Global Hemato Oncology Testing Market to 2027: Increasing Incidence of Hematologic Cancer Drives Growth
DUBLIN, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hemato Oncology Testing Market by Product & Services (Services, Assay Kits), Cancer (Leukemia (Acute Myeloid, Acute Lymphocytic), Lymphoma (Non-Hodgkin, Hodgkin), Technology (PCR, NGS), End User - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global Hemato oncology testing market is projected to reach USD 5.6 billion by 2027 from an estimated USD 2.9 Billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 14.2%.
The growth in this market is attributed to the growing incidence of hematologic cancer, increasing collaborations, and the increasing number of conferences on personalized medicine.
The Services segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the Hemato oncology testing market, by product and services type, during the forecast period
On the basis of products & services type, the global hemato oncology testing market is segmented into services and assay kits.
In 2021, The services segment accounted for the largest share of the global hemato oncology testing market in 2021. This can be attributed to the increase in the number of hematologic cancer significantly.
Hence the the patient needs continuous monitoring and testing during the treatment, the increasing collaboration between the companies for conducting the clinical trails on the hematologic cancers requires the hemato oncology testing products and the raising number of the diagnostic centers for diagnostic testing procedures is expected to boost the demand for the the services segment in the hemato oncology testing product market .
Lymphoma segment accounted for the highest CAGR by cancer type, during the forecast period
By cancer type, the global leukaemia, lymphoma, and other cancers market. In 2021, the lymphoma segment dominated the global market. This can be attributed to factor such as the increasing prevalence lymphoma and the rising geriatric population across the globe is supporting the increasing incidence of the lymphoma cases which is a major driving factor for this market.
The PCR segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the Hemato oncology testing market, by technology type, during the forecast period
Based on type, the Hemato oncology testing market technology is segmented into PCR, IHC, NGS, cytogenetics, and other technologies.
In 2021, the PCR segment dominated hemato oncology testing market. Factors supporting the growth of the segment is the wide use of this technology owing to its ease of use and easy availability of assay kits.
The Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The Hemato oncology testing market is segmented into - North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific and ROW. The Hemato oncology testing market in several Asia-Pacific countries is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. Market growth will be driven by the rising geriatric population, increasing demand for quality healthcare, and the growing focus on cancer biomarkers by various stakeholders in their respective healthcare systems.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Increasing Incidence of Hematologic Cancer
Increasing Collaborations Between Companies for Developing New Diagnostics
Growth in the Number of Private Diagnostic Centers
Increasing Conferences on Personalized Medicine
Restraints
Unfavorable Reimbursement Scenario
Complex Regulatory Frameworks Delaying the Approval of New Molecular Diagnostic Tests
High Capital Investments and Low Cost-Benefit Ratio for Biomarkers
Opportunities
Emerging Markets
Drug Diagnostics Co-Development
Challenges
Intellectual Property Rights Protection Issues
Shortage of Trained Professionals
Companies Mentioned
Abbott Laboratories
Adaptive Biotechnologies.
Amoy Diagnostics Co. Ltd
Archerdx, Inc.
Arup Laboratories Inc.
Asuragen, Inc. a Bio-Techne Brand
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
Bioivt
Cancer Diagnostics
Elitechgroup
F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.
Gentronix
Illumina, Inc.
Invivoscribe, Inc.
Molecularmd (Subsidiary of Icon plc)
Olink
Qiagen N.V.
Saga Diagnostics
Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
Vela Diagnostics
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4c2zjy
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-hemato-oncology-testing-market-to-2027-increasing-incidence-of-hematologic-cancer-drives-growth-301805337.html
SOURCE Research and Markets