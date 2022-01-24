GLOBAL HEARING AIDS MARKET FORECAST 2022-2030

KEY FINDINGS The global hearing aids market is set to project a CAGR of 6. 74% during the forecast years of 2022 to 2030. The market growth is mainly ascribed to the significant potential of hearing aids in developing economies, the incidence of disabling hearing loss, public awareness and initiatives associated with hearing loss, and technological advancements.

MARKET INSIGHTS

Hearing loss is a medical condition where a person’s ability to hear thresholds of 25 decibels (dB) is compromised.Different types of hearing loss are experienced by an individual, ranging from mild to severe hearing loss.



Moreover, the condition is also one of the leading causes of the surging disease burden globally.

Public awareness, as well as initiatives pertaining to hearing loss, are largely introduced across the world for the improvement of healthcare, in addition to the early detection of hearing loss.For instance, the Australian Hearing Hub Members organized several public health initiatives and activities across the country.



Similarly, as per the World Health Organization (WHO) report, on World Hearing Day 2018, in India, an ear awareness and screening camp was arranged at the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, New Delhi, as a collective effort for sound hearing.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global hearing aids market growth assessment comprises the evaluation of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. The Asia-Pacific is set to grow with the highest CAGR over the forecasted years on account of key factors such as the rising incidence of hearing loss among the pediatric and adult population.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The intensity of industrial rivalry within the global hearing aids market is moderate.The prices of hearing aids are competitive, with companies exploring the possibilities of expansion in emerging markets through direct sales solutions.



Furthermore, stable technological progressions are also fueling competition among existing players.

Some of the key companies operating in the market are Cochlear Ltd, Siemens AG, Sonova, etc.



Companies mentioned

1. AMPLIFON

2. ARPHI ELECTRONICS PVT LTD

3. AUDINA HEARING INSTRUMENTS INC

4. COCHLEAR LTD

5. GN STORE NORD A/S

6. HORENTEK

7. MED-EL

8. MICROSON

9. RION CO LTD

10. SEBOTEK HEARING SYSTEMS LLC

11. SIEMENS AG

12. SONOVA

13. STARKEY

14. WILLIAM DEMANT

15. ZOUNDS HEARING

