Global Hearing Amplifiers Market to Reach $152.1 Million by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.6%

·3 min read

DUBLIN, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Hearing Amplifiers Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product Type (Behind-the-ear, In-the-ear), by Sales Channel (Online Retail Sales, Offline Retail Sales), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global hearing amplifiers market size is expected to reach USD 152.1 million by 2030. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2030. The increasing prevalence of mild deafness and the high cost of hearing aids are some of the factors that are attributed to be key drivers.

Increasing initiatives undertaken by the government in order to address deafness are expected to drive the growth of the market. For instance, JobAccess, a commonwealth government initiative undertaken by the Australian Government, provides funds to companies to incorporate work-related modifications in order to provide a workplace that is conducive to employees with some degree of deafness.

Increasing investments by the key players to develop innovative and effective devices is attributed to significantly driving the growth of the market. For instance, olive union a company focused on developing Bluetooth earpieces and smart sound algorithms developed the Olive Smart Ear hearing amplifier that used AI to amplify sound settings to suit users.

Furthermore, the increasing prevalence of hearing-related conditions is attributed to be a major factor driving the growth. According to WHO, it is estimated that by 2050, around 2.5 billion people are anticipated to have some degree of deafness and more than 700 million people will require rehabilitation. On the other hand, the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the hearing amplifier market. during the nationwide lockdown period, several retail stores were shut down, which severely impacted the sales for several key players.

Hearing Amplifiers Market Report Highlights

  • In 2021, behind-the-ear product type segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 62.1% owing to the factors such as high adoption, ease of use, and innovations by key players

  • Based on sales channel segment, the offline retail sales channel accounted for the largest share of 69.8% in 2021 owing to the preference of key players to launch their products through retail stores

  • By region, Europe dominated the market due to high prevalence of hearing loss and increasing awareness about availability of technologically advanced products, thus, leading to higher adoption of hearing amplifiers in the region

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Research Methodology

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Industry Outlook

Chapter 4 Hearing Amplifier Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 5 Hearing Amplifier Market: Sales Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 6 Hearing Amplifier Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 7 Competitive Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • Beurer GmbH

  • Etymotic Research, Inc.

  • Innerscope Hearing Technologies, Inc.

  • Sound World Solutions

  • Huizhou Jinghao Electronics Co. Ltd.

  • Foshan Vohom Technology Co. Ltd.

  • Medca Hearing

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8jnk36

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-hearing-amplifiers-market-to-reach-152-1-million-by-2030-at-a-cagr-of-5-6-301675868.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

