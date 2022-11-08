U.S. markets close in 2 hours 19 minutes

The Global Hematological Cancer Therapeutics Market to Surpass USD 100 Billion by 2027 | DelveInsight

DelveInsight Business Research LLP
·8 min read
DelveInsight Business Research LLP
DelveInsight Business Research LLP

The hematological cancer therapeutics market is expanding due to a variety of factors such as an increase in cases of blood cancer, better diagnostics, the launch of emerging therapies, launch of costly gene therapies, better technologies, among others.

New York, USA, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Hematological Cancer Therapeutics Market to Surpass USD 100 Billion by 2027 | DelveInsight

DelveInsight's Hematological Cancer Therapeutics Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market, forthcoming therapies, individual leading companies' market shares, challenges, hematological cancer therapeutics market drivers, barriers, and trends, and key hematological cancer therapeutics companies in the market. 

DelveInsight’s Hematological Cancer Therapeutics Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market, forthcoming therapies, individual leading companies’ market shares, challenges, hematological cancer therapeutics market drivers, barriers, and trends, and key hematological cancer therapeutics companies in the market. 

Key Takeaways from the Hematological Cancer Therapeutics Market Report

  • As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global hematological cancer therapeutics market during the forecast period.

  • Notable hematological cancer therapeutics companies such as Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-LA Roche Ltd, Sanofi SA, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, AbbVie Inc, Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Amgen Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd, Johnson & Johnson, Incyte Corporation, AstraZeneca PLC, Celldex Therapeutics Inc., Kite Pharma (Gilead Sciences), Atara Biotherapeutics, Celgene Corporation, Astellas, Eli Lilly and Company, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC., and several others are currently operating in the hematological cancer therapeutics market.

  • In August 2022, Ipsen announced the closing of the definitive merger agreement under which Ipsen has acquired Epizyme, Inc. (Epizyme). Pursuant to the transaction, Ipsen acquires all outstanding shares of Epizyme for $1.45 per share plus a contingent value right (CVR) of $1.00 per share. Epizyme now operates as ‘an Ipsen company’ at the deal close.

  • In June 2022, the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) for talquetamab for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

  • In January 2022, Bristol Myers Squibb and Century Therapeutics announced a license agreement and research collaboration. The agreement calls for the development of allogeneic cell therapies using iPSCs. This therapy will be used to treat cancer.

  • In October 2021, Novartis received US FDA approval for Scemblix (asciminib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia (CML) in two distinct indications.

  • In September 2021, AbbVie and Genmab A/S published the results of Phase I/II EPCORE NHL-1 dose-escalation and cohort expansion clinical trial, evaluating the safety and preliminary efficacy of the investigational therapy epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in patients with relapsed/refractory B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL).

  • In June 2021, AbbVie acquired the TeneoOne and its key immunotherapeutic asset for treating blood cancer named TNB-383B.

  • In April 2021, U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced the approval of BCMA-targeted CAR T-Cell Therapy for the treatment of blood cancer.

To read more about the latest highlights related to the hematological cancer therapeutics market, get a snapshot of the key highlights entailed in the Global Hematological Cancer Therapeutics Market Report

Hematological Cancer Therapeutics Overview

Hematological cancer is a type of cancer that affects the bone marrow, blood, and lymph nodes. It develops in the bone marrow from progenitor cells and hematopoietic stem cells. Hematologic malignancies begin in these cells and are classified according to the type of blood cell affected, such as myeloid, myelogenous, or lymphocytic lymphoblastic.

Hematological cancer or blood cancer therapeutics are therapies and devices on the market that are used to treat or manage blood cancers.


Hematological Cancer Therapeutics Market Insights

As per the DelveInsignt assessment, North America dominated the global hematological cancer therapeutics market in 2021 and will continue to do so during the forecast period of 2022–2027. This domination is mainly driven by the availability of branded drugs, an increasing cancer patient population, and established healthcare organizations in the region.

Moreover, increasing research and development activities, such as therapy development for blood cancer, will further increase the demand for hematological cancer therapies in North America, resulting in a rise in the overall hematological cancer therapeutics market growth.

Furthermore, the North American hematological cancer therapeutics market will be challenged by the Asia Pacific hematological cancer therapeutics market in the coming years.

To know more about why North America is leading the market growth in the hematological cancer therapeutics market, get a snapshot of the Hematological Cancer Therapeutics Market Outlook

Hematological Cancer Therapeutics Market Dynamics

One of the primary drivers for the hematological cancer therapeutics market is the rising number of blood cancer cases worldwide as a result of sedentary and unhealthy lifestyles, gene mutations, and increased exposure to smoking, alcohol, and carcinogenic substances, among other factors.

Furthermore, smoking, radiation exposure, and chemical exposure have all been linked to an increased risk of certain types of blood cancers. Infections with the Epstein-Barr virus, HIV, and human T-cell lymphoma/leukemia virus are also risk factors for developing lymphomas and leukemia. As a result, increased exposure to any of the aforementioned factors will increase the number of blood cancer cases, thereby increasing the demand for hematological cancer therapeutics in the coming years.

