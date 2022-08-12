U.S. markets open in 1 hour 24 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,225.75
    +16.00 (+0.38%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,419.00
    +115.00 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,367.25
    +56.00 (+0.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,985.60
    +9.30 (+0.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.03
    -1.31 (-1.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,801.70
    -5.50 (-0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    20.27
    -0.08 (-0.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0281
    -0.0045 (-0.43%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8880
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.18
    +0.44 (+2.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2129
    -0.0074 (-0.60%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.8260
    +0.8270 (+0.62%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,693.95
    -908.48 (-3.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    562.79
    -11.95 (-2.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,484.88
    +18.97 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,546.98
    +727.65 (+2.62%)
     

Global Hearth Market (2022 to 2027) - Replacing Aging Space Heating Equipment Presents Opportunities

Research and Markets
·9 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Hearth Market

Global Hearth Market
Global Hearth Market

Dublin, Aug. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Hearth Market by Fuel Type (Wood, Electricity, Gas, Pellet), Product (Fireplaces, Inserts, Stoves), Placement, Design, Application, Fireplace Type, Vent Availability, Ignition Type, Material and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global hearth market was valued at USD 9.3 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 14.8 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period.

The rise in demand for hearth products is also attributed to increasing demand for aesthetically appealing fireplaces, increasing demand for home automation, and growing adoption of hearths in and around houses to counter frigid weather.

The availability of numerous standard and customized hearth designs fuel the growth of the hearth market. Likewise, the growing demand for hearth products in the hospitality industry is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the hearth market.

Indoor Hearths: The fastest-growing segment of the hearth market

An indoor hearth offers great warmth during chilly fall and winter nights. This can help reduce heating bills because most indoor fireplaces require little kindling and wood. Also, they are a great interior decoration for indoor spaces because they offer an inviting decor to the overall ambience. These hearths are integrated with different technologies and come in varied shapes and sizes. Apart from the heating efficiency of the hearth, the overall esthetic value and power consumption benefits are also valued by end users. Indoor hearths are in high demand these days.

More and more individuals are installing this product as they learn about the benefits of a high-quality indoor hearth. Indoor hearths are available across a wide price range, targeting different income groups. The easy availability of several types of indoor hearths with varying designs, fuel types (wood, gas, electricity, pellet), costs, and related accessories has further boosted the adoption of indoor hearths.

Modern Hearth: The highest growing design segment in hearth market

The modern hearths segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Modern hearths are equipped with remote controls and the latest technologies to support better fuel efficiency and low emission rates. Lower maintenance and operational costs of modern hearths are also expected to drive their growth compared to traditional hearths.

Modern hearths are better equipped to accommodate the guidelines issued by the regulatory bodies. They are comparatively more fuel- and cost-efficient. Modern hearth designs have gained immense popularity due to their visual and esthetic appeal, low maintenance costs, and energy efficiency. Together, these features are expected to drive the market growth for modern hearths.

North America: The largest region in the hearth market in 2021

North America held the largest share of ~64% of the hearth market in 2021. The market growth in this region is rising predominantly due to the strong presence of key hearth manufacturers such as HNI Corporation, Glen Dimplex, Napoleon, Travis Industries (Axis Industrial Holding Inc.), and HPC Fire Inspired. These players dominate the global hearth market by focusing on their organic and inorganic growth and delivering hearth products with cost-efficient operations and environment-effective fuel modes. In addition, the cold climate and increasing demand for esthetic appeal and home decoration are some of the key driving factors for the hearth market's growth in the region.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in Hearth Market
4.2 Hearth Market, by Vent Availability
4.3 Hearth Market, by Placement
4.4 Hearth Market, by Ignition Type
4.5 Hearth Market, by Application
4.6 Hearth Market, by Region
4.7 Hearth Market, by Country

5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for Home Automation
5.2.1.2 Increasing Demand for Esthetically Appealing Fireplaces
5.2.1.3 Growing Adoption of Hearths in and Around Houses to Counter Frigid Weather
5.2.1.4 Availability of Numerous Customized Hearth Designs
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 High Installation and Maintenance Costs of Hearths/Fireplaces
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Growing Demand for Hearth Products in Hospitality Industry
5.2.3.2 Replacing Aging Space Heating Equipment
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Strict Government Regulations Pertaining to Environmental Protection
5.3 Supply Chain Analysis
5.3.1 Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets for Players in Market
5.4 Hearth Market Ecosystem
5.5 Technology Analysis
5.5.1 Technology Trends in Hearth Market
5.6 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
5.6.2 Threat of Substitutes
5.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.6.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5.7 Case Study
5.7.1 Floating Hearth
5.7.2 Use of Materials and Furnishings to Achieve Theatrical Feel
5.7.3 Healing Environment for Patients
5.8 Average Selling Price Analysis
5.8.1 Average Selling Price of Hearth Products by Key Players, by Fuel Type
5.8.2 Average Selling Price Trend
5.9 Key Stakeholders and Buying Criteria
5.9.1 Key Stakeholders in Buying Process
5.9.2 Buying Criteria
5.10 Trade Analysis
5.10.1 Import Scenario
5.10.2 Export Scenario
5.11 Patent Analysis, 2012-2021
5.12 Key Conferences & Events, 2022-2023
5.13 Tariffs and Regulatory Landscape
5.14 Regulations and Requirements for Masonry Fireplaces and Chimneys

