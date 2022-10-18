U.S. markets open in 3 hours 1 minute

  • S&P Futures

    3,740.75
    +51.50 (+1.40%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,568.00
    +338.00 (+1.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,298.00
    +187.75 (+1.69%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,766.10
    +24.10 (+1.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.35
    -0.11 (-0.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,658.10
    -5.90 (-0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    18.66
    -0.06 (-0.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9841
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0150
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.13
    -0.89 (-2.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1279
    -0.0083 (-0.73%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.0990
    +0.1430 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,550.71
    +167.04 (+0.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    443.84
    +8.38 (+1.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,976.97
    +56.73 (+0.82%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,156.14
    +380.35 (+1.42%)
     

Global Heparin Market Size to grow USD 11507 Billion by 2030 | CAGR of 6.5%; Spherical Insights & Consulting

SPHERICAL INSIGHTS LLP
·6 min read
SPHERICAL INSIGHTS LLP
SPHERICAL INSIGHTS LLP

The Global Heparin Market Size was valued at USD 6,540 billion in 2021 and the global heparin market share is expected to reach USD 11,507 billion by 2030; Companies Covered:B Braun Melsungen AG, Pfizer Inc., Opocrin SpA, Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited, Baxter International, Leo Pharma AS, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Sanofi, Aspen Holdings, B. Braun Medical, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Sandoz and Others Major Key Players.

New York, United States, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Heparin Market Size to grow from USD 6,540 billion in 2021 to USD 11,507 billion by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.5% during the forecast period. Heparin is an anticoagulant drug that is used for the prevention of blood clot formation. The major reason behind the rising heparin market is increased cases of blood clots. This is due to increased chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular diseases, cancer, and others. as per the latest research report by Spherical Insights & Consulting.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-sample/1209  

The COVID-19 pandemic has made an adverse impact on credit portfolios. There has been an unprecedented rise in unemployment and disruption in economic activity, putting a strain on the solvency of customers and companies. Central banks have taken a proactive approach by injecting liquidity into the market by lowering interest rates and asset purchase programs. Managing and monitoring credit, market, liquidity, and operational risk across financial markets were hard enough with ongoing geopolitical tensions, international trade wars, and the occasional hurricanes and earthquakes. The current pandemic situation has forced chief risk officers and their teams to recalibrate old assumptions and models used to manage and monitor risk. COVID-19’s global impact has shown that interconnectedness plays an important role in international cooperation. As a result, many governments started rushing toward identifying, evaluating, and procuring reliable solutions powered by AI.

Browse key industry insights spread across 210 pages with 132 market data tables and figures & charts from the report Global Heparin Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis By Type (Unfractionated Heparin, Low Molecular Weight Heparin (LMWH), and Ultra-Low Molecular Weight Heparin (ULMWH)), By Source (Bovine and Porcine), By Application (Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Atrial Fibrillation And Heart Attack, Coronary Artery Disease, and Other Applications), By Route of Administration (Intravenous and Subcutaneous), By End-user (Outpatient and Inpatient) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030.” in detail along with the table of contents

Buy Now Full Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/checkout/1209  

The Low Molecular Weight Heparin (LMWH) segment to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.

Based on type, the heparin market is categorized into Unfractionated Heparin, Low Molecular Weight Heparin (LMWH), and Ultra-Low Molecular Weight Heparin (ULMWH). The Low Molecular Weight Heparin (LMWH) segment accounts for the largest market size during the forecast period. The growth of this market is anticipated to be fueled by several benefits of low molecular weight heparin over unfractionated heparin. Additionally, as government healthcare regulatory agencies become increasingly concerned with creating and offering effective low molecular weight heparin molecule solutions, the heparin industry is expected to expand.

Coronary Artery Disease segment to hold higher CAGR during the forecast period

Based on application, the heparin market is categorized into Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Atrial Fibrillation, And Heart Attack, Coronary Artery Disease, and Other Applications. Coronary Artery Disease segment to hold higher CAGR during the forecast period. The greatest percentage will belong to coronary artery disease. Heparin is a good option for bedridden patients with limited mobility after surgery since they are at a high risk of blood clots.

The Porcine segment is to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on the source, the heparin market is categorized as Bovine and Porcine. Almost all fungus, bacteria, and viruses that are present on the skin are eradicated by the procedure of Porcine. The porcine category dominated the market. Because it is widely used in manufacturing heparin, particularly low molecular weight heparins like enoxaparin, the market is anticipated to continue to dominate during the forecast period.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/1209  

North America to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

The Heparin market has been segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and MEA. The Asia Pacific is estimated to account for the highest market share in 2022. North America is expected to provide significant growth opportunities over the forecast period. The number of bariatric procedures for weight loss in North America is driven by improved lifestyles, rising health awareness, and increases in disposable cash. In turn, during the forecast period, this is anticipated to enhance the Heparin market in the area.

Key Companies & Recent Developments: The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global heparin market include B Braun Melsungen AG, Pfizer Inc., Opocrin SpA, Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited, Baxter International, Leo Pharma AS, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Sanofi, Aspen and Others Major Key Players.

