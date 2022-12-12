U.S. markets close in 2 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,958.13
    +23.75 (+0.60%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,780.96
    +304.50 (+0.91%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,045.85
    +41.23 (+0.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,811.68
    +15.02 (+0.84%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.31
    +2.29 (+3.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.00
    -18.70 (-1.03%)
     

  • Silver

    23.41
    -0.31 (-1.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0520
    -0.0026 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6130
    +0.0460 (+1.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2250
    +0.0000 (+0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.7590
    +1.2090 (+0.89%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,023.26
    -155.15 (-0.90%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    398.96
    +2.30 (+0.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,445.97
    -30.66 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,842.33
    -58.68 (-0.21%)
     

The Global Helicopter Tourism Market is expected to grow by $282.41 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Global Helicopter Tourism Market 2023-2027 The analyst has been monitoring the helicopter tourism market and it is poised to grow by $282. 41 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.

New York, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Helicopter Tourism Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04796771/?utm_source=GNW
5% during the forecast period. Our report on the helicopter tourism market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing use of commercial helicopters, the growing popularity of helicopter travel, and the growth of the travel and tourism industry.

The helicopter tourism market is segmented as below:
By Type
• General
• Customized

By Ownership
• Charter service
• Fractional ownership

By Geographical Landscape
• North America
• APAC
• Europe
• South America
• Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the alliance between helicopter operators and resorts as one of the prime reasons driving the helicopter tourism market growth during the next few years. Also, the integration of big data with helicopter avionics and the growing network of service centers will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the helicopter tourism market covers the following areas:
• Helicopter tourism market sizing
• Helicopter tourism market forecast
• Helicopter tourism market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading helicopter tourism market vendors that include Accretion Aviation, Airbus Group SE, Cape Town Helicopters, GCH Aviation Group, Grupo Sodarca, Heliair.it Srl, Helicopter Flight Services Inc., HELI-JET AVIATION, HeliXperiences, Liberty Helicopters, Mid West Helicopters, Niagara Helicopters Ltd., Northern Vietnam Helicopter Co., Papillon Grand Canyon Helicopters, Zip Aviation, Alamo Helicopter Tours, Birds Eye View Helicopters Inc., Maverick Aviation Group, and Sydney Helicopters. Also, the helicopter tourism market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04796771/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Amgen to acquire Horizon Therapeutics for $27.8 billion

    Yahoo Finance's Anjalee Khemlani explains news of a major biotech merger as Amgen is set to acquire Horizon Therapeutics.

  • Royal Caribbean Making Popular Extra-Fee Add-on Free in 2023

    Cruise lines, especially Royal Caribbean and Carnival Cruise Line have a lot of added fees in addition to your base cruise fare. Some families opt for walkie-talkies, which don't work that well on a large ship, while others use whiteboards left on the outside of their cabins.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

    A bull market will eventually replace this bear market. While it's a fool's errand to try to time the market, it's still a good idea to prepare for the next upswing by owning stocks that are well-positioned to benefit from a shift in market sentiment and a macroeconomic tailwind. Below are three top stocks that look ready to soar in the next bull market, and I'd feel comfortable owning any of them in an extended bear market as well.

  • Toyota Is Reportedly Changing Its EV Strategy. Tesla Has a Huge Lead.

    Struggling to gain traction in battery-electric vehicles, Toyota is considering changes for its suppliers.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Kinder Morgan, The Williams Companies and MPLX

    Kinder Morgan, The Williams Companies and MPLX have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • Disney World, Disneyland Make a Change Guests Will Love

    The theme park company has generally been charging for things that were once free, so this is a welcome change.

  • Charting the S&P 500: Falling Short of an Upside Objective

    The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is bending lower while the Chande indicator -- a momentum indicator that calculates the difference between the sum of recent gains and the sum of recent losses and then divides the result by the sum of all price movement over the same period -- at the bottom is starting to correct. Notice this same pattern from late summer -- certainly a red flag.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Activision Blizzard Stock?

