Global Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Steel Pipe Market to 2027 Featuring ArcelorMittal, American Cast Iron Pipe C, Jindal SAW, Shengli, Nippon Steel, Welspun, Europipe, MAN, National Pipe Co

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Steel Pipe Market (2022 Edition) - Analysis By Diameter, Application, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2027)" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The Global Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Steel Pipe Market was valued at USD 5.42 Billion in the year 2021.

HSAW pipes are mainly used in onshore transportation of oil and gas, and in water distribution. These pipes are also used in structural applications such as piling in civil engineering constructions including high-rise buildings and bridges. However, improvement in manufacturing technology and steel grades over the years has extended its use to high-pressure applications.

Also, improvement in investments in oil and gas industry amidst the surge in energy consumption worldwide, and replacement demand for most of the antiquated pipeline infrastructure, particularly in developed regions offers potential growth prospects.

Based on the diameter, 24-48 inches of HSAW Steel Pipe is expected to hold the largest share in Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Steel Pipe Market. This is due to the growth in construction sector and also growth in infrastructure development is expected to spur growth for this segment.

Asia Pacific had the highest Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Steel Pipe demand in 2021 and it is expected to remain the largest consumer base for the next few years. High demand is attributable to the growing construction sector, infrastructural investments and government initiatives in various countries, including China and India.

Additionally, the HSAW pipe is part of the Large Diameter Pipes (LDPs) category, which is a key route of transport for natural gas, oil, and other fluids from isolated locations of production and refining to consuming centres across national and international boundaries.

Hence, the spending patterns for oil and gas transportation drive the demand for large diameter pipes. As a result, the business stands to benefit from the constant need to replace old pipelines, especially in developed economies like the United States and Europe.

Also, boosting demand for HSAW pipes in non-oil and gas applications is the expanding population and the resulting increase in demand for potable water and public infrastructure.

The companies analysed in the report include ArcelorMittal SA, American Cast Iron Pipe Company, Jindal SAW Ltd., Shengli Oil & Gas Pipe Holdings, Nippon Steel, Northwest Pipe Company, Welspun Corp Ltd., Europipe Gmbh, MAN Industries, National Pipe Company Ltd.

Scope of the Report

  • The report presents the analysis of Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Steel Pipe market for the historical period of 2017-2021 and the forecast period of 2022-2027.

  • The Global Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Steel Pipe Market has been analysed by countries (United States, Canada, Brazil, Germany, United Kingdom, Russia, China, Japan, India, Saudi Arabia).

  • Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Diameter, by Application.

  • Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

  • The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Report Scope and Methodology
1.1 Scope of the Report
1.2 Research Methodology
1.3 Executive Summary

2. Strategic Recommendations

3. Global Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Steel Pipe Market: Product Overview

4. Global Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Steel Pipe Market: An Analysis
4.1 Global Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Steel Pipe Market: Market Indicators
4.2 Market Size, By Value, 2017-2027
4.3 Market Size, By Volume, 2017-2027
4.4 Global Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Steel Pipe Market: Growth and Forecast
4.5 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Steel Pipe Market

5. Global Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Steel Pipe Market: Segment Analysis
5.1 Global Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Steel Pipe Market Segmentation, By Diameter
5.2 Competitive Positioning of Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Steel Pipe Market: By Diameter (2021 & 2027)
5.3 By 18-24 inches, By Value (USD Billion), 2017-2027
5.4 By 24-48 inches, By Value (USD Billion), 2017-2027
5.5 By Above 48 inches, By Value (USD Billion), 2017-2027

6. Global Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Steel Pipe Market: Segment Analysis
6.1 Global Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Steel Pipe Market Segmentation, By Application
6.2 Competitive Positioning of Global Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Steel Pipe Market, By Application (2021 & 2027)
6.3 By Water, By value (USD Billion), 2017-2027
6.4 By Construction, By Value (USD Billion), 2017-2027
6.5 By Oil & Gas, By value (USD Billion), 2017-2027
6.6 By Chemicals, By value (USD Billion), 2017-2027
6.7 By Others, By value (USD Billion), 2017-2027

7. Global Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Steel Pipe Market: Regional Analysis
7.1 Competitive Positioning of Global Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Steel Pipe Market: By Region (2021 & 2027)

8. Americas Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Steel Pipe Market: An Analysis (2017-2027)

9. Europe Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Steel Pipe Market: An Analysis (2017-2027)

10. Asia-Pacific Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Steel Pipe Market: An Analysis (2017-2027)

11. Middle East and Africa Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Steel Pipe Market: An Analysis (2017-2027)

12. Global Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Steel Pipe Market Dynamics
12.1 Global Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Steel Pipe Market Drivers
12.2 Global Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Steel Pipe Market Restraints
12.3 Global Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Steel Pipe Market Trends

13. Market Attractiveness and Strategic Analysis
13.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Steel Pipe Market - By Diameter (Year 2027)
13.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Steel Pipe Market - By Application (Year 2027)
13.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) Steel Pipe Market - By Region (Year 2027)

14. Competitive Landscape
14.1 Recent Developments
14.2 Market Share of global leading companies

15. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)
15.1 ArcelorMittal SA
15.2 American Cast Iron Pipe Company.
15.3 Jindal SAW Ltd.
15.4 Shengli Oil& Gas Pipe Holdings
15.5 Nippon Steel
15.6 Northwest Pipe Company
15.7 Welspun Corp Ltd
15.8 Europipe Gmbh
15.9 MAN Industries
15.10 National Pipe Company Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/46cjfy

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-helical-submerged-arc-welded-hsaw-steel-pipe-market-to-2027-featuring-arcelormittal-american-cast-iron-pipe-c-jindal-saw-shengli-nippon-steel-welspun-europipe-man-national-pipe-co-301672008.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

