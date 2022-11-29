U.S. markets open in 1 hour 13 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,978.50
    +8.25 (+0.21%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,872.00
    +1.00 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,660.75
    +44.50 (+0.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,839.00
    +6.20 (+0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.13
    +1.89 (+2.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,770.00
    +14.70 (+0.84%)
     

  • Silver

    21.45
    +0.33 (+1.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0367
    +0.0023 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7030
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.07
    +1.57 (+7.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2020
    +0.0055 (+0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.3360
    -0.5650 (-0.41%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,473.23
    +280.51 (+1.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    389.11
    +8.82 (+2.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,532.57
    +58.55 (+0.78%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,027.84
    -134.99 (-0.48%)
     

The global Hemato oncology testing market is projected to reach USD 5.6 billion by 2027 from an estimated USD 2.9 Billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 14.2%

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The growth in this market is attributed to the growing incidence of hematologic cancer, increasing collaborations, and the increasing number of conferences on personalized medicine. The Services segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the Hemato oncology testing market, by product and services type, during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Hemato Oncology Testing Market by Product & Services, Cancer, Lymphoma, Technology, End User - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05790913/?utm_source=GNW
On the basis of products & services type, the global hemato oncology testing market is segmented into services and assay kits.
In 2021, The services segment accounted for the largest share of the global hemato oncology testing market in 2021.This can be attributed to the increase in the number of hematologic cancer significantly.

Hence the the patient needs continuous monitoring and testing during the treatment, the increasing collaration between the companies for conducting the clinical trails on the hematologic cancers requires the hemato oncology testing products and the raising number of the diagonostic centers for diagonotic testing procudures is expected to boost the demand for the the services segment in the hemato oncology testing product market .

Lymphoma segment accounted for the highest CAGR by cancer type, during the forecast period
By cancer type, the global leukemia, lymphoma, and other cancers market.In 2021, the lymphoma segment dominated the global market.

This can be attributed to factor such as the increasing prevalence lymphoma and the risisng geriatric population across sthe globe is supporting the increasing incidence of the lymphoma cases which is a major driving factor for this market.

The PCR segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the Hemato oncology testing market, by technology type, during the forecast period
Based on type, the Hemato oncology testing market technology is segmented into PCR, IHC, NGS, cytogenetics, and other technologies.

In 2021, the PCR segment dominated hemato oncology testing market. Factors supporting the growth of the segment is the wide use of this technology owing to its ease of use and easy availability of assay kits.

The Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The Hemato oncology testing market is segmented into - North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific and ROW.The Hemato oncology testing market in several Asia-Pacific countries is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

Market growth will be driven by the rising geriatric population, increasing demand for quality healthcare, and the growing focus on cancer biomarkers by various stakeholders in their respective healthcare systems.

A breakdown of the primary participants referred to for this report is provided below:
• By Company Type: Tier 1–45%, Tier 2–35%, and Tier 3– 45%
• By Designation: C-level–32%, Director-level–20%, and Others–48%
• By Region: North America–35%, Europe–28%, Asia Pacific–25%, ROW¬—12%

Lists of Companies Profiled in the Report:
• Abbott Laboratories (US)
• F. Hoffman-La Roche (Switzerland)
• QIAGEN (Germany)
• Thermo Fisher Scientific (US)
• Illumina (US)
• Bio-Rad Laboratories (US)q
• MolecularMD (Ireland)
• ArcherDX (US)
• ARUP Laboratories (US)
• Asuragen (US)
• Invivoscribe (US)
• Adaptive Biotechnologies (US)
• Amoy Diagnostics (China)
• ELITechGroup (France)
• Vela Diagnostics (Singapore)
• Gentronix (UK)
• BioIVT (US)
• SAGA Diagnostics (Sweden)
• Olink (Sweden)
• Cancer Diagnostics (US)

Research Coverage
This report studies the Hemato oncology testing market based on the type of product, cancer, technology and region.The report also studies factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) affecting market growth.

It analyzes the opportunities and challenges in the market and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders. Furthermore, the report analyzes micromarkets with respect to their individual growth trends and forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to five main regions (and the respective countries in these regions.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report:
The report will help market leaders/new entrants by providing them with the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall Hemato oncology testing market and its subsegments.It will also help stakeholders better understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their business and make suitable go-to-market strategies.

This report will enable stakeholders to understand the market’s pulse and provide them with information on the key market drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05790913/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • ‘Patience Pays Off’: Billionaire Ken Fisher Loads Up on These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Investors looking for a guiding hand to steer them safely through the current hazardous stock market landscape could do worse than listen to what billionaire Ken Fisher has to say. The Fisher Investments founder famously started his independent money management firm with $250 in 1979, a company that is now a $197-plus billion going concern, while Fisher’s own net worth stands north of $5 billion. So, for those getting restless from 2022’s unrelenting bear, Fisher has some very simple advice: "Th

  • 3 REITs With Massive Dividend Yields

    Income investors dream of buying stocks whose companies have solid business models and fundamentals, but because of temporary market conditions, the shares have ultra-high yields. When markets sell off as a whole those dreams may come true, but other times dreams turn into nightmares if poor earnings cause dividends to be cut and share prices to tumble even further. Take a look at three real estate investment trusts (REITs) with massive dividend yields and decipher whether they are likely to rew

  • National Grid scrambles to secure enough power to keep lights on amid nuclear fleet outage

    National Grid has narrowly avoided activating its emergency blackout plan for the first time this winter as low wind speeds and nuclear outages push supply closer to the danger zone.