    Back in January, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) agreed to buy Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) for $68.7 billion (or $95 per share). Activision Blizzard's investors approved the deal three months later, while Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway acquired nearly 10% of the video game maker as an arbitrage play. For a while, it seemed like a good idea to follow Buffett's lead, since Activision's shares consistently remained below $95.

  • Royal Caribbean Confirms Huge Main Dining Room Menu Change

    After months of testing, the cruise line is about to make a major change to its menus. And passengers might not like it.

  • 11 Best Sectors To Invest In Heading Into 2023

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best sectors to invest in heading into 2023. If you want to see more of the top sectors to consider, check out 5 Best Sectors To Invest In Heading Into 2023. With a recession on the horizon, many investors are cautious when it comes to putting their money […]

  • Key Factors That Affected Natural Gas Markets Last Week

    Despite some hiccups, natural gas prices have appreciated significantly in 2022, lifting shares of companies like RRC, EQT and CRK.

  • Walt Disney Imagineering share peek at new Epcot attraction

    Walt Disney Imagineering, the think tank/creative arm of The Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS), revealed a peek at its next addition to Epcot at Walt Disney World. The division's Instagram page shared an image of the work being done at the Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana attraction in the new World Nature area of Epcot. Part of the trail-like attraction's goal appears to use the iconic "Moana" film to provide education on how the water cycle works.

  • GM venture gets $2.5 billion federal loan for battery plants

    A joint venture between General Motors and South Korean battery company LG Energy Solution has closed on a $2.5 billion federal loan to help finance three lithium-ion battery cell plants in Ohio, Tennessee, and Michigan.

  • Here's Why AB InBev (BUD) Continues to Outpace Its Industry

    AB InBev (BUD) is poised for growth on the business momentum, premiumization, investment in its brands and accelerated digital transformation amid cost headwinds.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge.

  • Oil futures move up, as U.S. crude benchmark finds support below $72 a barrel

    U.S. benchmark oil prices find support below $72 a barrel --- the level at which the Biden administration may consider repurchasing oil for the U.S. oil reserve.

  • Exclusive-Toyota to outline 3-year EV plan changes to suppliers -sources

    Toyota Motor Corp is expected to outline adjustments to its electric vehicle (EV) strategy to key suppliers early next year, as it races to narrow the gap on price and performance with industry leaders Tesla and BYD, two people with knowledge of the work said. Toyota has been looking at ways to improve the competitiveness of EVs being planned for this decade, in part by speeding up the adoption of performance-boosting technologies for planned EVs, from electric drive systems - including motors - to the electronics that convert power from the grid to energy stored in batteries and more integrated heating and cooling systems, the people said. The changes would be for the successors to Toyota's first two EVs for major markets, the bZ4X and the Lexus RZ, and intended to close the gap with Tesla Inc on cost and performance, the people said.

  • Gasoline Prices Fall For Five Straight Weeks

    Drivers have received a reprieve as gasoline prices continue to decline, falling for the fifth consecutive week. The average U.S. gas price has dropped by 14.4 cents from a week ago to $3.21 per gallon, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million individual price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the U.S. Prices for diesel have also declined, outpacing gasoline prices.

  • Fintech Stocks To Watch Amid E-Commerce Slowdown, Crypto Crisis

    Fintech stocks have under-performed vs. the S&P 500 amid fears of a recession and competition from startups and tech giants Apple and Amazon.

  • Keystone Has Leaked More Oil Than Any Other Pipeline in US Since 2010

    (Bloomberg) -- Last week’s oil spill in Kansas means that TC Energy Corp.’s Keystone pipeline has now leaked more crude oil than any other conduit on US land in the past 12 years. Most Read from BloombergChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sparks Whiplash as Cases SurgeUS Says Scientists Make Breakthrough in Nuclear Fusion EnergyFed’s Message That Rates Will Stay on Hold for ‘Some Time’ Clashes With 2023 Rate-Cut BetsElon Musk Steps Up Attacks on Twitter’s Former Safety HeadChina’s Top Medical Adviser