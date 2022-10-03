U.S. markets close in 1 hour 24 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,688.88
    +103.26 (+2.88%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,579.93
    +854.42 (+2.97%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,844.67
    +269.05 (+2.54%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,708.02
    +43.31 (+2.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.64
    +4.15 (+5.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,705.20
    +33.20 (+1.99%)
     

  • Silver

    20.69
    +1.65 (+8.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9821
    +0.0020 (+0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6570
    -0.1470 (-3.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1320
    +0.0154 (+1.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.6530
    -0.0760 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,591.39
    +407.39 (+2.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    444.97
    +9.62 (+2.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,908.76
    +14.95 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,215.79
    +278.58 (+1.07%)
     

Global Heated Tobacco Products (HTP) Market Report 2022: A $27.4 Billion Industry in 2021 - Forecasts to 2028

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Heated Tobacco Products (HTP) Market (2022 Edition) - Analysis By Product Type, Gender, Distribution Channel, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2023-2028)" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Global Heated Tobacco Products Market was valued at around USD 27.4 Billion in the year 2021

Over the past decade, cigarette sales have steadily decreased in the majority of high-income countries. A change in the dynamics of the tobacco market has resulted from the emergence of various novel tobacco products, including HTPs, in a number of markets.

Moreover, the use of heated tobacco is most prevalent among 18- to 24-year-olds, by both male and female population. The HTP market is dominated by three leading tobacco product manufacturers: Philip Morris International (PMI), Japan Tobacco International (JTI) and British American Tobacco (BAT).

Rising awareness related to the harmful effects of cigarettes, and high demand by the young population followed by companies' initiatives to expand production are factors propelling the growth of Heated Tobacco Products.

Among product types, sticks (also known as heated sticks) hold the maximum share of 90% in the Heated Tobacco Products Market due to the wide adoption of premium products.

Moreover, the availability of different flavours and additives makes these products quite attractive among consumers. Demand for Heated Tobacco Products via the Online channel is backed by convenience, variety, discounts and offers available on the heated product online.

Scope of the Report

  • The report presents the analysis of Heated Tobacco Products Market for the historical period of 2018-2021, estimates of 2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2028.

  • The report analyses the Heated Tobacco Products Market by value (USD Million).

  • The report analyses the Heated Tobacco Products Market by Product Type (Device, Stick).

  • The report analyses the Heated Tobacco Products Market By Gender (Male, Female)

  • The report analyses the Heated Tobacco Products Market By Sales Channel (Tobacconist, Specialist Shops, Convenience Stores, E-Retail).

  • The Global Heated Tobacco Products Market has been analysed by countries (USA, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, China, Japan, Russia, South Korea)

  • The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of company's SWOT Analysis, Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by Region, By Product Type, By Gender, By Sales Channel).

  • Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

  • The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions, new product development.

The companies analysed in the report include

  • Phillip Morris International Inc.

  • British American Tobacco

  • Japan Tobacco Inc.,

  • KT&G

  • Imperial Brands Plc.

  • China Tobacco International (HK) Company Limited,

  • 3T Organics

Key Topics Covered:

1. Report Scope and Methodology
1.1 Scope of the Report
1.2 Research Methodology
1.3 Executive Summary

2. Strategic Recommendations

3. Regulatory Analysis- Global Heated Tobacco Product Market

4. Price Analysis- Global Heated Tobacco Product Market

5. Recent Developments- Global Heated Tobacco Product Market

6. End User Matrix- Global Heated Tobacco Product Market

7. Sale Channel Positioning- Global Heated Tobacco Product Market

8. Global Heated Tobacco Products Market: Product Overview.

9. Global Heated Tobacco Products Market: An Analysis
9.1. Assessment of Macro Economic Indicators of Global Heated Tobacco Products Market
9.2 Global Heated Tobacco Products Market, Market Size, By Value, 2018-2028
9.3 Global Heated Tobacco Products Market, Market Size, By Volume, 2018-2028
9.4 Global Heated Tobacco Products Market: Growth and Forecast
9.5 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Heated Tobacco Products Market

