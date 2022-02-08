U.S. markets open in 5 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,489.25
    +13.50 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,082.00
    +113.00 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,598.00
    +38.25 (+0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,016.80
    +9.50 (+0.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.67
    -0.65 (-0.71%)
     

  • Gold

    1,818.80
    -3.00 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    22.85
    -0.22 (-0.96%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1412
    -0.0034 (-0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9160
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.62
    -0.60 (-2.58%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3542
    +0.0006 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3420
    +0.2620 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,816.06
    +1,236.39 (+2.90%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,012.84
    +16.08 (+1.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,613.41
    +39.94 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,284.52
    +35.65 (+0.13%)
     

Global Healthcare Virtual Assistance Market size was estimated at USD 415.1 Million in 2021 and expected at a CAGR of 35.6% to reach USD 3125.1 Million by 2028 – Vantage Market Research

Vantage Market Research
·9 min read

WASHINGTON, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research’s recent analysis of the Global Healthcare Virtual Assistance Market finds that increasing demand for quality healthcare delivery, growing prevalence of chronic disorders, rising number of smartphone users, and growing use of healthcare applications are expected to augment the growth of Healthcare Virtual Assistance Market over the projected time period. In addition, multi-language support in healthcare tools and rising focus on developing conversational virtual assistant tools are considered in fuelling the growth of Healthcare Virtual Assistance Market in upcoming years. The total Global Healthcare Virtual Assistance Market is estimated to reach USD 3,125.1 Million by 2028. The market stood at a revenue of USD 415.1 Million in 2021.

The market is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 35.6%, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Healthcare Virtual Assistance Market by Product (Chatbots, Smart Speakers), by Technology (Automatic Speech Recognition, Text to Speech, Text-based), by End User (Payers, Providers, Others), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

Click Here To Access The Free Sample Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/healthcare-virtual-assistance-market-1256/request-sample

(The Free Sample Of This Report Is Readily Available On Request).

Our Free Sample Reports Includes:

  • In-depth Industry Analysis, Introduction, Overview, and COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak.

  • Impact Analysis 180+ Pages Research Report (Including latest research)

  • Provide chapter-wise guidance on request 2021 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Trends, Size, & Share, Includes Updated List of figures and tables.

  • Updated Report Includes Major Market Players with their Sales Volume, Business Strategy and Revenue Analysis by using Vantage Market Research methodology.

(Please note that the sample of this report has been updated to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Market Dynamics:

Driver: Positive Impact of IoT in Healthcare Industry Fuels the Market

The emergence of IoT in healthcare is positively impacting Healthcare Virtual Assistance Market. The healthcare sector is one of the major growing sectors in IoT market. IoT market provides various opportunities for healthcare workers to maintain patient record. Some of the major IoT applications in healthcare sector are remote patient monitoring, glucose monitoring, heart-rate monitoring, hand hygiene monitoring, depression & mood monitoring and some others. Thus, IoT in healthcare sector is expected to propel the growth of market in coming years. In addition, technological advancements in artificial intelligence, deep learning & machine learning, and natural language processing are further augmenting the growth of Healthcare Virtual Assistance Market in upcoming years.

Restraint: Lack of Structured Data and Standardization in Healthcare Industry Hampers the Market Growth

In many cases, critical data elements, such as medications, allergies, and problem lists are not properly handled in between EHR systems. The Electronic Health Records (EHRs) are used to maintain patient data but it maintains the patient information using controlled vocabulary rather than narrative text. Thus, it creates problem while sharing EHR content between providers because of lack of standardization and structured data in healthcare industry. This is one of the major restraining factors in the development of Healthcare Virtual Assistance Market.

Purchase This Premium Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/healthcare-virtual-assistance-market-1256/1

Benefits of Purchasing Healthcare Virtual Assistance Market Reports:

  • Customer Satisfaction: Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports.

  • Analyst Support: Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions.

  • Assured Quality: Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports.

  • Incomparable Skills: Analysts provide in-depth insights into reports.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the electronics industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

  1. Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

    1. North America

    2. Europe

    3. Asia Pacific

    4. Latin America

    5. Middle East & Africa

  2. Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021

  3. Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19

  4. Long Term Dynamics

  5. Short Term Dynamics

Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/healthcare-virtual-assistance-market-1256

The Report on Healthcare Virtual Assistance Market Highlights:

  • Assessment of the market

  • Premium Insights

  • Competitive Landscape

  • COVID Impact Analysis

  • Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

  • Company Profiles

  • Global and Regional Dynamics

Regional Analysis:

North America Witness Largest Market Growth

North America is accounted to witness largest share of the Healthcare Virtual Assistance Market during the forecast period. Factors such as, increasing number of smartphones users, emergence of advance technology, increasing geriatric population, rising healthcare cost and rising use of remote monitoring devices are accelerated to bolster the growth of Healthcare Virtual Assistance Market in this region. In addition, countries such as, India, China and South Korea are started funding heavily in healthcare sector, which is also responsible for augmenting the growth of Healthcare Virtual Assistance Market in the region.

