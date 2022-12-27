Global Hemp Clothing Market Report 2022 to 2028: Players Include Patagonia, Wama Underwear, Jungmaven and Eileen Fisher

Company Logo

Dublin, Dec. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Hemp Clothing Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By End User (Women, Men and Kids), By Type (Dress, Shirts, Pants, Coats & Jackets, Activewear, T-shirts), By Distribution Channel, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Hemp Clothing Market size is expected to reach $10.1 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 26.0% CAGR during the forecast period.



Hemp fiber is produced from the Cannabis sativa plant, which is better known for producing marijuana or hashish. Nevertheless, hemp only has 1% THC, contrary to marijuana's 20% THC content, which is what causes consumers to feel high when they smoke it. Amazing characteristics of this fiber include exceptional dyeability, UV light blocking, mildew resistance, and inherent antibacterial properties.



It effectively transfers heat as well. Some of the industries that use it include paper, building, biodegradable plastic, chemical cleanups, healthy food, and fuel. Hemp fiber is used to reinforce door panels by automakers like BMW in order to improve safety norms. Compared to other fabrics, hemp cloth uses less water, pesticides, chemical fertilizers, and herbicides.



It is more successful at extracting carbon dioxide from the environment than many other crops, which results in a smaller carbon footprint. Hemp can absorb 10 to 15 tonnes of CO2 per acre throughout the growing season, which is equivalent to one person's usual annual CO2 emission. On the list of sustainable textiles and fibers, hemp is listed alongside jute, flax (linen), organic cotton, and bamboo.



Hemp fiber from the stem and seed can be used to make insulation and animal bedding, respectively. The earth benefits from hemp as well. The production of maize from a field will be higher if hemp was initially grown there. It's also a good idea to plant wheat and barley once the hemp crop has been harvested. Due to the potential benefits to the environment, several producers are working to have hemp and cannabis grown according to organic standards.



It has been widely publicized how much the fashion business contributes to the pollution and destruction of the rivers, oceans, and atmosphere. Every second, an estimated truckload of discarded clothing is burned or dumped. Although there are many residents who are concerned, the current sustainable fashion solutions are expensive and time-consuming. As consumer attitudes toward the environment & ecology have evolved, there is a greater need for eco-friendly clothes.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The market for hemp clothing was significantly impacted by the recent coronavirus outbreak. The supply chains were significantly impacted by the numerous limitations and lockdowns the government imposed to combat the disease. In addition, the reduced staff resulted in a suspension of industrial activity, which had a significant negative financial impact on the market.

On the other side, there will be exciting chances for online sales of hemp clothes throughout the time after COVID-19. Additionally, the market is projected to resume growth and demand as COVID instances drop, which is thought to have a favorable impact on the industry.



Market Growth Factors

Low Cost Of Hemp Fabric



The fact that hemp is a rapidly renewable resource and doesn't require the use of artificial fertilizers or pesticides has a positive impact on the environment. Hemp can be renewed two to three times per year and generates more fiber per acre than trees.

Additionally, nothing is wasted during the production of hemp because the stalks are used to generate fiber and the seeds are used to make dietary supplements and oil. Industrial hemp plants are better at absorbing carbon dioxide than forests. These elements will accelerate the market for hemp garments even more.



Rising Demand For Natural Fabrics



Nowadays, it's fairly frequent to hear the word "organic." Including organic items in the everyday routine has several benefits. Today's market offers a variety of organic goods, including anything from organic food to organic clothing.

The organic agriculture movement, which emphasizes cultivation and processing without the use of synthetic or chemical pesticides or genetically modified or radioactive plants, includes organic products as a component. This ensures that the environment is not damaged too much.



Market Restraining Factors

Availability Of Various Substitutes Of Hemp Fabric



Various alternatives to hemp fabrics are available in the market such as linen, tencel and cotton. Overall, linen upholstery fabric is quite simple to maintain. In actuality, buyers can easily wash & dry slipcovers in their own homes. Depending on the buyer's option, linen fabric can also be washed by hand or by the dry cleaners.

One of the few textiles that doesn't wrinkle or crease readily is tencel, and any creases that do develop in the fabric as a result of being scrunched up for an extended period of time can be removed with ease.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.1.1 Market Composition & Scenario

2.1.2 Market Drivers

2.1.3 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Global Hemp Clothing Market by End User

3.1 Global Women Market by Region

3.2 Global Men Market by Region

3.3 Global Kids Market by Region



Chapter 4. Global Hemp Clothing Market by Type

4.1 Global Dress Market by Region

4.2 Global Shirts Market by Region

4.3 Global Pants Market by Region

4.4 Global Coats & Jackets Market by Region

4.5 Global Activewear Market by Region

4.6 Global T-shirts Market by Region

4.7 Global Others Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Hemp Clothing Market by Distribution Channel

5.1 Global Independent Retail Stores Market by Region

5.2 Global E-commerce Market by Region

5.3 Global Hypermarket Market by Region

5.4 Global Others Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Hemp Clothing Market by Region



Chapter 7. Company Profiles

7.1 Levi Strauss and Co.

7.1.1 Company Overview

7.1.2 Financial Analysis

7.1.3 Segmental Analysis

7.1.4 Recent strategies and developments:

7.1.4.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

7.2 Patagonia, Inc.

7.2.1 Company Overview

7.2.2 Recent strategies and developments:

7.2.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

7.3 Wama Underwear LLC

7.3.1 Company Overview

7.4 Jungmaven, Ltd.

7.4.1 Company Overview

7.5 Toad & Co. International, Inc.

7.5.1 Company Overview

7.6 United By Blue

7.6.1 Company Overview

7.7 ONNO T-Shirt Company

7.7.1 Company Overview

7.8 Eileen Fisher, Inc.

7.8.1 Company Overview

7.9 Outerknown

7.9.1 Company Overview

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g8ca93

