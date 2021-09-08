Global Healthcare Transportation Services Market Research Report (2021 to 2026) - by Type and Region

Dublin, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Healthcare Transportation Services Market Research Report by Type, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Healthcare Transportation Services Market size was estimated at USD 81.44 Billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 85.63 Billion in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 5.48% to reach USD 112.18 Billion by 2026.



Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Healthcare Transportation Services to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Type, the Healthcare Transportation Services Market was examined across Emergency Medical Transportation, Non-emergency Medical Transportation, and Transportation Interpreters.

Based on End User, the Healthcare Transportation Services Market was examined across Airport Shuttle, Ambulatory Surgery Center, Hospital, Medical Laboratories, and Nursing Care Facilities.

Based on Geography, the Healthcare Transportation Services Market was examined across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas was further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific was further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa was further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window:

Story continues

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Healthcare Transportation Services Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Healthcare Transportation Services Market, including American Medical Response, ARAMARK Healthcare, ATS Healthcare Solutions, Crothall Healthcare, DHL Healthcare, Logisticare, Piedmont Healthcare, ProHealth Care, Watts Healthcare, and Xpress Non-emergency Medical Transportation.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Healthcare Transportation Services Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Healthcare Transportation Services Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Healthcare Transportation Services Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Healthcare Transportation Services Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Healthcare Transportation Services Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Healthcare Transportation Services Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Healthcare Transportation Services Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Increasing emphasis on improving healthcare system

5.1.1.2. Growing need for quick transportation of samples and specimens for testing

5.1.1.3. Increasing focus reducing logistics cost

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Limited out-reach of key players

5.1.2.2. Lack of investments from local players

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Rising transportation services coupled with the increasing awareness about the benefits of healthcare transportation services

5.1.3.2. Increasing focus on healthcare over the globe

5.1.3.3. Launching of air ambulance services in emerging economies

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. High cost of healthcare transportation services

5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes

5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers

5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.5. Industry Rivalry



6. Healthcare Transportation Services Market, by Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Emergency Medical Transportation

6.3. Non-emergency Medical Transportation

6.4. Transportation Interpreters



7. Healthcare Transportation Services Market, by End User

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Airport Shuttle

7.3. Ambulatory Surgery Center

7.4. Hospital

7.5. Medical Laboratories

7.6. Nursing Care Facilities



8. Americas Healthcare Transportation Services Market

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Argentina

8.3. Brazil

8.4. Canada

8.5. Mexico

8.6. United States



9. Asia-Pacific Healthcare Transportation Services Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Australia

9.3. China

9.4. India

9.5. Indonesia

9.6. Japan

9.7. Malaysia

9.8. Philippines

9.9. Singapore

9.10. South Korea

9.11. Thailand



10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Healthcare Transportation Services Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. France

10.3. Germany

10.4. Italy

10.5. Netherlands

10.6. Qatar

10.7. Russia

10.8. Saudi Arabia

10.9. South Africa

10.10. Spain

10.11. United Arab Emirates

10.12. United Kingdom



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

11.1.1. Quadrants

11.1.2. Business Strategy

11.1.3. Product Satisfaction

11.2. Market Ranking Analysis

11.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

11.4. Competitive Scenario

11.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

11.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

11.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

11.4.4. Investment & Funding

11.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



12. Company Usability Profiles

12.1. American Medical Response

12.2. ARAMARK Healthcare

12.3. ATS Healthcare Solutions

12.4. Crothall Healthcare

12.5. DHL Healthcare

12.6. Logisticare

12.7. Piedmont Healthcare

12.8. ProHealth Care

12.9. Watts Healthcare

12.10. Xpress Non-emergency Medical Transportation



13. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z8n5tp

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