List of Prominent Players in the Healthcare Virtual Assistance Market:

Some of the key companies in the market are Nuance Communications, Inc.; Code Baby Corporation; e Gain Corporation; Kognito; Microsoft Corporation; Med Respond; CSS Corporation; Next IT Corporation; True Image Interactive, Inc.; and Welltok, Inc.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 183 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Healthcare Virtual Assistance Market by Product (Chatbots, Smart Speakers), by Technology (Automatic Speech Recognition, Text to Speech, Text-based), by End User (Payers, Providers, Others), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)" View detailed Research Report here – https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/press-release/healthcare-virtual-assistance-market-095447

Key questions answered in the report:

  • Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

  • Which are the top five players of the Healthcare Virtual Assistance Market?

  • How will the Healthcare Virtual Assistance Market change in the upcoming six years?

  • Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Healthcare Virtual Assistance Market?

  • What is the Healthcare Virtual Assistance market drivers and restrictions?

  • What will be the CAGR and size of the Healthcare Virtual Assistance Market throughout the forecast period?

Recent Developments:

November, 2021: Nuance Inc. announced the launch of Nuance Precision Imaging Network™, an AI-powered cloud platform that delivers patient-specific data and insights from diagnostic imaging into existing clinical and administrative workflows across the healthcare ecosystem.

September, 2021: Nuance Communications, Inc. announced the availability of its AI-powered, cloud-based Power Scribe One radiology reporting platform and m Power Clinical Analytics solutions in Australia and New Zealand. This is adding advanced workflow-integrated tools to enhance reporting efficiency, reduce radiologist fatigue, and enable data-driven insights for improved patient and financial outcomes.

October, 2021: Sensely announced the launch of its suite of enabling technologies to accelerate the industry implementation and adoption of Virtual Primary Care (VPC). While payers and hospital systems have aggressively moved to add telemedicine options to their patient-facing offerings, the company's toolset enables a more personalized and consumer-friendly patient front door experience, and combines enterprise integration expertise to ensure the satisfying completion of the often tricky "last mile" patient journey.

This market titled “Healthcare Virtual Assistance Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Geographic Segmentation, Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Date – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Report Attribute

Details

Market Size in 2021

USD 415.1 Million

Projected Market Size in 2028

USD 3,125.1 Million

CAGR Growth Rate

CAGR of 35.6% From 2022 - 2028

Base Year

2021

Historic Years

2016 - 2020

Forecast Years

2022 - 2028

Segments Covered

Product

Technology

End User

Quantitative Data - Units

Revenue in USD Million/Billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028

Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World

Countries Covered

U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others

Number of Companies Covered

10 companies with scope for including additional 15 companies upon request

Report Coverage

Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/healthcare-virtual-assistance-market-1256/request-sample

Browse More Related Report:

Computational Biology Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/computational-biology-market-1302

Digital Prescription Technology Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/digital-prescription-technology-market-1301

Medical Transcription Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/medical-transcription-market-1299

Digital Health Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/digital-health-market-1297

Digital Health Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/digital-health-market-1297

About Vantage Market Research:

Vantage Market Research is a reputed company committed to providing high quality data and market research reports. The company provides quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets. The company offers detailed reports on multiple industries including chemical materials and energy, food and beverages, healthcare, technology, etc. The company comprises over 125 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1,100 market research reports to its vast database every year. The company’s clientele base spans across 70% of the Global Fortune 500 companies.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vantage-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/vantagemarketr

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/press-releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/blogs

Blog:


Recommended Stories

  • 'Dip Buyers' Get Badly Burned Scooping Up 8 Falling Stocks

    It might be tempting to be a hero and buy crashing S&P 500 stocks. But it's a risky move that might leave you holding the bag.

  • Why Meta Platforms Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Facebook parent Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) fell 5.1% on Monday amid a clash with European regulators. The European Union's data watchdogs want to better protect its citizens' personal information. Meta Platforms' stock price fell sharply on Monday.

  • Softbank plans IPO for ARM after Nvidia calls off $40 billion acquisition

    Nvidia Corp. is giving up on its attempt to acquire Arm Ltd. from Softbank Group Corp., which plans an IPO for the chip designer instead.

