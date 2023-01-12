The global hedge trimmer market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.07% during 2022-2027

ReportLinker

MARKET OUTLOOK. The market is growing substantially due to the increasing need for equipment from residential and commercial users. The growth in demand is attributed to the expansion of green acreage and is highly influenced by weather conditions.

The need for hedge trimmers surges during the summer and spring due to the increased time spent on lawn care activities. Moreover, the growing government efforts to expand green acreage through constructing parks, lawns and playgrounds are pushing the demand for hedge trimmers in the market. Also, with the rising interest in gardening and lawn care activities, the demand for landscaping services is growing significantly, pushing the hedge trimmer market growth from the landscaping service industry. Further, the global garden hedge trimmers market shipments are expected to reach 5,719.83 thousand units by 2027.



MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



• The increasing government initiatives in developing countries to expand garden areas, grasslands and parklands are boosting the green acreage across city centers, horticulture, and landscaping industries, and the initiation of green roofs in developed economies is one of the key contributors to the hedge trimmer market. On the other hand, the growing popularity and increasing participation in various sports activities such as golf courses, football, cricket, rugby, and other outdoor space are pushing the construction industry demand. These factors are likely to propel the garden hedge trimmer market.

• Development in lithium-Ion batteries has compelled vendors to extend the lawn mower product range with Li-ion batteries. With the marketing restriction for NiCd cells and lower penetration of NiMH cells, the growth of Li-ion battery technology is more likely to positively impact the growth and adoption of hedge trimmers in the garden industry. This will further boost the demand for gardening equipment, such as hedge trimmers, and contribute to the hedge trimmer market during the forecast period.

• Governments across the globe are adopting sustainable and green technologies to reduce pollution levels in cities. Gardening equipment also falls under the same category and is even considered more polluting than vehicles. The professional landscaping service providers operating within municipalities, hospitality, office, state entities, and customers with indoor projects are looking to produce zero exhaust emission and noiseless equipment to expand working hours in public spaces.

• Cities worldwide have been gradually adopting urban gardening to cope with the issue of pollution, shortage of food and clean water, and rapidly rising temperatures, among others. According to the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), a large part of the developing world is facing a shortage of food, water, and arable land. In developed economies, urban gardening is seen as an antidote to the industrialized agriculture sector that uses chemical fertilizers and pollutes the waterways. On the other hand, creating a personal garden is cost-effective and beneficial, thereby positively impacting the adoption of garden hedge trimmers during the forecast period.

• A sustainable city is one in which the inflow of material, energy resources, and waste disposal do not exceed the city’s surrounding environment’s capability, and urban consumption is lower than the natural environment. Such factors forecast the demand for garden equipment such as hedge trimmers during the projected period.



INDUSTRY CHALLENGES



The increasing environmental pollution caused by gasoline hedge trimmers causes much harm to the environment. These gas-powered hedge trimmers are inefficient and generate many harmful ecological gases. The old two-stroke engines are highly inefficient and lead to the emission of various air pollutants into the environment, including carbon monoxide, hydrocarbons, methane, ethanol, and others. Such factors have propelled the growth of the electric corded hedge trimmer market, and it is expected to witness an absolute growth of 22.49% in revenue and 26.05 in unit shipments during the forecast period.



The emergence of Chinese vendors producing low-cost hedge trimmers is a significant challenge faced by international vendors such as Husqvarna and Honda in the hedge trimmer market. Many Chinese vendors have focused on product attributes and offer low-cost battery-powered hedge trimmers. Chinese brands such as Denna are becoming quite popular in European and Asian countries. Chinese manufacturers sell products at 1/5th the prices of high-branded electric hedge trimmers made by Western manufacturers.



KEY HIGHLIGHTS



• Several Asian governments have invested heavily in urban farming and gardening technologies to cope with the surging population and fight food insecurity. With government support, China, which has rapidly industrialized in recent decades, has become a world leader in indoor vertical farming.

• China has been investing in eco-city projects currently implemented at a level where more than 200 cities are incorporating green spaces. In cities such as Shanghai, the construction of business centers and tourism projects such as theme parks are expected to drive the hedge trimmer market during the forecast period.

• In March 2021, the Government of China launched a program to construct urban parks to convert concrete jungles across the country into green spaces. Hence, developing new parks is expected to boost the hedge trimmer market.

INSIGHTS BY BLADE TYPE

47 -56 cm range blade segment is classified as a medium size blade designed for residential use. In 2021 the demand for garden parties and cookouts was growing significantly, thereby boosting the demand for backyard beautification and landscaping in the residential sector. The 47 to 56 cm or 19–30-inch blade segment accounted for a revenue share of 39.01%% in 2021 due to increasing household interest in garden care activities. The global 47 – 56 cm blade hedge trimmer market was valued at USD 485.67million in 2021 owing to growing demand.

