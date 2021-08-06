U.S. markets close in 4 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,433.86
    +4.76 (+0.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,188.63
    +124.38 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,820.97
    -74.14 (-0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,245.75
    +9.74 (+0.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.09
    -1.00 (-1.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,764.00
    -44.90 (-2.48%)
     

  • Silver

    24.31
    -0.98 (-3.88%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1765
    -0.0072 (-0.61%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2900
    +0.0730 (+6.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3869
    -0.0062 (-0.45%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2180
    +0.4650 (+0.42%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,815.97
    +3,143.77 (+8.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,022.66
    +33.01 (+3.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,122.95
    +2.52 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,820.04
    +91.94 (+0.33%)
     

Global Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts Market to Reach $1.7 Billion by 2026

·5 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

Global Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts Market
Global Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts Market

FACTS AT A GLANCE
Edition: 17; Released: May 2021
Executive Pool: 2736
Companies: 40 - Players covered include BASF SE; Clariant; Clean Diesel Technologies, Inc. (CDTi); Johnson Matthey plc; N.E. Chemcat Corporation; Umicore N.V. and Others.
Coverage: All major geographies and key segments
Segments: Segment (Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts)
Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Global Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts Market to Reach $1.7 Billion by 2026
Emission control catalysts help in eliminating harmful engine pollutants from a wide range of fuels, such as diesel, gasoline, natural gas, and alternate fuels. Platinum, Palladium and Rhodium are widely used in emission catalysts for different light trucks and automobiles. Each catalyst contains PGM in varying proportions depending on the size of the engine in each vehicle, normal operating temperature of the engine and the catalyst manufacturer. Various governments across the globe are establishing stringent environmental standards to regulate emissions from fossil fuel vehicles including heavy duty diesel engines. Given that diesel engines are among the worst in terms of emissions, several companies are now focusing on developing cost-effective emissions control technologies that would facilitate in reduction of air pollution of diesel engines without compromising on the inherent advantages of diesel engines.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Heavy Duty Diesel (HDD) Catalysts estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.9% over the analysis period. The market in the U.S. is estimated at US$454.8 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 32.35% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$311.2 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 4.8% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.6% and 1.8% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$331.5 Million by the year the close of the analysis period.

Buoyed by the burgeoning automotive markets in Asian countries, particularly China, India and Thailand, environmental catalyst majors are shifting their focus from the Western world to the lucrative Asian domains. With automotive vehicle sales increasing at sturdy rates, auto catalysts market segment is witnessing exceptional growth. Further, with China striving to implement strict auto emission standards and Level IV EU emission norms, automotive catalysts market is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the domestic as well as foreign players operating in the region. Along with China, several other countries including India, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and South Korea among others, are actively pursuing the Euro IV and Euro V emission norms to curb the vehicular pollution in their respective countries. More

MarketGlass Platform
Our MarketGlass Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR
Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:
Zak Ali
Director, Corporate Communications
Global Industry Analysts, Inc.
Phone: 1-408-528-9966
www.StrategyR.com
Email: ZA@StrategyR.com

LINKS
Join Our Expert Panel
https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn
https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter
https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media
Info411@strategyr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-heavy-duty-diesel-hdd-catalysts-market-to-reach-1-7-billion-by-2026--301350127.html

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Appian Tumbled 15% in July

    Shares of Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) fell by 15.5% last month, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, on no company-specific news. The sell-off may have come as investors pulled back some of their optimism about the company from the previous month when they drove Appian's share price up more than 50%. Investors have, generally speaking, sold off some high-growth technology stocks earlier this year, after pouring into the sector in 2020.

  • 15 Best Electric Car Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article we will take a look at the 15 best electric car stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of the EVs industry’s outlook for 2021, and go directly to the 5 Best Electric Car Stocks to Buy Now. There is hardly any doubt that in a few decades, at […]

  • Is Fastly Stock a Buy After Cratering?

    Shares of edge computing specialist Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) have cratered recently, falling more than 60% from highs earlier this year and a total of 54% year to date. Fastly's recently announced second-quarter results provide investors with a timely look into the company's business.

  • This Growth Stock Is Riding the Online Gambling Boom

    This payments company serves the global iGaming industry, and it's bringing its expertise to the U.S.

  • Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing Stocks of 2021?