  • Bank of America Strategists Warn Fed Hikes in Pricey Market to End Poorly

    (Bloomberg) -- Optimists expecting the stock market to weather the rate-hike cycle as they’ve done in the past are missing one important detail, according to Bank of America Corp.’s strategists. Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Ottawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Redistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesMeta Renews Warning to EU It Will Be Forced to Pull FacebookPeter Thiel to Leave Meta Board to Pursue Tru

  • Stocks: Hasbro dips on cost pressures, Bumble flat on acquisition news, Alibaba falls, Peloton pops

    Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith and Emily McCormick discuss the four stocks they are watching today.

  • 2 Beaten-Down Biotech Stocks That Could Make You Filthy Rich

    Biotech stocks are going through a historic drawdown at the moment. Nearly 400 publicly traded biotech companies have lost 40% or more of their value in just the past six months. Many of these beaten-down biotech stocks will ultimately rebound.

  • Trump-related SPACs surge, then fall, as retail investors have their own Joe Rogan experience

    SPACs associated with Rumble and Trump Media & Technology Group were soaring into the final hour of Monday's trading thanks to Joe Rogan's issues with Spotify.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise; 4 Top Stocks To Buy And Watch In Volatile Stock Market Rally

    Dow Jones futures were little changed in the volatile stock market rally. These are four stocks to buy and watch, including Alphabet.

  • Arm deal collapse leaves SoftBank asset sales in disarray

    The collapse of SoftBank Group Corp's deal to sell chip designer Arm to Nvidia marks a major setback to the Japanese conglomerate's efforts to generate funds at time when valuations across its portfolio are under pressure. The deal, which had met with industry opposition, fell through because of regulatory hurdles, a source told Reuters, with an initial public offering of Arm planned instead. Analysts have questioned the prospects for such a move, given SoftBank's earlier plan to sell Arm, and its IPO track record with many portfolio companies trading below their listing price.

  • Why Royal Caribbean, Carnival, and Norwegian Cruise Bounced Today

    Shares of cruise line operator Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL) fell by 4.8% on Friday after the company reported a big fourth-quarter earnings miss, and warned that its return to profitability will arrive later this year than previously expected due to the omicron coronavirus surge.

  • Oil prices could go even higher from here for 'multiple reasons,' analyst explains

    DTN Senior Market Analyst Troy Vincent joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss oil, U.S. gas prices,&nbsp;production growth, OPEC, and more.

  • 15 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks With Over 4% Yield

    In this article, we discuss 15 blue chip dividend stocks with over 4% yield. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks With Over 4% Yield. To create a solid portfolio that offers an effective hedge against inflation, whilst offering a continuous stream of […]

  • Berkshire Hathaway’s Utility Business Is a Crown Jewel. A Recent Presentation Highlights That.

    A recently published presentation may be an indication that CEO Warren Buffett wants to highlight the strength of this important subsidiary.

  • Alibaba Falls as Stock Filing Seen as Sign of SoftBank Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. shares dropped 6.1% in U.S. trading on Monday after Citigroup Inc. analysts saw its additional American depositary share registration in the U.S. as a sign that SoftBank Group Corp. may sell part of its stake.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Ottawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Meta Renews Warning to EU It Will Be Forced to Pull FacebookRedistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. S

  • Is Exxon Stock A Buy Following Q4 Earnings?

    Exxon Mobil reported mixed fourth-quarter results and announced it would restructure into three units. Is XOM stock a buy?

  • Cathie Wood Is Sticking to ARK’s Supergrowth Stocks—and Avoiding the FAANGs

    The risk-on money manager, undeterred by a deep decline, says growth funds and indexes track the same mature companies, but her firm stands apart.

  • Simon Property Group stock slips on Q4 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports fourth quarter earnings for Simon Property Group.

  • Apple ‘cannot let Amazon get hold of Peloton,’ analyst says

    Wedbush Analyst Dan Ives joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Peloton takeover interest, the outlook for Tesla stock amid supply chain issues, and Meta's sharp value decline after reporting earnings.

  • Pfizer's COVID cash pile opens opportunities for deals

    Investors on Tuesday hope to learn Pfizer Inc's plans for what could be a once-in-a-generation cash infusion from COVID-19 treatments and vaccines in 2022, with some looking for the drugmaker to spend on deals. Pfizer's 2021 sales are expected to top $80 billion - its highest ever annual figure, according to Chief Executive Albert Bourla. Analysts expect revenue to top $100 billion in 2022 as production of Pfizer's oral antiviral treatment Paxlovid picks up.

  • Ask an Advisor: Do I Really Need a Trust?

    I retired a few years ago and have a will and power of attorney, a reasonably good-sized net worth, mutual funds, annuities, cash, a home with no mortgage and a long-term health policy. I’ve read about trusts, but I’m still … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: Do I Really Need a Trust? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.