6 Hearth Market, by Product
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Fireplaces
6.2.1 Fireplaces are Structures to Cook or Get Light and Heat
6.3 Stoves
6.3.1 Modern Wood Stoves are Clean and Efficient with Several Environmental Benefits
6.4 Inserts
6.4.1 Inserts Can be Powered by Gas, Propane, Electricity, Pellet, Wood, and Coal

7 Hearth Market, by Fuel Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Wood
7.2.1 Wood is Compatible for Use in Indoor and Outdoor Hearths
7.3 Gas
7.3.1 Modern Gas Hearths are Visually Attractive and Easy to Use
7.4 Electricity
7.4.1 Lower Installation and Maintenance Costs of Electric Hearths Likely to Accelerate Their Demand
7.5 Pellet
7.5.1 Pellet Hearths Can Burn Variety of Materials, Including By-Products of Sawmills

8 Hearth Market, by Placement
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Indoor Hearths
8.2.1 Indoor Hearths are Integrated with Different Technologies and Come in Varied Shapes and Sizes
8.3 Outdoor Hearths
8.3.1 Outdoor Hearths Contribute to Esthetic Value of a Place
8.4 Portable Hearths
8.4.1 Portable Hearths are Fuel-Efficient and Affordable

9 Hearth Market, by Design
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Traditional Hearths
9.2.1 Difficulty in Sweeping Chimneys Increase Maintenance and Operational Costs
9.3 Modern Hearths
9.3.1 Modern Hearths Emit Almost Zero Carbon Dioxide and Carbon Monoxide
9.3.2 Sensors
9.3.3 Burners
9.3.4 Remote Control Systems
9.3.5 Valve Kits
9.3.6 Other Components

10 Hearth Market, by Ignition Type
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Electronic Ignition
10.2.1 Electronic Ignition Systems Require Low Power Input to Work
10.2.2 Intermittent Pilot Ignition (Ipi)
10.2.2.1 Ipi Helps Control Hearth Systems and Increases Overall Energy Efficiency
10.2.3 Hot Surface Ignition
10.2.3.1 Hot Surface Ignition is Considered More Efficient and is More Commonly Used
10.3 Standing Pilot Ignition
10.3.1 Modern Standing Pilot Ignition Systems Come with Remote Control

11 Hearth Market, by Vent Availability
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Vented Hearths
11.2.1 Direct and Power Venting are Replacing Traditional Natural Draft Venting
11.3 Unvented Hearths
11.3.1 Unvented Hearths Consist of Electric Fireplaces or Inserts That Do Not Burn Gases

12 Hearth Market, by Application
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Residential
12.2.1 Heating Efficiency of Hearths Drives Market for Residential Applications
12.3 Commercial
12.3.1 Hearths in Commercial Settings Create a Warm and Inviting Environment
12.4 Hospitality
12.4.1 Hearths are Installed in Hospitals to Provide Stress-Reducing Atmosphere for Patients
12.5 Institutional
12.5.1 Hearths Used in Institutions Provide a Peaceful and Comfort Table Ambience

13 Hearth Market, by Fireplace Type
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Single-Sided
13.2.1 Single-Sided Fireplaces Provide Clear Views and Bold Flames while Being Cost-Efficient
13.3 Multi-Sided
13.3.1 Multi-Sided Fireplaces Provide Even Distribution of Heat Between Spaces

14 Hearth Market, by Type of Material
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Bricks
14.2.1 Bricks are Primarily Used in Fireplace Surrounds
14.3 Granite
14.3.1 Granite Being Highly Durable is Commonly Used in Fireplaces
14.4 Marble
14.4.1 High Heat Resistance Makes Marble Suitable for Use with Variety of Fireplaces
14.5 Stones
14.5.1 Limestone Offers Durability and Heat Tolerance
14.6 Concrete
14.6.1 Concrete is One of the Most Versatile Materials for Hearths
14.7 Slate
14.7.1 Slate Offers High Durability, Attractive Design, and Ease of Cleaning
14.8 Quarry Tiles
14.8.1 Quarry Tiles Help Create Traditional Look for Fireplaces