10. Global Heated Tobacco Products Market: Segment Analysis By Product Type
10.1 Global Heated Tobacco Products Market Segmentation, By Product Type
10.2 Competitive Positioning of Heated Tobacco Products Market: By Product Type (2021 & 2028)
10.3 By Device, By Value (USD Million), 2018-2028
10.4 By Stick, By Value (USD Million), 2018-2028

11. Global Heated Tobacco Products Market: Segment Analysis By Gender
11.1 Global Heated Tobacco Products Market Segmentation, By Gender
11.2 Competitive Positioning of Global Heated Tobacco Products Market, By Gender (2021 & 2028)
11.3 By Male, By value (USD Million), 2018-2028
11.4 By Female, By Value (USD Million), 2018-2028

12. Global Heated Tobacco Products Market: Segment Analysis By Distribution Channel
12.1 Global Heated Tobacco Products Market Segmentation, By Distribution Channel
12.2 Competitive Positioning of Global Heated Tobacco Products Market, By Distribution Channel (2021 & 2028)
12.3 By Tobacconist, By value (USD Million), 2018-2028
12.4 By Specialist Shops, By Value (USD Million), 2018-2028
12.5 By Convenient Stores, By Value (USD Million), 2018-2028
12.6 By E-Retail, By Value (USD Million), 2018-2028

13. Global Heated Tobacco Products Market: Regional Analysis
13.1 Competitive Positioning of Global Heated Tobacco Products Market: By Region (2021 & 2028)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/makkoe

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-heated-tobacco-products-htp-market-report-2022-a-27-4-billion-industry-in-2021---forecasts-to-2028--301639268.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Why Tesla Stock Slammed on the Brakes Monday Morning

    The catalyst that sent the electric vehicle (EV) maker plunging was quarterly vehicle deliveries that fell short of expectations. In a press release that dropped Sunday, Tesla revealed its third-quarter production and delivery numbers, and while the growth was robust, investors wanted more. In its press release, Tesla addressed the issue, saying, "Historically, our delivery volumes have skewed toward the end of each quarter ... [but] as our production volumes continue to grow, it is becoming increasingly challenging to secure vehicle transportation capacity."

  • Factories Making Towels and Bedsheets Are Shutting in Pakistan

    (Bloomberg) -- Pakistan’s small textile mills, which make products ranging from bedsheets to towels mainly for consumers in the US and Europe, are starting to shut after devastating floods wiped out its cotton crop.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsTesla Slumps as Deliveries Disappoint Due to Logistic SnarlsOPEC+ to Consider Output Cut of More Than 1 Million BarrelsUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Lyman ‘Fully Cleared’ of RussiansGet Ready for Anoth

  • 2 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now

    These Berkshire Hathaway holdings are growth stocks, and they look like better bargains on the heels of big sell-offs.

  • Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Medical Properties (MPW). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • Why Rivian Stock Is Tapping the Brakes Today

    Shares of the electric vehicle (EV) maker Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) were sliding this morning on seemingly no company-specific news. Instead, investors may be reacting to the fact that fellow EV maker Tesla delivered fewer vehicles in the third quarter than Wall Street was estimating. EV investors often look to other companies to gauge how well the industry is doing, and it appears that Rivian shareholders took Tesla's latest vehicle production and delivery numbers as a troubling sign for other EV companies.

  • Logistics Not to Blame for Tesla’s Deliveries Miss. There Is a Much Bigger Reason.

    Tesla shares are getting hammered after weaker-than-expected third-quarter delivery numbers. The reason isn't 'cars in transit.'

  • Cargo Shipowners Cancel Sailings as Global Trade Flips From Backlogs to Empty Containers

    Dozens of sailings from Asia to U.S. ports are set to be canceled in October as deteriorating economic conditions weigh on demand to ship goods worldwide.

