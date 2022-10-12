U.S. markets close in 3 hours 52 minutes

Global Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems Market to Reach $260 Billion by 2027

ReportLinker
·26 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Abstract: What’s New for 2022?? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.

New York, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05842190/?utm_source=GNW

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one yearGlobal Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems Market to Reach $260 Billion by 2027
- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems estimated at US$179.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$260 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Cooling Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.8% CAGR and reach US$196.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Heating Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 4.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $48.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.5% CAGR
- The Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$48.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$54.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 4.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$34.8 Billion by the year 2027.
- Ventilation Systems Segment to Record 3.4% CAGR
- In the global Ventilation Systems segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$11.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$14.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 4.3% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 136 Featured)
Carrier Corporation
Daikin Industries Ltd.
Danfoss A/S
Emerson Electric Co.
Fujitsu General Limited
Gree Electric Appliances, Inc.
Havells India Limited
Hitachi Ltd.
Honeywell International, Inc.
Johnson Controls, Inc.
Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning
Lennox International, Inc.
LG Electronics, Inc.
Midea Group
Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC US LLC
Panasonic Corporation of North America
Rheem Manufacturing Company
Samsung HVAC
Trane Inc.
Whirlpool Corp.


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05842190/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020
Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is
the World Economy Headed in 2021?
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2020 through 2022
Pandemic-Led Challenges Leave Commercial HVAC Industry Out in Cold
COVID-19-Led Bright Points
Pandemic-Hit HVAC Manufacturers Find Solace in Changing
Customer Needs
COVID-19 Disruptions Lead to Spike in Unit Prices for HVAC Systems
Role of HVAC Systems in Increasing or Mitigating the Risk of
COVID-19 Transmission
Key Recommendations and Tools for Improving Building Ventilation
HVAC Systems with Filtration: Relevant Answer to Tough COVID-19
Test
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Prominent Challenges Daring Expansion of HVAC Market
HVAC Industry Deep Dive Reveals Upcoming, Game-Changing Trends
Sustainability & Technology: Elements Central to Latest Trends
in HVAC Industry
Climate Change: An Important Driving Factor for Energy-
efficient HVAC Systems
HVAC Energy Use by End-Use (in %)
Millennial Generation Plays an Important Role
Asia-Pacific Continues to Dominate Global Market
Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems -
Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems
Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020E
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Competitive Scenario
HVAC Companies Adapt Strategies to Navigate Unsettling Phase of
COVID-19
Global HVAC Systems Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %): 2021E
Recent Market Activity
Select Global Brands

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Pressing Need to Cut Energy Consumption and Operational Costs
Impels Energy Efficient HVAC Systems Market
Select Innovations Enabling Efficient and High-Performance HVAC
Systems
Use of Multi-Enzyme Solutions
Sustainable Retrofit
Air Conditioning with Ice Power
Digital Ceilings
Smart Glasses
Sustainable HVAC Ductwork
Major Market Restraints
Trends in HVAC Industry Taking Energy Efficiency to Next Level
Smart HVAC Systems Hold Immense Potential
Smart Thermotats: An Important Development
Integration of HVAC Systems and IoT Offers New Opportunities
AI for Reduced Building Heating & Cooling Expenses
Importance of Improving the Efficiency of HVAC Systems in US
School Buildings
Cloud-Connected HVAC Systems Enable Creation of Smart and
Efficient Facilities
Automated Control Systems for HVAC Equipment Gain Traction in
Buildings
Alternative Energy Sources Garner Attention
Solar Powered HVAC Systems Gain Traction
Global Solar Power Market: Solar PV Capacity (in GW) and PV
Generation (in TWh) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023
Heat Pumps Dominate the HVAC Market
Geothermal Cooling & Heating Presents Viable Option to Improve
Building Efficiency
Closed- and Open-Loop Systems
Demand for Ductless ACs on the Rise
Strong Growth in Demand for Ductless Multi-Zone Systems
Global VRF System Market to Gain Pace
Outdoor Units Lead the Market
HVACs with Air Quality Systems: High in Demand
Air Conditioning Systems: Climate Change and Rising
Temperatures Drive Market Growth
Adoption (in %) of Air Conditioning in Households
Deployment of Environment-Friendly Refrigerants Increases in ACs
List of Various Refrigerants Types
Green Refrigerants to Replace Hydro Fluorocarbons
Next-generation Factory Assembled Cooling Towers to Positively
Impact Bottom Line of HVAC and Industrial Processes
Rise in Adoption of DeVAP systems
Rising Interest in Indoor Growth Facilities: An Emerging Market
Driver
Construction Sector Investments Strongly Influence Market
Prospects
Global Construction Industry Growth Outlook (in %) for years
2019 through 2025
Global Construction Market: Annual % Growth by Major
Geographies for 2019-2025
Replacement and Refurbishment Demand for HVAC Systems
Urbanization Remains a Key Growth Driver
World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050
Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of
Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950,
1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050
Affluent Middle Class Opens Up Asia into a Major Market
Growing Middle Class Population in Asia Pacific Drives Demand
for New HVAC Systems: Global Middle Class Population (In
Million) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
Expanding Base of Middle Class in the Asian Region Provides the
Perfect Platform for HVAC Systems: Global Middle Class
Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025,
2030
Impact of COVID-19 on the Operation and Energy Consumption of
Future HVAC Systems: Challenges Associated with Designing of
HVAC Systems

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05842190/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


