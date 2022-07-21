The Global Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market is expected to grow by $ 5.42 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.44% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

44% during the forecast period. Our report on the hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and related risk factors, shortage in availability of kidneys for transplants, and technological advancements.

The hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market are segmented as below:

By End-user

• Hospitals

• Dialysis centers

• Home dialysis



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the growing adoption of home dialysis as one of the prime reasons driving the hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market growth during the next few years. Also, strategic acquisitions and collaborations and new product launches will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market covers the following areas:

• Hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market sizing

• Hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market forecast

• Hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market vendors that include 3M Co., Allmed Medical Care Holdings Ltd., AngioDynamics Inc., Asahi Kasei Corp., Atlantic Biomedical Pvt. Ltd., B. Braun SE, Baxter International Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Dialife SA, Fresenius SE, and Co. KGaA, Guangdong Biolight Medical Technology Co. Ltd., JMS Co. Ltd., Medtronic Plc, Nikkiso Co. Ltd., Nipro Corp., Outset Medical Inc., STERIS Plc, SWS Hemodialysis Care Co. Ltd., Toray Industries Inc., and WEGO Healthcare Shenzhen Co. Ltd. Also, the hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape and an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