However, high therapy costs, severe adverse drug reactions, and other factors may impede the global hematological cancer therapeutics market.

Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a minor impact on the hematological cancer therapeutics market. The pandemic’s outbreak resulted in the cancellation of outpatient visits and the suspension of non-emergency hospitals and procedures for chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and others. As a result, the number of patients seeking routine treatment for the aforementioned disorders has decreased. However, the development of the COVID-19 vaccine has resulted in the process of economic recovery, with the easing of lockdown restrictions and the return of normalcy in the economic landscape, which has initiated the process of resumption of regular healthcare services such as outpatient visits, bringing the demand for products in hematological cancer therapeutics market back on track.

Get a sneak peek at the hematological cancer therapeutics market dynamics @Hematological Cancer Therapeutics Market Dynamics Analysis

Report Metrics

Details

Coverage

Global

Study Period

2019–2027

Base Year

2021

Market CAGR

10.14%

Projected Hematological Cancer Therapeutics Market Size by 2027

USD 100.80 Billion

Key Hematological Cancer Therapeutics Companies

Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-LA Roche Ltd, Sanofi SA, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, AbbVie Inc, Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Amgen Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd, Johnson & Johnson, Incyte Corporation, AstraZeneca PLC, Celldex Therapeutics Inc., Kite Pharma (Gilead Sciences), Atara Biotherapeutics, Celgene Corporation, Astellas, Eli Lilly and Company, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC., among others

Hematological Cancer Therapeutics Market Assessment

  • Hematological Cancer Therapeutics Market Segmentation

    • Market Segmentation By Indication: Leukemia, Lymphoma, and Myeloma

    • Market Segmentation By Therapy: Chemotherapy, Immunotherapy, Targeted Therapy, and Other Therapies

    • Market Segmentation By End User: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacy, and Others

    • Market Segmentation By Geography: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

  • Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

Which MedTech key players in the hematological cancer therapeutics market are set to emerge as the trendsetter explore @Hematological Cancer Therapeutics Companies 

Table of Contents 

1

Report Introduction

2

Executive summary

3

Regulatory and Patent Analysis

4

Key Factors Analysis

5

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

6

COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Hematological Cancer Therapeutics Market

7

Hematological Cancer Therapeutics Market Layout

8

Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies

9

Hematological Cancer Therapeutics Market Company and Product Profiles

10

Project Approach

11

About DelveInsight

Interested in knowing the hematological cancer therapeutics market by 2027? Click to get a snapshot of the Hematological Cancer Therapeutics Market Trends

Related Reports

Relapsing Refractory Multiple Myeloma Pipeline

Relapsing Refractory Multiple Myeloma Pipeline Insight – 2022 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key relapsing refractory multiple myeloma companies, including AbbVie, Amgen, Takeda Oncology, among others.

Refractory Multiple Myeloma Market

Refractory Multiple Myeloma Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key refractory multiple myeloma companies, including Takeda Oncology, ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Cellectis S.A., YZY Biopharma, among others.

Refractory Multiple Myeloma Epidemiology

Refractory Multiple Myeloma Epidemiology Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical, and forecasted refractory multiple myeloma epidemiology in the 7MM.

Relapsing Refractory Multiple Myeloma Market

Relapsing Refractory Multiple Myeloma Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key relapsing refractory multiple myeloma companies, including AbbVie, Amgen, Takeda Oncology, among others.

Multiple Myeloma Market

Multiple Myeloma Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key multiple myeloma companies, including Novartis, Incyte Corporation, Arcellx, Pfizer, among others.

Multiple Myeloma Pipeline

Multiple Myeloma Pipeline Insight – 2022 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key multiple myeloma companies, including Novartis, Incyte Corporation, Arcellx, Pfizer, among others.

Other Trending Reports

Hemophilia Market | Thrombocytopenia Market | Hemophilia A Market | Cryoglobulinemia Market | Eosinophilia Market | Anemia Market | Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Market | Secondary Myelofibrosis Market | Atypical Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome Market | Hepatic Impairment Market | Von Willebrand disease Market | Beta-thalassemia Market | Essential Thrombocythemia Market | Coagulation Factor Deficiency Market | Paroxysmal Hemoglobinuria Market | Primary Myelofibrosis Market | Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura Market | Polycythemia Market | Myelofibrosis Market | Iron Deficiency Anemia Market | Alpha Thalassemia Market | Cold Agglutinin Disease Market | Thalassemia Market | T-Cell Blood Cancer | Blood Collection Devices Market | Blood and Fluid Warming Medical Devices Market

Related Healthcare Blogs 

Multiple Myeloma Treatment Market 

Upcoming Oncology Drugs

Oncology Market Outlook

Future of Oncology Market

Related Cases Studies

Competitive Intelligence

Market Assessment

Product Assessment

Epidemiology Assessment

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

CONTACT: Contact Us Shruti Thakur  info@delveinsight.com  +1(919)321-6187  https://www.delveinsight.com/medical-devices


