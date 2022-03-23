SAN FRANCISCO, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Helium - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" . The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

Global Helium Market to Reach $2.8 Billion by 2026

FACTS AT A GLANCE

What's New for 2022?

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Edition: 8; Released: February 2022

Executive Engagements: 404

Companies: 30 - Players covered include Air Liquide S.A; Air Products and Chemicals, Inc; Axcel Gases; Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases Ltd; Exxon Mobil Corporation; Iwatani Corporation; Linde Plc; Matheson Tri-Gas, Inc; The Messer Group GmbH; North American Helium; Polish Oil and Gas Company; Qatargas Operating Company Limited; Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation; The Southern Gas Limited; US Gas; Weil Group and Others.

Coverage: All major geographies and key segments

Segments: Type (Gas, Liquid); Distribution Channel (Packaged, Merchant, Onsite); Application (Cryogenics, Welding, Laboratory, Lifting Balloons, Fiber Optics, Pressurizing & Purging, Leak Detection, Breathing Mixtures, Other Applications)

Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Africa.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

Story continues

ABSTRACT-

Global Helium Market to Reach $2.8 Billion by 2026

Helium represents an odorless, colorless, non-toxic, non-combustible and non-corrosive gas that is produced from natural gas wells. Helium is the second-lightest and second-most abundant element on the universe, accounting for 24% of the elemental mass. The global supply of the gas depends on 20 liquefaction units located across countries like the US, Russia, Poland, Qatar, Algeria, Australia and China. Growth in the global market is being driven by increasing consumption across end-use industries such as healthcare, semiconductor and electronics; and heavy investments in R&D to develop innovative helium-based systems. Manufacturers of semiconductors, optical fibers and flat panel displays depend heavily on helium for cooling applications. The increasing use of helium in semiconductor production, nuclear power generation plants and metal works is expected to bolster the market over the coming years. The market expansion is facilitated by extensive use of helium as cryogenic coolant defense and energy research. The increasing use of helium in semiconductor production, nuclear power generation plants and metal works, and medical applications like NMR and MRI is expected to bolster the market over the coming years.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Helium estimated at US$2.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period. Gas, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.6% CAGR to reach US$2.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Liquid segment is readjusted to a revised 3.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 31% share of the global Helium market. Growth in the gas segment is driven by increasing demand for the gaseous phase from different end-use applications. Liquid helium represents a popular cryogenic material used for creating superconducting magnets and studying superconductivity. It finds use as cooling medium for various magnets and specific processes for NMR spectrometers and MRI scanners.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $627.6 Million in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $387.6 Million by 2026

The Helium market in the U.S. is estimated at US$627.6 Million in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 27.01% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$387.6 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 5.8% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 4.1% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$411.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. The US remains the dominating force in the electronic market, a key end-use of helium. Market expansion is supported by technological advances, rising demand and increasing number of research centers. The strong focus on creating high-end products has led to proliferation of development centers and manufacturing units in the US, pushing helium demand. The Asia-Pacific market for helium is anticipated to be driven by increasing demand from diverse industries such as mining, construction, automobiles and transportation. The region is one of the major semiconductor powerhouses, and served by Japan, South Korea, China and Taiwan that supply semiconductors and electronic components globally. In addition, countries including Algeria, Qatar, Poland, Australia and Russia produce significant amounts of helium. More

MarketGlass™ Platform

Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™

Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:

Zak Ali

Director, Corporate Communications

Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Phone: 1-408-528-9966

www.StrategyR.com

Email: ZA@StrategyR.com

LINKS

Join Our Expert Panel

https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn

https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media

Info411@strategyr.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-helium-market-to-reach-2-8-billion-by-2026--301507347.html

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.