15 Geographic Analysis

16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Overview
16.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win
16.2.1 Product Portfolio
16.2.2 Regional Focus
16.2.3 Manufacturing Footprint
16.2.4 Organic/Inorganic Strategies
16.3 Market Share Analysis, 2021
16.4 5-Year Company Revenue Analysis
16.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant
16.5.1 Stars
16.5.2 Emerging Leaders
16.5.3 Pervasive Players
16.5.4 Participants
16.6 Start-Ups/Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (Sme) Evaluation Matrix
16.6.1 Progressive Companies
16.6.2 Responsive Companies
16.6.3 Dynamic Companies
16.6.4 Starting Blocks
16.7 Company Footprint
16.8 Competitive Situations and Trends
16.8.1 Product Launches
16.8.2 Deals

17 Company Profiles
17.1 Key Players
17.1.1 Hni Corporation
17.1.2 Glen Dimplex
17.1.3 Napoleon
17.1.4 Travis Industries (Axis Industrial Holdings)
17.1.5 Hpc Fire Inspired
17.1.6 Montigo
17.1.7 Stove Builder International (Sbi)
17.1.8 Innovative Hearth Products
17.1.9 Empire Comfort Systems
17.1.10 Ghp Group Inc
17.2 Other Players
17.2.1 Hearthstone Quality Home Heating Products Inc.
17.2.2 Rh Peterson Co.
17.2.3 Bfm Europe Ltd
17.2.4 Wilkening Fireplace.
17.2.5 Jotul As
17.2.6 Nordpeis
17.2.7 Boley
17.2.8 European Home
17.2.9 Barbas Bellfires
17.2.10 Mendota
17.2.11 Pacific Energy
17.2.12 Stellar Hearth Products
17.2.13 Fpi Fireplace Products International Ltd.
17.2.14 Rasmussen Gas Logs
17.2.15 Melroy Plumbing & Heating, Inc.

18 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zi8noh

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Exclusive-Kazakhstan to start oil sales via Azeri pipeline to bypass Russia

    Kazakhstan is expected to sell some of its crude oil through Azerbaijan's biggest oil pipeline from September, as the nation seeks alternatives to a route Russia threatened to shut, three sources familiar with the matter said. For 20 years, they have been shipped through the CPC pipeline to Russia's Black Sea port of Novorossiisk, which provides access to the global market. In July a Russian court threatened to shut the CPC, prompting the Kazakh government and major foreign producers to set up contracts for other outlets as a precaution.

  • China State-Owned Giants to Delist From US Amid Audit Spat

    (Bloomberg) -- Five of China’s largest state-owned companies announced plans to delist from US exchanges as the two countries struggle to come to an agreement allowing American regulators to inspect audits of Chinese businesses.Most Read from BloombergStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsThree Days After Vote, Result Hangs in the Balance: Kenya UpdateChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semiconductor CornerGarland Seeks to Un

  • Mark Cuban, Mavericks in hot water over Voyager 'Ponzi scheme'

    Billionaire Mark Cuban is the latest celebrity on the receiving end of investor ire. A group of Voyager Digital customers filed a class-action suit in Florida federal court against Cuban, as well as the basketball team he owns, the Dallas Mavericks, alleging their promotion of the crypto platform resulted in more than 3.5 million investors losing $5 billion collectively. Voyager Digital's CEO, Stephen Ehrlich, was also named as a defendant in the suit.

  • Surprise! Warren Buffett "Owns" All 5 FAANG Stocks

    Berkshire Hathaway's 13F filings don't tell the full story about the company's holdings.

  • Chicken Soup for the Soul is buying Redbox, Ford CEO auctions a one-on-one lunch

    Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith and Brian Sozzi break down two other business stories today regarding Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and Ford.

  • These are the types of companies Warren Buffett says you should invest in during times of inflation

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Consumer prices rose 9.1% in June, as compared to the same month in 2021, according to data from the Labor Department released in July. Now, U.S. inflation is at a new 40-year-high.

  • Shell working to fix leak that halted Gulf of Mexico oil output

    Shell said Thursday it halted activity at several of its offshore oil production platforms in the Gulf of Mexico due to leaky pipelines, but said it expects to have the pipelines fixed by Friday.

  • Crocs on the move: Footwear brand takes innovative approach to hybrid work and new headquarters

    In a rare move, Crocs announced it was expanding its Colorado headquarters, not once, but twice during the pandemic. What the company needed was twice the size, so Crocs started renovations this spring on a 190,000-square-foot, three-story building at 500 Eldorado Blvd., about two miles south of its current headquarters. Crocs reported $1.2 million in expenses for paying rent at two headquarters in its second-quarter earning statement.

