Global Heavy Construction Equipment Market Report 2022 to 2027: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecasts

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Heavy Construction Equipment Market

Global Heavy Construction Equipment Market
Global Heavy Construction Equipment Market

Dublin, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Heavy Construction Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global heavy construction equipment market reached a value of US$ 124.42 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 169.22 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.26% during 2021-2027.

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

142

Forecast Period

2021 - 2027

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021

$124.42 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027

$169.22 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

5.2%

Regions Covered

Global

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Heavy construction equipment refers to large-scale machinery used for heavy operations and tasks, such as material handling, tunneling, excavation, recycling, waste management, and lifting. Tippers, dumpers, motor graders, dozers, loaders and excavators are commonly used heavy construction equipment.

These machines assist in increasing the rate of output through work progress, reducing the need for manpower, enhancing efficiency, speed, and safety on a larger scale, and reducing the time limit of processes and overall construction costs. As a result, heavy construction equipment finds extensive application across the mining, manufacturing, infrastructure, construction, and oil and gas industries.

Heavy Construction Equipment Market Trends:

The significant growth in the construction industry across the globe is creating a positive outlook for the market. Heavy construction equipment is widely used for heavy lifting, demolition, river dredging, cutting trees, and moving aside or loading materials, such as asphalt, demolition debris, dirt, and snow.

In line with this, the increasing adoption of cranes due to their power and precision to lift hefty materials with exactness, along with a superior level of safety, is favoring the market growth. Apart from this, various advancements in technology, such as the integration of machine learning (ML) and the Internet of Things (IoT) to optimize equipment utilization and improve operational efficiency, are providing an impetus to the market growth.

Additionally, the introduction of driver assistance systems and real-time data tracking to streamline processes and monitor the location, fuel usage, operating hours and maintenance of the machinery is positively impacting the market growth.

Other factors, including the increasing demand for advanced construction equipment and the implementation of various government initiatives promoting residential, commercial, and infrastructural developments, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being AB Volvo, Caterpillar Inc., CNH Industrial N.V., Deere & Company, Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd. (Hitachi Ltd.), Hyundai Doosan Infracore Co. Ltd., JCB Ltd., Komatsu Ltd., Liebherr AG, SANY Group Co. Ltd., Terex Corporation and XCMG Group.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global heavy construction equipment market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global heavy construction equipment market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the equipment type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global heavy construction equipment market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Heavy Construction Equipment Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Equipment Type
6.1 Earthmoving Equipment
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Material Handling Equipment
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Heavy Construction Vehicles
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Others
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by End User
7.1 Infrastructure
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Construction
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Mining
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Oil and Gas
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
7.5 Manufacturing
7.5.1 Market Trends
7.5.2 Market Forecast
7.6 Others
7.6.1 Market Trends
7.6.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Region

9 SWOT Analysis

10 Value Chain Analysis

11 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12 Price Analysis

13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Market Structure
13.2 Key Players
13.3 Profiles of Key Players
13.3.1 AB Volvo
13.3.1.1 Company Overview
13.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.1.3 Financials
13.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.2 Caterpillar Inc.
13.3.2.1 Company Overview
13.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.2.3 Financials
13.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.3 CNH Industrial N.V.
13.3.3.1 Company Overview
13.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.3.3 Financials
13.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.4 Deere & Company
13.3.4.1 Company Overview
13.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.4.3 Financials
13.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.5 Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd. (Hitachi Ltd.)
13.3.5.1 Company Overview
13.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.5.3 Financials
13.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.6 Hyundai Doosan Infracore Co. Ltd.
13.3.6.1 Company Overview
13.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.6.3 Financials
13.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.7 JCB Ltd.
13.3.7.1 Company Overview
13.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.8 Komatsu Ltd.
13.3.8.1 Company Overview
13.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.8.3 Financials
13.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.9 Liebherr AG
13.3.9.1 Company Overview
13.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.9.3 SWOT Analysis
13.3.10 SANY Group Co. Ltd.
13.3.10.1 Company Overview
13.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.11 Terex Corporation
13.3.11.1 Company Overview
13.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.11.3 Financials
13.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.12 XCMG Group
13.3.12.1 Company Overview
13.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.12.3 Financials

