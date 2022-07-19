ReportLinker

Global Heat Exchanger Market, By Product Type (Plate & Frame {Brazed, Gasketed, Welded}, Shell & Tube, Air Cooled), By Material (Carbon Steel, Stainless Steel, Nickel, and Others), By End-User (Chemical, Petrochemical, Oil & Gas, HVACR, Food & Beverage, Power Generation, and Others), By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027

New York, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Heat Exchanger Market, By Product Type, By Material, By End-User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06293067/?utm_source=GNW



The global heat exchanger market is expected to witness robust CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027. Factors such as increased demand from prominent industry verticals and high-end investments by market players in research activities to improve efficiency and enhance the performance of the heat exchangers are primarily driving the market demand.

The global heat exchanger market is segmented into product type, material, end-user, company and regional distribution.Based on product type, the market is divided into plate & frame, shell & tube, and air-cooled.



The plate and frame sub-segment is further categorized into brazed, gasketed, and welded types of heat exchangers.Shell & tube type segment dominates the market and is expected to maintain its dominance over the next five years.



It is easily operatable even in high operating temperatures and pressure and is highly cost-effective.

Some of the major competitors in the market are ALFA Laval AB, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Xylem Incorporated, SPX Corporation, Danfoss, Hamon & Cie (International) SA, Modine Manufacturing Company, FUNKE Wärmeaustauscher Apparatebau GmbH, Sondex Holding, API Heat Transfer Incorporated, among others. The companies are focusing on extensive research and development activities to stay competitive in the market.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022E

Forecast Period: 2023F–2027F



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze the historical growth in the market size of global heat exchanger market from 2017 to 2021.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of global heat exchanger market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F.

• To classify and forecast global heat exchanger market based on product type, material, end-user, company, and regional distribution.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the global heat exchanger market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global heat exchanger market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global heat exchanger market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global heat exchanger market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global heat exchanger market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufactures which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufactures, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global heat exchanger market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Manufacturers, end users and other stakeholders

• Distributers and suppliers of heat exchanger products and other stakeholders

• Organizations, forums, and alliances related to heat exchanger market

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufactures, suppliers, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global heat exchanger market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Heat Exchanger Market, By Product Type:

o Plate & Frame (Brazed, Gasketed, Welded)

o Shell & Tube

o Air Cooled

• Heat Exchanger Market, By Material:

o Carbon Steel

o Stainless Steel

o Nickel

o Others

• Heat Exchanger Market, By End User:

o Chemical

o Petrochemical

o Oil & Gas

o HVACR

o Food & Beverage

o Power Generation

o Others

• Heat Exchanger Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Kuwait

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global heat exchanger market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06293067/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