  • Miners face supply chain overhaul to meet U.S. EV credit deadline

    Miners will struggle to expand operations in the United States in record time to meet a deadline for sourcing key minerals domestically or from select countries as set out by a bill likely to be passed on Friday, companies and industry watchers said. The requirement is part of a sweeping bill that includes climate and clean energy policies and rules on electric vehicle (EV) battery materials such as cobalt, lithium, nickel and graphite. The U.S. House of Representatives is set to vote nL1N2ZJ02X on the measure Friday.

  • Four Chinese state-owned companies to delist from NYSE

    SHANGHAI/HONG KONG (Reuters) -Several Chinese state-owned companies including China Life Insurance and oil giant Sinopec announced plans on Friday to delist from the U.S. stock market. The companies, which also include Aluminium Corporation of China (Chalco) and PetroChina, said in separate statements that they would apply for delistings of their American Depository Shares from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). The four will keep their listings in Hong Kong and mainland Chinese markets.

  • These 3 Stocks Have Been Paying a Dividend Longer Than Any Other Public Company

    Originally known as Standard Oil in the 1800s, oil major ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) offers the third-longest consecutive payout in America. The company began doling out dividends in 1882 and hasn't stopped since. While this certainly hurt oil majors, like ExxonMobil and drilling-focused energy stocks, ExxonMobil emerged relatively strong, thanks to its operating structure.

  • Battery Giants, Hyundai Concerned by US Moves on China Supplies

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s biggest electric-car battery makers and Hyundai Motor Co. have expressed concern over new US legislation aimed at boosting domestic production of EVs and reducing the use of Chinese materials, moves they say could hurt their competitiveness. Most Read from BloombergStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsThree Days After Vote, Result Hangs in the Balance: Kenya UpdateChina Has Painted Itself Int

  • The key variable for where inflation goes from here: Morning Brief

    What to watch in markets on Thursday, August 11, 2022.

  • Drugmakers' shares stabilise after Zantac litigation slump

    Shares in GSK, Sanofi, Haleon and Pfizer began to recover on Friday after the companies said that nothing material had changed regarding U.S. litigation focused on heartburn drug Zantac. The companies' share prices had fallen sharply this week on investor concern about the litigation over potential cancer-causing impurities that prompted the drug's withdrawal from markets in 2019 and 2020. Among other disclosures, recently listed Haleon had highlighted the risk of such lawsuits in its prospectus.

  • Outgoing Whole Foods CEO says young people ‘don’t seem like they want to work’ and thinks ‘socialists are taking over’

    John Mackey is bowing out in the battle between CEOs and a new generation entering the workforce, but as he told "Reason," he’s not leaving silently.

  • Mexico Plans to Become an Export Hub With US-Drilled Natural Gas

    (Bloomberg) -- Mexico — which imports nearly all of the natural gas it burns — has laid out a somewhat surprising mission: to become one of the world’s top exporters of the fuel, and fast.Most Read from BloombergStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsThree Days After Vote, Result Hangs in the Balance: Kenya UpdateChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semiconductor CornerGarland Seeks to Unseal Trump Warrant, Says He Approved Sea

  • JPMorgan Gold Traders Found Guilty After Long Spoofing Trial

    (Bloomberg) -- The former head of the JPMorgan Chase & Co. precious-metals business and his top gold trader were convicted in Chicago on charges they manipulated markets for years, handing the US government a win in its long crackdown on bogus “spoofing” orders.Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter TrialDozens in China Infected With New ‘Langya’ Virus Carried by ShrewsMedia Counts Differ With 11 Million Votes Collated: Kenya UpdateUS Inflation Runs Coo

  • Western sanctions have ‘limited impact’ on Putin regime, warns International Energy Agency

    Sanctions imposed on Russian oil have only had a “limited impact” on production despite a concerted Western effort to isolate Vladimir Putin’s regime, experts have warned.

  • Bayer welcomes ruling against BASF claim on seed businesses

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Bayer on Friday welcomed a decision by an arbitration court to dismiss a claim by BASF that it overpaid for assets sold by Bayer to secure antitrust clearance for the takeover of Monsanto. BASF said it was disappointed that the arbitral tribunal did not follow its arguments.

  • How Retirees Can Avoid Taxes on Lump Sum Pension Payouts

    When your pension matures, there are multiple distribution options that you can choose from. Unfortunately, many of these distribution methods result in a tax liability that reduces your payout. However, you can avoid taxes on a lump sum by rolling … Continue reading → The post How to Avoid Taxes on Lump Sum Pension Payout appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.