  • Why Shares of Anavex Life Sciences Slumped 23.5% on Monday

    What happened Shares of Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ: AVXL), a clinical-stage biotech that specializes in therapies to treat neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases, fell by 23.5% on Monday.

  • Mark Cuban: Here's why we couldn't close the Shark Tank-infused Woobles deal

    A Triangle startup saw its Amazon sales take off after appearing on "Shark Tank." But mega startup investor Mark Cuban says a deal failed to come to fruition.

  • 11 Best 3D Printing Stocks To Invest In

    In this article, we will discuss the 11 best 3D printing stocks to invest in. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the global 3D printing industry and explore similar stocks, you can go directly to 5 Best 3D Printing Stocks To Invest In. The 3D printing industry is one of the most exciting […]

  • 4 Green Flags for Canoo's Future

    Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) has been one of the market's worst-performing electric vehicle stocks. Lastly, Canoo continued to burn cash as its liquidity dried up. Walmart also gained a warrant that gave it the option to buy more than a fifth of Canoo's outstanding shares at $2.15 per share.

  • It Pays to Procrastinate: The New 6.89% I bonds Will Beat the Old 9.62% Bonds in Just 4 Years

    With a yield of 9.62%, the recently expired Series I bond was understandably popular. With interest rates rising, bond funds are down this year and banks continue to offer miserly rates on deposit accounts. So it's no wonder that a … Continue reading → The post It Pays to Procrastinate: The New 6.89% I bonds Will Beat the Old 9.62% Bonds in Just 4 Years appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Near 52-Week Lows, These Beaten-Down Dividend Stocks Look Like Bargains

    The stock market has been steadily heading lower for most of the year. Three dividend stocks that have taken a beating this year are 3M (NYSE: MMM), Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), and Verizon (NYSE: VZ). Shares of 3M have tumbled more than 25% this year.

  • How Disney's Fired CEO Got Paid $44 Million To Get Lost

    Bob Iger might be going back to Disneyland now that he's retaking the CEO job. But former CEO Bob Chapek is going to the bank.

  • AMD Is a Buy Heading into 2023

    2022 was a rotten year for AMD, but the chip giant's diverse revenue streams mean 2023 should be a different story.

  • 15 Most Valuable Telecom Companies In The World

    In this article, we will take a look at 15 most valuable telecom companies in the world. If you want to see more of the most valuable telecom companies in the world, go directly to 5 Most Valuable Telecom Companies In The World. Telecom companies, otherwise known as telecommunication companies, are companies that allow their […]

  • 10 Robinhood Stocks To Buy That Are Too Cheap To Ignore

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 Robinhood stocks to buy that are too cheap to ignore. To skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Robinhood Stocks To Buy That Are Too Cheap To Ignore. Robinhood, a commission-free stock trading and investing company, has […]

  • Intel names lead construction company for New Albany semiconductor fabs

    Intel Corp. has chosen construction and engineering firm Bechtel Corp. as the lead general contractor for construction of its $20 billion first two semiconductor fabrication facilities in New Albany.

  • Boston Scientific to acquire Apollo Endosurgery for $615 million in cash

    Boston Scientific Corp. said Tuesday it has agreed to acquire Apollo Endosurgery Inc. for $10 a share, or about $615 million in cash. The news sent Apollo's stock, which closed Monday at $6, up 61% in premarket trade. The company has a portfolio of devices used in endoluminal surgery procedures to close gastrointestinal defects, manage gastrointestinal complications and aid in weight loss for patients suffering from obesity, and is expected to generate net sales of about $76 million in 2022. "En

  • Will SoFi Be a Breakout Stock in 2023?

    Financial services are one of the world's largest industries, worth trillions of dollars. Financial technology companies like SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) are trying to do things differently and, as a result, are nipping at the heels of traditional banks. Here is why SoFi's stock could shine like a diamond in 2023.

  • Scotiabank Tops Estimates With Business Borrowing Increasing

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank of Nova Scotia got a boost from its retail banking franchises in its fiscal fourth quarter, with businesses in Canada and abroad ramping up borrowing. Most Read from BloombergApple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsMusk Threatens War With Apple, Jeopardizing Vital RelationshipStocks Hit by Fedspeak as China Woes Boost Havens: Markets WrapRevenue in the Canadian banking unit rose 11% to C$3.13 bil

  • Is Meta Platforms Stock a Buy?

    Few companies in the history of the stock market have undergone as dramatic of an implosion as Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), the parent of Facebook and Instagram. In a little more than a year, Meta has gone from a fast-growing, highly profitable and dominant social media advertising machine to a business in the middle of a questionable pivot to the metaverse whose core social media enterprise is suddenly unraveling. With that sell-off comes a potential opportunity as Meta shares certainly look cheap according to conventional metrics.

  • 10 Best 5% Dividend Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we will discuss the best dividend stocks according to hedge funds with over 5% yield. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their performance over the years, and go directly to read 5 Best 5% Dividend Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. The current stock market situation has […]

  • Dow Jones Sells Off Nearly 500 Points On China Covid Protests, Fed Official Comments: What To Do Ahead Of Powell Speech

    Dow Jones futures were higher ahead of Tuesday's open after the Dow Jones Industrial Average sold off nearly 500 points Monday.