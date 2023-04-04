Global Heat Insulating Films Market to Reach $15.8 Billion by 2031: Featuring DuPont, UBE, Toray Industries and Saint Gobain Among Others

Company Logo

Global Heat Insulating Films Market

Dublin, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Heat Insulating Films Market By Type, By End-Use Industry: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global heat insulating films market was valued at $9.8 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $15.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5% from 2022 to 2031.

Key Market Players

Johnson Window Films, Inc.

Singleton Group

DuPont

UBE Corporation

Toray Industries, Inc.

Saint Gobain

3M

Bleher Folientechnik GmbH

Cosmo Films Ltd

AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION

Heat insulating film is a material used to reduce heat transfer. It is typically made of plastic and is used to insulate windows, doors, and other areas where heat may escape from a building. The film works by reflecting and blocking heat transfer, reducing the amount of heat that enters or escapes a building and assisting in maintaining a comfortable indoor temperature.



The increase in usage of vehicles has boosted the heat insulating films across automotive industry as these films ensure safety and privacy. Heat insulating films is attached to the window of the automotive, which does not change the appearance of vehicle and makes it more comfortable. Heat insulating film blocks the heat and reflects UV rays, thus allowing comfort inside the automotive cabin.

In addition to that, heat insulating films has shatterproof capability that reduces the scattering of shards of glass after a fracture of glass, which not only makes the car interior more comfortable however also provides safety. Heat insulating films is non-metallic film that helps to stay connected with mobile devices, GPS, and satellite radio without any obstacles. Lifespan of automotive interiors mainly depends upon IR rays.

Automotive windows allow infrared rays to penetrate in the automotive interior. Heat insulating films tend to block these IR rays, thus extend the life span of automotive interiors. In addition, UV protection and anti-glare capability of heat insulating films have made it an ideal choice in automotive industry.



Key-players in the automotive heat insulating films offer diverse product choice for the consumers. For instance, automotive heat insulating films are available in different colors ranging from visible tint to faded black tint. All these factors augment the demand for heat insulating films in the automotive end use industry. Heat insulating films are cost-effective thermal insulation products available in the market.

Crystalline series and multilayer optical film are advanced heat insulating films that are capable of high heat rejection as compared to darker heat insulating films. Some spectrally selective films block up to 99% of UV rays. Heat insulating films are designed to enhance visibility by allowing visible light penetration through windows.

In addition, heat insulating films block UV and IR rays that in turn help to maintain cabin temperature. In order to comply with the ongoing trend, key-players in the heat insulating films are offering advanced insulation films to automotive sector. These films are durable and maintenance free, making them ideal over other insulation films available in the market. All these factors are driving the demand of the global market.



However, formation of condensate inside the heat insulating films due the difference in the temperature of the inner side and outer side of the window glass tend to allow growth of mold, thus require proper installation. It is possible that installing a heat insulating films on new window could void the warranty.

Mostly, heat insulating films products are made from plastic and while putting them on the glass, the clear transparency of windows is lost. Heat insulating films that is made from metal based material may interfere with the radio, satellite signals, tire pressure signals, cell phone reception, and EZ pass. Some darker heat rejection films impair the night vision from vehicle. All these factors allow the consumers to choose alternatives over heat insulating films, which hampers the market growth.



Endothermic films reduce energy cost ; thus, these films are widely preferred for commercial building heat insulation. In addition, endothermic heat insulating films can be used across both hot and cold climatic conditions. These films are widely preferred during heat insulation of constructed commercial buildings.

For instance, National Bank of Arizona in Phoenix installed endothermic heat insulating window films to reduce building heat and retain the old building structure drive the demand of the global market. Several ways of heat conserving technologies are available in the market such as HVAC systems.

However, such systems tend to cost more as compared to heat insulating films. Endothermic films are cost-effective products available in the market. All these factors are driving the demand of the global market. Endothermic heat insulating films can reduce the building temperature by 9F under direct sunlight, thus allowing comfort inside the building. Several governmental organizations have certified the use of endothermic film. For instance, the US Department of Energy, has considered endothermic films as top-tier energy conservation technology.



Endothermic film can reduce the heat by 75% in summer season and approximately saves 19 kWh of energy per square foot of glass. Moreover, these are carbon negative energy conservative products available in the market. Large commercial buildings need to get certified from regulatory bodies to ensure and comply with heat conservation.



The heat insulating films market analysis is done on the basis of type, end-use industry, and region. By type, the market is segregated into endothermic films and reflective films. By end-use industry, the global market is segmented into commercial buildings, residential buildings, and automotive. By region, the global market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The report covers Strategies adopted by key players in the market to sustain the competitive environment and increase their market share. The key players operating in the thermal interface material market include, DuPont, UBE Corporation, Toray Industries Inc., Johnson Window Films Inc., Singleton Group, 3M, Saint Gobain, Bleher Folientechnik GmbH, Cosmos Films Ltd., Avery Dennison Corporation. The global heat insulating film market report provides in-depth competitive analysis as well as profiles of these major players.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the heat insulating films market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing heat insulating films market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the heat insulating films market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global heat insulating films market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth Strategies.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 457 Forecast Period 2021 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $9.8 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $15.8 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.9% Regions Covered Global

Key Market Segments



By Type

Endothermic Films

Reflective Films

By End-Use Industry

Commercial Building

Residential Building

Automotive

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

