Global Hemodialysis Catheters Industry

Global Hemodialysis Catheters Market to Reach $937. 4 Million by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Hemodialysis Catheters estimated at US$748. 7 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$937.

4 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Cuffed Tunneled Catheter, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.1% CAGR and reach US$390.7 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Non-cuffed Tunneled Catheter segment is readjusted to a revised 3.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $202.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.9% CAGR



The Hemodialysis Catheters market in the U.S. is estimated at US$202.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$193 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1% and 2.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.6% CAGR.



Non-tunneled Catheter Segment to Record 3.1% CAGR



In the global Non-tunneled Catheter segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$129.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$154.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$130.8 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.9% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 284-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

AngioDynamics, Inc.

Argon Medical Devices, Inc.

BARD, A Becton, Dickinson Company

Baxter International, Inc.

Cook Medical, Inc.

Endocor GmbH

Foshan Special Medical Co., Ltd.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KgaA

Jiangxi Sanxin Medtec Co., Ltd.

Kimal PLC

Medical Components, Inc.

Medtronic, Inc.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc.

Navilyst Medical, Inc.

Nipro Medical Corporation

Teleflex, Inc.







IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 47

