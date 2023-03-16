Global Hemoglobin A1C (HbA1C) Testing Strategic Business Report 2023: Myriad Benefits of POC HbA1c Tests over Lab Tests Drives Widespread Adoption
Global Market for Hemoglobin A1C (HbA1C) Testing
Dublin, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hemoglobin A1C (HbA1C) Testing: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Hemoglobin A1C (HbA1C) Testing estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Ion-Exchange High Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.6% CAGR and reach US$915.7 Million by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Immunoassays segment is readjusted to a revised 8.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $397.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.5% CAGR
The Hemoglobin A1C (HbA1C) Testing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$397.5 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$274.2 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.3% and 6.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.
Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.6% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$239.1 Million by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 110 Featured) -
A.Menarini Diagnostics Ltd.
Abbott Laboratories
ARKRAY, Inc.
Beckman Coulter, Inc.
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
Diazyme Laboratories, Inc.
EKF Diagnostics Holdings Plc
HemoCue AB
OSANG Healthcare Co., Ltd
PTS Diagnostics
Roche Diagnostics
Siemens Healthineers
Trinity Biotech plc
Key Attributes:
Report Attribute
Details
No. of Pages
511
Forecast Period
2022 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
$1.4 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
$2.3 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate
6.4%
Regions Covered
Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Year 2021 in Review and Near-term Outlook
Prolonged Pandemic, Ukraine-Russia Conflict and Ensuing Economic Disruptions Impact Growth Outlook
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2021, 2022 and 2023
Impact of COVID-19 on Hemoglobin A1C Testing
COVID-19 Pandemic Creates New Challenge of HbA1c Laboratory Test Underutilization
Competition
Hemoglobin A1C (HbA1C) Testing - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
HbA1c Devices: Critical Role in Monitoring & Management of Diabetes
Role of HbA1c Testing in Diabetes Diagnosis and Management
Interpretation of HbA1c in NGSP and IFCC Units as per the American Diabetes Association
Global Market Analysis and Prospects
World Hemoglobin A1C (HBA1C) Testing Market Set to Witness Rapid Growth
While Developed Regions Lead, Asia-Pacific to Spearhead Long-term Growth
Chromatography-based Hb Testing Devices Lead Market
Ion-Exchange HPLC Test for Hemoglobin A1c Makes Notable Headway as Reliable Diabetes Screening Tool
HPLC Testing for HbA1c Retains Value as Gold Standard
Ion-exchange HPLC Testing: Primary Merits for Different Stakeholders
HbA1c Testing to Witness Skyrocketing Interest with Focus on POC Testing for Diabetes
Diabetes Screening to Receive Special Thrust from Rapid Point-Of-Care HbA1c Testing
Recent Market Activity
WORLD BRANDS
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Increasing Diabetes Prevalence and the Need for Diabetes Management to Prop-up Demand for HbA1c Monitoring Devices
World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 & 2045)
Global Prevalence of Diabetes: Number of Adults Diagnosed with Diabetes (in Million) by Gender for 2019, 2030 and 2045
World Diabetes Prevalence (2000-2045P)
Global Diabetes Mellitus Population Breakdown by Geographic Region: 2019, 2030 and 2045
Diabetes Emerges as One of the Leading Causes of Mortality
Diabetes-Related Deaths as % of Total Deaths in Below 60 Years Population by Region: 2019
Rising Popularity of Near Patient Testing Benefits HbA1c Devices Market
Myriad Benefits of POC HbA1c Tests over Lab Tests Drives Widespread Adoption
Point-of-Care (POC) HbA1c Testing Products/Analyzers of Select Players
Laboratory-based HbA1c Testing Products/Analyzers of Select Players
Major Testing Methods in POC HbA1c Tests
High Risk of Diabetes in Aging Demographics Promises Growth in HbA1c Testing Devices Market
Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050
Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed Regions: 2019 & 2030
Increasing Obesity Levels Underpins Market Growth
Average Per Capita Annual Health Expenditure (In US$) due to Obesity
Obesity Prevalence Rate (%) in Select Countries for the Years 2019 and 2030P
Increasing Healthcare Expenditure Fuels Demand for HbA1c Testing Devices
World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for the Years for 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023
Variants & Derivatives Affecting Accuracy of HbA1c Testing
Rising Menace of Undiagnosed Diabetes Turns Heads towards Hemoglobin A1c Testing
Number of Undiagnosed Diabetes Cases (20-79 Years) by Region for the Year 2019
Proportion of Undiagnosed Diabetes Cases (20-79 Years) by Region for the Year 2019
Glycosylated Hemoglobin Tests Pave the Way for Early-Stage Diabetes Diagnosis
Increased Vulnerability of Diabetics to Various Health Complications Boosts Demand for Hemoglobin A1C Testing
Technology Developments Transform Diagnostics in Diabetes Care
Non-Invasive Glucose Meters and Continuous Glucose Monitors Offer Viable Alternative to Hemoglobin A1c Monitoring
Role of Hemoglobin A1C Monitoring in Patients with Chronic Kidney Disease
HbA1C Testing Holds Significance as Screening Strategy for Gestational Diabetes
Home HbA1C Testing Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