  • Why Petrobras and Other Brazilian Stocks Are Rocking Today

    Over the weekend, the South American nation held the first round of its 2022 presidential election, and former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was ahead in the polling -- and investors are cheering. As of 10:45 a.m. ET Monday, shares of Brazilian oil giant Petroleo Brasileiro (NYSE: PBR) (NYSE: PBR.A) (aka Petrobras) were up 12.4%, while electric and gas utility Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE: CIG) had gained 14.6%, and water utility Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS) (aka "Sabesp") was leading the whole Brazilian stock market higher with a 22.5% gain.

  • 3 Reasons You Might Want to Buy Intel Stock Despite Its Challenges

    The semiconductor industry has experienced shortages and rapid increases in demand amid the explosion of new tech applications. Current CEO Pat Gelsinger seeks to get Intel back on top with initiatives to retake the technical lead and invest heavily in new foundries. Despite the focus on the likes of Nvidia and AMD, Intel remains an industry behemoth.

  • 1 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stock That Could Double Your Money by 2026

    Reinvesting all the dividend payouts you receive from this stock could double your initial investment in four short years.

  • Stock market: Energy stocks lead gains, Tesla stock slides

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre breaks down how markets opened on Monday.

  • Tesla Just Missed Delivery Estimates. Here's Why It's Time To Buy

    Tesla stock fell after its latest delivery news, but sellers aren't looking at the whole picture.

  • Why Viasat Stock Is Rocketing Higher Today

    Satellite communications company Viasat (NASDAQ: VSAT) has agreed to sell a large portion of its military business to L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) for nearly $2 billion. Investors are excited by the deal, sending shares of Viasat up as much as 48%. Viasat provides satellite and broadband services to a range of government, commercial, and consumer markets, including providing the in-flight Wi-Fi on Southwest Airlines flights.

  • Europe Turns Its Back on Russian Crude as Sanctions Draw Closer

    (Bloomberg) -- The European market for Russia’s seaborne crude is drying up as sanctions draw nearer, and the country’s Asian customers aren’t picking up the slack like they once were. Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsCredit Suisse Market Turmoil Heightens After Memo BackfiresStocks Catch a Bid After Drawdown as Yields Tumble: Markets WrapTesla Falls Most Since June as Quarterly Deliveries DisappointKim Kardashian to Pay $1.3 Million to SEC for C

  • Why Warren Buffett Loves Coca-Cola Stock

    Warren Buffett began buying shares of beverage giant Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) in 1988 through his holding company, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B), which now owns more than 400 million shares.

  • Why Alcoa, Century Aluminum, and Uranium Energy Stocks Popped Today

    Stock markets flipped the page last week on a miserable third quarter of 2022, in which the S&P 500 fell 9% in September alone, bringing year-to-date losses for 2022 to 25%. Metals stocks in particular are joining the rally today, with shares of aluminum producers Alcoa (NYSE: AA) and Century Aluminum (NASDAQ: CENX) gaining 10% and 17%, respectively. On a related note, the London Metal Exchange (LME) is reportedly preparing to ban trading in Russian aluminum, curtailing global supplies of the metal at the same time as Bloomberg reports that demand for it in China is starting to revive.

  • Estimating The Fair Value Of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

    Does the October share price for MongoDB, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MDB ) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate...

  • Oil prices jump on reports OPEC+ will cut production

    Oil prices jumped on Monday following reports that the OPEC+ cartel is planning a large production cut. Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management, noted that worries about reduced demand in coming months was evident in markets, where the cost of oil futures were lower in contracts for next year.

  • If You Invested $10,000 in AGNC Investment 10 Years Ago, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Investors who were attracted by a big yield learned a difficult lesson about mortgage REITs over the past decade with AGNC Investment.

  • Ford (F) Invests $700M in Kentucky & Unveils F-Series Pickup

    Ford's (F) recent announcement of a whopping $700 million investment in Kentucky will boost employment and new vehicle upgrades. The new '23 F-Series Pickup Truck will be built at its Kentucky plant.