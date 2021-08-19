U.S. markets closed

Global Heating, Ventilation & Air Conditioning (HVAC) Market Outlook 2021-2026: Asia Pacific is Fastest Growing Regional Market, with Growing Construction Activities and Infrastructure Spending

·3 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Heating, Ventilation & Air Conditioning (HVAC) Market: Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global HVAC market value is anticipated to reach US$202.92 billion in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.72% for the period spanning from 2021-2025.

Factors such as growing global population, increasing construction activities, emerging home automation market, intensifying annual mean temperature and escalating e-commerce retail sales are expected to drive the market growth. However, growth of the industry would be challenged by increasing raw materials prices, growing government regulations, data infrastructure system security, retail consolidations and economic & political events.

A few notable trends include growing smart thermostat market, surging demand for invertor air conditioner (AC) in China, technological advancements and adoption of sustainable building designs

In 2020, the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has created an unfavorable impact on the market as the commercial HVAC products sales have declined rapidly.

The fastest growing regional market is Asia-Pacific. The growth would be supported by growing construction activities, rising annual mean temperature and increasing infrastructure spending expenditures.

Scope of the Report:

  • The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global HVAC market, segmented into equipment and aftermarket & services.

  • The major regional markets (Asia-Pacific and Americas) have been analysed along with country coverage of US.

  • The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analysed in-depth.

  • The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players i.e. Daikin Industries, Ltd., Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Trane Technologies Plc, Johnson Controls International Plc, Lennox International Inc. and Honeywell International Inc. are also presented in detail.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Types of HVAC Equipment
1.3 Components of HVAC
1.4 HVAC Value Chain

2. Impact of COVID-19
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Impact of Heating Industry
2.3 Impact on AC Industry

3. Global HVAC Market Analysis
3.1 Global HVAC Market Value
3.2 Global HVAC Market Value Forecast
3.3 Global HVAC Market Value by Appliances
3.4 Global HVAC Market Value by Types
3.5 Global HVAC Market Value by Region

4. Regional HVAC Market Analysis

5. Market Dynamics
5.1 Growth Drivers
5.1.1 Growing Global Population
5.1.2 Increasing Construction Activities
5.1.3 Emerging Home Automation Market
5.1.4 Intensifying Annual Mean Temperature
5.1.5 Escalating E-Commerce Retail Sales
5.2 Key Trends and Developments
5.2.1 Growing Smart Thermostat Market
5.2.2 Surging Demand for Invertor Air Conditioner (AC) in China
5.2.3 Technological Advancements
5.2.4 Adoption of Sustainable Building Designs
5.3 Challenges
5.3.1 Increasing Raw Materials Prices
5.3.2 Growing Government Regulations
5.3.3 Data Infrastructure System Security
5.3.4 Retail Consolidations
5.3.5 Economic and Political Events

6. Competitive Landscape
6.1 Global HVAC Market
6.2 North America HVAC Market

7. Company Profiles

  • Daikin Industries, Ltd.

  • Financial Overview

  • Honeywell International Inc.

  • Johnson Controls International Plc

  • Lennox International Inc.

  • Raytheon Technologies Corporation

  • Trane Technologies Plc


For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qtkdle

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-heating-ventilation--air-conditioning-hvac-market-outlook-2021-2026-asia-pacific-is-fastest-growing-regional-market-with-growing-construction-activities-and-infrastructure-spending-301359198.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

