GLOBAL HEARING AIDS MARKET FORECAST 2022-2030

ReportLinker

KEY FINDINGS The global hearing aids market is set to project a CAGR of 6. 74% during the forecast years of 2022 to 2030. The market growth is mainly ascribed to the significant potential of hearing aids in developing economies, the incidence of disabling hearing loss, public awareness and initiatives associated with hearing loss, and technological advancements.

New York, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL HEARING AIDS MARKET FORECAST 2022-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05586187/?utm_source=GNW


MARKET INSIGHTS
Hearing loss is a medical condition where a person’s ability to hear thresholds of 25 decibels (dB) is compromised.Different types of hearing loss are experienced by an individual, ranging from mild to severe hearing loss.

Moreover, the condition is also one of the leading causes of the surging disease burden globally.
Public awareness, as well as initiatives pertaining to hearing loss, are largely introduced across the world for the improvement of healthcare, in addition to the early detection of hearing loss.For instance, the Australian Hearing Hub Members organized several public health initiatives and activities across the country.

Similarly, as per the World Health Organization (WHO) report, on World Hearing Day 2018, in India, an ear awareness and screening camp was arranged at the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, New Delhi, as a collective effort for sound hearing.

REGIONAL INSIGHTS
The global hearing aids market growth assessment comprises the evaluation of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. The Asia-Pacific is set to grow with the highest CAGR over the forecasted years on account of key factors such as the rising incidence of hearing loss among the pediatric and adult population.

COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS
The intensity of industrial rivalry within the global hearing aids market is moderate.The prices of hearing aids are competitive, with companies exploring the possibilities of expansion in emerging markets through direct sales solutions.

Furthermore, stable technological progressions are also fueling competition among existing players.
Some of the key companies operating in the market are Cochlear Ltd, Siemens AG, Sonova, etc.

Our report offerings include:
• Explore key findings of the overall market
• Strategic breakdown of market dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Challenges)
• Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years, along with 3 years of historical data for all segments, sub-segments, and regions
• Market Segmentation cater to a thorough assessment of key segments with their market estimations
• Geographical Analysis: Assessments of the mentioned regions and country-level segments with their market share
• Key analytics: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Vendor Landscape, Opportunity Matrix, Key Buying Criteria, etc.
• Competitive landscape is the theoretical explanation of the key companies based on factors, market share, etc.
• Company profiling: A detailed company overview, product/services offered, SCOT analysis, and recent strategic developments

Companies mentioned
1. AMPLIFON
2. ARPHI ELECTRONICS PVT LTD
3. AUDINA HEARING INSTRUMENTS INC
4. COCHLEAR LTD
5. GN STORE NORD A/S
6. HORENTEK
7. MED-EL
8. MICROSON
9. RION CO LTD
10. SEBOTEK HEARING SYSTEMS LLC
11. SIEMENS AG
12. SONOVA
13. STARKEY
14. WILLIAM DEMANT
15. ZOUNDS HEARING
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05586187/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


