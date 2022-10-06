U.S. markets open in 27 minutes

Global Heart Lung Machine Market Report to 2031 - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts

·7 min read

DUBLIN, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Heart Lung Machine Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

This report on the global heart lung machine market studies the past as well as the current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of the indicators of the market during the forecast period from 2021 to 2031.

The report provides the overall market revenue of the global heart lung machine market for the period 2017-2031, considering 2017 to 2019 as historical years, 2020 as the base year, and 2021 to 2031 as the forecast period. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of the global heart lung machine market for the forecast period.

The report has been prepared after an extensive research. Primary research involved bulk of research efforts, wherein analysts carried out interviews with industry leaders and opinion makers. Secondary research involved referring to key players' product literature, annual reports, press releases, articles, journals, and relevant documents to understand the global heart lung machine market.

Secondary research also included Internet sources, statistical data from government agencies, websites, and trade associations. Analysts have also employed a top-down approach to study various phenomena in the global heart lung machine market.

The report includes an elaborate executive summary, along with a snapshot of the growth behavior of various segments included in the scope of the study. Furthermore, the report sheds light on the changing competitive dynamics in the global heart lung machine market.

These indices serve as valuable tools for existing market players as well as for entities interested in participating in the global heart lung machine market. The next section of the global heart lung machine market report highlights the USPs, which include key mergers & acquisitions, technological advancements, major research institutes involved, and key developments in the global heart lung machine market.

The report delves into the competition landscape of the global heart lung machine market. Key players operating in the global heart lung machine market have been identified, and each one of these has been profiled for distinguishing business attributes. Company overview, financial standings, recent developments, and SWOT are some of the attributes of players in the global heart lung machine market profiled in this report.

Key Questions Answered in Heart Lung Machine Market Report

  • What are the major drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the global market?

  • What will be the revenue share projections of key segments of the global heart lung machine market during the forecast period?

  • Which segment is likely to lead the global heart lung machine market in terms of revenue by 2031?

  • How mergers & acquisitions among players are widening the scope of the global heart lung machine market?

  • Which are the leading companies in the global heart lung machine market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Assumptions and Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary: Global Heart Lung Machine Market

4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.1.1. Product Type Definition
4.1.2. Industry Evolution / Developments
4.2. Overview
4.3. Market Dynamics
4.3.1. Drivers
4.3.2. Restraints
4.3.3. Opportunities
4.4. Global Heart Lung Machine Market Analysis and Forecast, 2017-2031
4.4.1. Market Revenue Projections (US$ Mn)

5. Key Insights
5.1. Key Industry Events (mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, etc.)
5.2. COVID-19 Pandemic Impact on Industry (value chain and short / mid / long term impact)
5.3. Protocol and standards for using Heart Lung Machines
5.4. Pricing Analysis
5.5. Volume analysis by region
5.6. Key product/brand Analysis

6. Global Heart Lung Machine Market Analysis and Forecast, by Product Type
6.1. Introduction & Definition
6.2. Key Findings / Developments
6.3. Market Value Forecast, by Product Type, 2017-2031
6.3.1. Systems
6.3.1.1. Roller Pump
6.3.1.2. Centrifugal Pump
6.3.2. Components
6.3.2.1. Pumps
6.3.2.2. Oxygenator
6.3.2.3. Heat Exchange Units
6.3.2.4. Others
6.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Product Type

7. Global Heart Lung Machine Market Analysis and Forecast, by Application
7.1. Introduction & Definition
7.2. Key Findings / Developments
7.3. Market Value Forecast, by Application, 2017-2031
7.3.1. Open Heart Surgery
7.3.2. Lung Transplant
7.3.3. Heart Transplant
7.3.4. Other
7.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Application

8. Global Heart Lung Machine Market Analysis and Forecast, by End-user
8.1. Introduction & Definition
8.2. Key Findings / Developments
8.3. Market Value Forecast, by End-user, 2017-2031
8.3.1. Hospitals
8.3.2. Ambulatory Surgery Centers
8.3.3. Other
8.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by End-user

9. Global Heart Lung Machine Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region
9.1. Key Findings
9.2. Market Value Forecast, by Region
9.2.1. North America
9.2.2. Europe
9.2.3. Asia Pacific
9.2.4. Latin America
9.2.5. Middle East & Africa
9.3. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Country/Region

10. North America Heart Lung Machine Market Analysis and Forecast

11. Europe Heart Lung Machine Market Analysis and Forecast

12. Asia Pacific Heart Lung Machine Market Analysis and Forecast

13. Latin America Heart Lung Machine Market Analysis and Forecast

14. Middle East & Africa Heart Lung Machine Market Analysis and Forecast

15. Competition Landscape
15.1. Market Player - Competition Matrix
15.2. Market Share Analysis, by Company, 2020
15.3. Competitive Business Strategies
15.4. Company Profiles
15.4.1. BraileBiomedica
15.4.1.1. Company Description
15.4.1.2. SWOT Analysis
15.4.2. Elite LifeCare
15.4.2.1. Company Description
15.4.2.2. SWOT Analysis
15.4.3. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
15.4.3.1. Company Description
15.4.3.2. Business Overview
15.4.3.3. Financial Overview
15.4.3.4. SWOT Analysis
15.4.4. Getinge AB
15.4.4.1. Company Description
15.4.4.2. Business Overview
15.4.4.3. Financial Overview
15.4.4.4. SWOT Analysis
15.4.5. Hemovent
15.4.5.1. Company Description
15.4.5.2. SWOT Analysis
15.4.6. LivaNova
15.4.6.1. Company Description
15.4.6.2. Business Overview
15.4.6.3. Financial Overview
15.4.6.4. SWOT Analysis
15.4.7. Medtronic
15.4.7.1. Company Description
15.4.7.2. Business Overview
15.4.7.3. Financial Overview
15.4.7.4. SWOT Analysis
15.4.8. Nipro Corp.
15.4.8.1. Company Description
15.4.8.2. Business Overview
15.4.8.3. Financial Overview
15.4.8.4. SWOT Analysis
15.4.9. Senko Medical Instrument Mfg. Co., Ltd.
15.4.9.1. Company Description
15.4.9.2. Business Overview
15.4.9.3. SWOT Analysis
15.4.10. SONOTEC GmbH
15.4.10.1. Company Description
15.4.10.2. SWOT Analysis
15.4.11. Technowood International Pte. Ltd.
15.4.11.1. Company Description
15.4.11.2. SWOT Analysis
15.4.12. Terumo Corporation
15.4.12.1. Company Description
15.4.12.2. Business Overview
15.4.12.3. Financial Overview
15.4.12.4. SWOT Analysis
15.4.13. Tianjin Welcome Medical Equipment Co., Ltd.
15.4.13.1. Company Description
15.4.13.2. SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v8e9wt

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-heart-lung-machine-market-report-to-2031---industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecasts-301642520.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

