innovative products and novel product launches of the industry
Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies and a relevant patent analysis
Company profiles of major players including ACG Worldwide, Kevision Systems, Mettler Toledo International Inc., SAP, and Zebra Technologies Corp.
Track and trace solutions provide the foundation for better consumer protection against tampered or diverted goods. Manufacturers, wholesalers, and distributors can use the technology to detect counterfeiting and regulate product distribution in a systematic way.
The hardware systems for track and trace solutions comprise barcode scanners, printing and marking solutions, labelers, monitoring and verification solutions, RFID and others. Increasingly, more companies are preferring software solutions over hardware systems because software solutions are more cost-effective.
Reasons for Doing This Study
The rising number of counterfeit products, growing favorable regulatory environment, rising adoption of advanced tracking systems, and increasing concerns over security and privacy should boost demand for healthcare track and trace solutions.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Overview
History
Advantages of Track and Trace Solutions
Impact of COVID-19 on Market for Healthcare Track and Trace Solutions
Chapter 4 Global Market for Healthcare Track and Trace Solutions
Global Market for Healthcare Track and Trace Solutions by Type
Hardware Systems
Software Solutions
Global Market for Healthcare Track and Trace Solutions by Application
Serialization Solutions
Aggregation Solutions
Reporting Solutions
Global Market for Healthcare Track and Trace Solutions by Region
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
South America
Middle East and Africa
Chapter 5 Drivers and Challenges
Market Drivers
Counterfeit Products
Adoption of Advanced Tracking Systems
Favorable Regulations Encourage Adoption of Tracking Systems
Growing Concerns towards Security and Privacy
Market Challenges
High Implementation Costs
Chapter 6 Regulatory Environment
Regulations in North America
Regulatory Update in Brazil
Regulatory Update in China
Regulatory Update in Ecuador and Egypt
Regulatory Update in Russia
Regulatory Framework in Europe
Regulatory Framework in Japan
SMS
Barcoding
Regulatory Framework in India
Chapter 7 Supplier Landscape, Company Share Analysis and Company Profiles
Mergers and Acquisitions
Key Developments
Company Share Analysis
Company Profiles
ACG Worldwide
Antares Vision S.P.A.
Axway
Jekson Vision
Kevision Systems
Kezzler As
Korber Ag
Laetus Gmbh
Mettler-Toledo International Inc.
Optel Group
Sap
Sea Vision S.R.L.
Siemens
Markem Imaje
Tracelink Inc.
Uhlmann Pac-Systeme Gmbh & Co. Kg
Videojet Technologies Inc.
Wipotec-Ocs Gmbh
Xyntek Inc.
Zebra Technologies Corp.
