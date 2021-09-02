U.S. markets open in 5 hours 32 minutes

The global hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market is projected to reach USD 105.1 billion by 2026 from USD 76.9 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 6.4%

ReportLinker
·4 min read

during the forecast period. Factors such as rise in the incidence of chronic kidney diseases and rising number of patients with prevalence of diabetes & hypertension. Moreover, the initiatives undertaken by governments to increase the accessibility of dialysis treatment, growing adoption of home dialysis along with the increase in the launch of an advanced dialysis systems in the market, are anticipated to boost the demand for hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis during the forecast period.

New York, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market by Product, Modality, User - Global Forecasts to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04756166/?utm_source=GNW


The recent COVID-19 global pandemic has also impacted the hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market.The surge in the number of COVID cases, along with the rise in its severity rate, is likely to create a potential increase in the incidence of kidney damage.

The demand for RRT among patients with COVID-19 has increased fivefold in comparison to the historical US populations (4.9% as of 2020 VS. 0.9% earlier) (Source: American Society of Nephrology, 2021). The gradual shift towards home hemodialysis treatment before the pandemic and the concerns over the spread of COVID-19 infection have considerably accelerated patient interest in HD treatment. This factor is likely to boost the adoption of home hemodialysis products during the epidemic.

The hemodialysis services to capture the largest share in hemodialysis market, by HD products and services during the forecast period.
The hemodialysis services segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.The high growth in this owes to the significant rise in number of dialysis service provider, coupled with the growing prevalence of ESRD.

Along with this growing focus of dialysis service providers towards expansion of their services offerings by launching and acquiring new dialysis centers across the globe is likely to contribute towards the growth of the segment.

The peritoneal dialysis concentrates/ dialysates to capture the largest market share of peritoneal dialysis market, by PD products in 2021.
The PD concentrates/ dialysates segment captured the largest share of the PD products market during the forecast period.There has been an increasing demand for concentrates owing to the growing volume of PD procedures.

Additionally, the high demand for PD concentrates has prompted players to focus on strengthening their manufacturing capabilities for PD products.

The in-center dialysis segment commanded for the largest share of the hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market, by usage, in 2021
The rapidly growing cases of chronic kidney diseases, the rise in a number of independent dialysis centers, and the growing preference of in-center dialysis among chronic kidney patients over other treatment modalities are likely to contribute towards the growth of the segment.

The ESRD segment accounted for the largest share of the continuous renal replacement therapy, by age group, in 2021
Rise in the prevalence of ESRD globally, along with the growing awareness about the benefits associated with home peritoneal dialysis, and the growing adoption of dialysis products among ESRD patients and chronic kidney patients are likely to contribute towards the growth of the segment.

The Asia Pacific market to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The global hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Increase in the awareness of continuous renal replacement therapy, increasing healthcare expenditures, increasing patient population, rising sepsis incidence, increasing prevalence of hypertension & diabetes (major causes of chronic kidney disease), the increased usage of dialysis procedure in china and INDIA, improving healthcare expenditure on renal diseases, and initiatives by the government to increase the accessibility of the dialysis treatment in the emerging nations.

Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews:
• By Company Type: Tier 1: 25%, Tier 2: 30%, and Tier 3: 45%
• By Designation: C-level: 26%, D-level: 30%, and Others: 44%
• By Region: North America: 40%, Europe: 31%, APAC: 20%, Latin America: 6%, and the Middle East & Africa: 3%

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Baxter International, Inc. (US), Nikkiso Co., Ltd. (Japan), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), DaVita Inc. (US), Nipro Corporation (Japan), Cantel Medical Corporation (US), Diaverum (Germany), Medtronic plc (Ireland), Rockwell Medical, Inc. (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Dialife SA (Switzerland), and Isopure Corp. (US).

Research Coverage
This report studies the global hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market based on the product, usage, disease indication, and region.The report also studies factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) affecting market growth and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders.

Furthermore, the report analyzes micromarkets with respect to their individual growth trends and forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to five major regions (and the respective countries in these regions).

Key Benefits of Buying the Report
This report focuses on various levels of analysis—industry trends, market share of top players, and company profiles, which together form basic views and analyze the competitive landscape, emerging segments of the global hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market, and high-growth regions and their drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. The report will help both established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market and garner greater market shares.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04756166/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