57cm & above (or) 30-inch & above hedge trimmers market accounted for the second-largest revenue share in the hedge trimmer market; they are estimated to witness a higher growth rate (by value) at a CAGR of 5.59% during the forecast period. These are longer blades which make the trimming work more accessible and effective.



Segmentation by Blade Type

• 46 cm & Below

• 47-56 cm

• 57 cm & Above



INSIGHTS BY FUEL TYPE



The increasing demand for lawn and yard landscaping will help the battery/cordless hedge trimmer market share during the forecast period. The global battery/cordless hedge trimmer market was valued at USD 191.12 million in 2021. It will grow owing to the rising demand for eco-friendly hedge trimmers s during the forecast period. In the coming years, hybrid hedge trimmers are expected to gain popularity with combinations of battery and engine-powered technology and gas and battery-powered technology due to noise and emission problems that are expected to increase in the future years.

Gas-powered hedge trimmers have engines that run on petrol. The global Gas-powered hedge trimmers were valued at USD 773.91 million in 2021. The gas-powered hedge trimmers are in demand and thus are an excellent choice for tougher and more demanding work.



Segmentation by Fuel Type

• Gas powered

• Electric Corded

• Cordless



INSIGHTS BY END-USER



Based on end-user, the commercial segment in the global hedge trimmer market accounted for the largest revenue share in the industry. In 2021, the segment generated USD 864.10 million, expected to grow immensely. The highest share of this segment is due to the increasing inclination of the population towards gardening activities, leading to the expansion of lawns, horticulture, and green acreage across single and multi-family housing units.



The residential construction sectors in Saudi Arabia are growing at a rate of 5?7% because of the high demand for residential housing development projects. With the rising demand for residential houses, the hedge trimmer market is also growing among end-users in the country.



Segmentation by End-user

• Commercial

• Residential



INSIGHTS BY DISTRIBUTION



The offline distribution channel is expected to dominate the market and account for a revenue share of 70.99%. Factors such as the broader reach in areas that lack better connectivity and high consumer trust associated with personally experiencing the quality of products are driving the growth of this segment.

Although the online channel holds a relatively lower market share, it is expected to grow at a higher CAGR of 5.57% (by value) during the forecast period. The proliferation of e-commerce and raising awareness of the benefits of online purchases, such as heavy discounts, occasional offers, and rising demand for convenience, is driving the growth of the online segment in the global hedge trimmer market.



Segmentation by Distribution

• Offline

• Online



GEOGRAPHICAL INSIGHTS



In 2021, North America was the largest geographical segment in the global hedge trimmer market. The presence of a vast hedge trimmer’s acreage among households and the concentration of many landscaping service providers contributed to the region’s high demand for garden trimmers.

Approximately 300 urban gardening & farming land is available in the United States. One of the world’s largest urban farms, covering over two acres in Chicago, is part of this. There has been increased state-level involvement in Canada. Toronto has taken the initiative, formed a Food Policy Council, and developed a Grow TO Urban gardening and farming Action Plan, which is expected to propel the hedge trimmer market.

Moreover, factors such as the rapidly growing hospitality sector propel the adoption of garden trimmers in the European market. The region accounted for a revenue share of 26.87% in 2021 and is expected to add USD 334.53 million to the hedge trimmer market during the forecast period. Countries such as Germany, the UK, and France are the leading markets in the region in terms of unit sales of garden hedge trimmers.



Segmentation by Geography



• North America

o US

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• APAC

o Japan

o China

o Australia

o India

• Latin America

o Mexico

o Brazil

• Middle East & Africa

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE



COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Many large and small players characterize the global hedge trimmer market. ECHO, HONDA, HUSQVARNA, and STIHL are some of the key players in the industry. Other players operating in the garden hedge trimmer market are AL-KO, EMAK, American lawnmower, CAB CADET, etc. These players focus on developing innovative products and investing in R&D to expand their product portfolios.

The competitive scenario in the hedge trimmer market is propelling due to the demand for garden equipment in developing countries like India, China, and others. Various construction activities, home garden maintenance, greenfield developments, and others brought massive demand to hedge trimmer products.



Key Vendors

• ECHO

• Honda

• Husqvarna Group

• Stanley Black & Decker

• STIHL



Other Prominent Vendors

• AL-KO

• Makita Corp.

• Emak Group

• Techtronic Industries Ltd.

• American Lawn Mower

• Cub Cadet

• Greenworks Tools

• Lawn Master

• WORX

• Texas

• AriensCo

• Snow Joe

• STIGA GROUP

• Masport

• The Toro Company

• Alfred Karcher SE & Co. KG

• Koki Holdings

• Craftsman

• Robert Bosch

• Einhell Germany AG



