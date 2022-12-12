U.S. markets open in 33 minutes

Global Hemato Oncology Testing Market Report 2022 to 2027: Drug Diagnostics Co-Development Presents Opportunities

·5 min read
Global Hemato-Oncology Testing Market

Dublin, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hemato Oncology Testing Market by Product & Services (Services, Assay Kits), Cancer (Leukemia (Acute Myeloid, Acute Lymphocytic), Lymphoma (Non-Hodgkin, Hodgkin), Technology (PCR, NGS), End User - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Hemato oncology testing market is projected to reach USD 5.6 billion by 2027 from an estimated USD 2.9 Billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 14.2%.

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

141

Forecast Period

2022 - 2027

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$2.9 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027

$5.6 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

14.2%

Regions Covered

Global

On the basis of products & services type, the global hemato oncology testing market is segmented into services and assay kits.

In 2021, The services segment accounted for the largest share of the global hemato oncology testing market in 2021. This can be attributed to the increase in the number of hematologic cancer significantly. Hence the the patient needs continuous monitoring and testing during the treatment, the increasing collaration between the companies for conducting the clinical trails on the hematologic cancers requires the hemato oncology testing products and the raising number of the diagonostic centers for diagonotic testing procudures is expected to boost the demand for the the services segment in the hemato oncology testing product market .

Lymphoma segment accounted for the highest CAGR by cancer type, during the forecast period

By cancer type, the global leukemia, lymphoma, and other cancers market. In 2021, the lymphoma segment dominated the global market. This can be attributed to factor such as the increasing prevalence lymphoma and the risisng geriatric population across sthe globe is supporting the increasing incidence of the lymphoma cases which is a major driving factor for this market.

The PCR segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the Hemato oncology testing market, by technology type, during the forecast period

Based on type, the Hemato oncology testing market technology is segmented into PCR, IHC, NGS, cytogenetics, and other technologies.

In 2021, the PCR segment dominated hemato oncology testing market. Factors supporting the growth of the segment is the wide use of this technology owing to its ease of use and easy availability of assay kits.

The Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The Hemato oncology testing market is segmented into - North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific and ROW. The Hemato oncology testing market in several Asia-Pacific countries is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. Market growth will be driven by the rising geriatric population, increasing demand for quality healthcare, and the growing focus on cancer biomarkers by various stakeholders in their respective healthcare systems.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increasing Incidence of Hematologic Cancer
5.2.1.2 Increasing Collaborations Between Companies for Developing New Diagnostics
5.2.1.3 Growth in the Number of Private Diagnostic Centers
5.2.1.4 Increasing Conferences on Personalized Medicine
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Unfavorable Reimbursement Scenario
5.2.2.2 Complex Regulatory Frameworks Delaying the Approval of New Molecular Diagnostic Tests
5.2.2.3 High Capital Investments and Low Cost-Benefit Ratio for Biomarkers
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Emerging Markets
5.2.3.2 Drug Diagnostics Co-Development
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Intellectual Property Rights Protection Issues
5.2.4.2 Shortage of Trained Professionals

6 Hemato Oncology Testing Market, by Product & Service
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Services
6.3 Assay Kits

7 Hemato Oncology Testing Market, by Cancer Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Leukemia
7.2.1 Acute Myeloid Leukemia
7.2.2 Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia
7.2.3 Other Leukemias
7.3 Lymphoma
7.3.1 Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma
7.3.2 Hodgkin Lymphoma
7.4 Other Cancers

8 Hemato Oncology Testing Market, by Technology
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Pcr
8.3 Ihc
8.4 Ngs
8.5 Cytogenetics
8.6 Other Technologies

9 Hemato Oncology Testing Market, by End-user
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Clinical Laboratories
9.3 Hospitals
9.4 Academic & Research Institutes
9.5 Other End-users

10 Hemato Oncology Testing Market, by Region
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.3 Europe
10.4 Asia-Pacific
10.5 Rest of the World

11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Market Share Analysis
11.3 Key Strategies
11.3.1 Product Launches & Approvals
11.3.2 Expansions
11.3.3 Partnerships and Collaborations
11.3.4 Acquisitions
11.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping
11.4.1 Stars
11.4.2 Emerging Leaders
11.4.3 Pervasive Players
11.4.4 Participants

12 Company Profiles
12.1 Key Players
12.1.1 Abbott Laboratories
12.1.2 F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.
12.1.3 Qiagen N.V.
12.1.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
12.1.5 Illumina, Inc.
12.1.6 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
12.1.7 Molecularmd (Subsidiary of Icon plc)
12.1.8 Archerdx, Inc.
12.1.9 Arup Laboratories Inc.
12.1.10 Asuragen, Inc. a Bio-Techne Brand
12.1.11 Invivoscribe, Inc.
12.1.12 Adaptive Biotechnologies.
12.1.13 Amoy Diagnostics Co. Ltd
12.1.14 Elitechgroup
12.1.15 Vela Diagonostics
12.1.16 Others
12.1.16.1 Gentronix
12.1.16.2 Bioivt
12.1.16.3 Saga Diagnostics
12.1.16.4 Olink
12.1.16.5 Cancer Diagnostics

13 Appendix