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) may be up a tidy 15% so far this year, but not all 30 of the Dow stocks have logged gains. The Dow's worst year-to-date performers are also now its top prospects. The three companies in question are Verizon (NYSE: VZ), Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS), and Merck (NYSE: MRK), with stock prices in 2021 down 5.9%, 2.5%, and 3.1%, respectively.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Daniel Sundheim

    In this article, we will be discussing the 10 best stocks to buy according to billionaire Daniel Sundheim. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Sundheim’s hedge fund returns, investment philosophy, and history, go directly to the 5 Best Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Daniel Sundheim. Daniel Sundheim founded D1 Capital Partners […]

  • Freeport-McMoRan's Management Believes Copper Could Be Headed Higher

    Copper miner Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) is an attractive way for investors to benefit from rising raw material prices. In its most recent earnings report, management highlighted several reasons to invest in Freeport. Let's take a look at what was said and why investors have cause for optimism over Freeport-McMoRan.

  • Beyond Meat’s Q2 loss, Shake Shack tops estimates, DraftKings raises guidance

    Myles Udland and Brian Sozzi break down earnings which include: Beyond Meat lowering its Q3 outlook after reporting mixed earnings, Shake Shack topping estimates as restaurants gain more customer traffic, Carvana delivering its first quarterly profit, DraftKings raising guidance, and Virgin Galactic Q2 earnings falling short of estimates.

  • BigCommerce Holdings' (NASDAQ:BIGC) Shareholders Are Down 24% On Their Shares

    BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BIGC ) shareholders will doubtless be very grateful to see the share price up 47...

  • Beyond Meat Stock Drops on Earnings Miss and Outlook That Leaves Investors Hungry

    The plant-based meat substitute maker's second-quarter sales were stronger than expected, thanks largely to a rebound in its food service business.

  • I’m a 39-year-old single dad with $600,000 saved — I want to retire at 50 but don’t know how. What should I do?

    Although it is unfortunate that you do not have access to an employer-sponsored retirement plan, you’re far from alone. You mention having individual retirement accounts, but you could look into opening a Roth IRA, which is funded with after-tax dollars. “I would start there,” said Chris Hardy, a certified financial planner at Paramount Investment Advisors.

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About Tencent Stock?

    Tencent's (OTC: TCEHY) stock has declined about 40% over the past six months. After China's State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) fined Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) $2.75 billion for anticompetitive behavior in April, many investors assumed Tencent would be the next target. In late April, Reuters claimed the SAMR was getting ready to fine Tencent $1.54 billion.

  • Why JFrog Stock Dropped 12% on Friday

    JFrog (NASDAQ: FROG) investors lost ground to the market on Friday. The drop added to significant short-term losses so far in 2021 and was driven by a poorly received earnings report. The company, whose development platform helps software makers build and maintain their products, had good operating news to report.

  • 2 Top Growth Stocks for Robinhood Traders to Buy Now

    Robinhood has inspired a generation of young investors to jump into the stock market and start saving for the future. For context, the average Robinhood user is 31 years old, meaning they have roughly three decades before retirement. Palantir was designed to solve this problem.

  • ReconAfrica & NAMCOR Provide Additional Drilling Results and Plans for Next Exploration Phase in the Kavango Basin

    Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) and its joint venture partner NAMCOR (the state oil company of Namibia) are pleased to provide, based on the mud logging report and geochemical analysis, more comprehensive data confirming a working conventional petroleum system. The Company also reports on additional drilling results and plans for the next phase of exploration in the Kavango Basin, NE Namibia and NW Botswana.

  • 10 High Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in August

    In this article, we will be looking at 10 high yield dividend stocks to buy in August. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to the 5 High Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in August. As we enter into a new month this year, it is only […]

  • Alto Ingredients, Inc. Earnings Missed Analyst Estimates: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Now

    Alto Ingredients, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ALTO ) shareholders are probably feeling a little disappointed, since its shares fell...

  • Moderna stock extends pullback after long-time bullish analyst moves to sidelines on valuation concerns

    Shares of Moderna Inc. fell 1.7% in premarket trading Friday, after the biotechnology company with one of the three COVID-19 vaccines granted emergency use authorization in the U.S. was downgraded by a long-time bullish analyst, saying that "the dream is alive, but valuation moves us to the sidelines. On Thursday, the company had reported a big second-quarter profit beat, but the stock pulled back 0.7% after soaring 20.9% the previous two days to a record close on Wednesday. Oppenheimer analyst

  • Why Shares of Sundial Growers Soared on Thursday

    Shares of Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) were up by more than 5% on Thursday. The cannabis stock was the fourth-most-traded stock on the Robinhood Top 100 list on Thursday. Sundial, a favorite meme stock, has been notoriously volatile.

  • Carvana soar past Q2 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre explains why Carvana stock's after hours pop on Thursday afternoon.&nbsp;