Browse Related Reports

Global Urine Bags Market Size, Share, And COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Usage (Reusable, Disposable), By Product Type (Leg Bags, Belly Bags, Large Bags & Others), By Capacity (0-500 Ml, 501-1000 Ml, 1001-2000 Ml, More Than 2000 Ml, Others), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Diagnostic Center, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Home Care, Others) And By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East And Africa) Analysis And Forecast 2021 – 2030

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/urine-bags-market

Global Medical Robots Market Size, Share & Trends, COVID-19 Impact Analysis Report, By Offering (Surgical Robots, Rehabilitation Robots, Telemedicine Robots, Pharma Robots, Medical Service Robots, and Others), By Application (Cardiology, Neurology. Laparoscopic, Orthopedic, and Others), By End-User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Rehabilitation Centers, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2030

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/medical-robots-market

Global Medical Tubing Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Material Type (Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)), Thermoplastic Elastomer (TPE), Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU), Silicone, Polyolefins (Polyethylene (PE), and Polypropylene (PP)), and Others), By Application (Bulk Disposable Tubing, Catheters & Cannulas, Drug Delivery Systems, and Special Applications), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/medical-tubing-market

Global Urgent Care Apps Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, By Product (Emergency Care Triage Apps, In-hospital Communication Apps, and Post-hospital Apps), and Clinical Area (Trauma, Stroke, Cardiac Conditions, and Others); By Region – Global Insights, Growth, Size, Comparative Analysis, Trends and Forecast, 2022-2028

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/urgent-care-apps-market 

Global Aortic Valve Replacement Devices Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, COVID-19 Impact Analysis Report, By Surgery (Open, Minimally Invasive), By Product (Transcatheter Aortic Valve, Sutureless Valve), By End-user, And Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/aortic-valve-replacement-devices-market 

Global Electronic Gastroscope Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, by Product (Endoscope, Visualization Systems, Accessories, Others), by Application (GI Endoscopy, Laparoscopy, Obstetrics/ Gynecology Endoscopy, Arthroscopy, Urology Endoscopy (Cystoscopy), Bronchoscopy, Ent Endoscopy, Mediastinoscopy, Others), by End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery centers/Clinics, Others), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/electronic-gastroscope-market

For More Information on Your Target Market, Please Contact Us Below:

Phone: +1 303 800 4326 (the U.S.)

Phone: +91 90289 24100 (APAC)

Email: inquiry@sphericalinsights.com, sales@sphericalinsights.com

Contact Us: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/contact-us

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter


Recommended Stories

  • Minerva Neurosciences Shares Sink On Regulatory Setback For Schizophrenia Candidate

    Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ: NERV) has received a refusal to file letter from the FDA regarding its marketing application for roluperidone for negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia. The FDA has indicated that the company can request a Type A meeting to discuss the content of the refusal to file letter. "We are disappointed that the FDA has not accepted our NDA for roluperidone. Our goal remains to provide a new and much-needed therapeutic option to help patients and their famili

  • Johnson & Johnson May Soon Need First Aid

    Johnson & Johnson is expected to report their latest earnings on Tuesday before the market opens. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line made a low in early September and another equal low in October. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator made a low in September and a much higher low in October for another bullish divergence.

  • Exclusive-Exxon exits Russia empty-handed with oil project 'unilaterally terminated'

    Exxon Mobil Corp said on Monday that it left Russia completely after President Vladimir Putin expropriated its properties following seven months of discussions over an orderly transfer of its 30% stake in a major oil project. Exxon did not say if it received any compensation for the assets, which it had valued at more than $4 billion. An Exxon spokesperson declined to comment on whether it will proceed to contest the seizure through an international arbitration process, a possibility flagged in August.

  • Moderna CEO: Not everyone will need an annual COVID booster

    Moderna CEO says not everyone will need an annual COVID booster.

  • Energy Transfer's Charts Suggest There's More Upside Ahead

    Energy Transfer LP is one of the largest and most diversified midstream energy companies in North America. Let's check out the indicators and charts. In this daily bar chart of ET, below, we can see some very powerful technical clues.

  • Want to Pick a Low in Intel? What the Charts Reveal

    Intel Corp. INTC is not expected to report their quarterly earnings until October 27 but some Real Money subscribers seem to be "chomping at the bit" to buy this current weakness in the chip maker. In the daily Japanese candlestick chart of INTC, below, we can see a downward trend since January for the chip maker. The trading volume shows an increase in the past six weeks.

  • Russia Leans on Turkey, India, China for Oil Sales Before EU Ban

    (Bloomberg) -- The three countries that helped Moscow to maintain crude exports in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine appear to be stepping back into the market for Russian barrels, with Turkey taking a lead role in the latest buying.Most Read from BloombergS&P 500 Bounces Off Make-Or-Break Technical Level: Markets WrapForecast for US Recession Within Year Hits 100% in Blow to BidenRussia Hits Ukrainian Capital Kyiv With Kamikaze DronesThe Time to Buy the Dip Is Fast Approaching — for One Count

  • Ontario airport program lets non-flyers past security, wait at gate

    Remember the days you could welcome or drop off loved ones right at the gate? A new visitor pass program at Ontario's airport is letting people do just that.

  • Pfizer Wraps Two Key Takeovers, But Is The Stock It A Buy Or A Sell?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy or a sell after finishing its acquisitions of GBT and Biohaven? Is PFE stock a buy or a sell right now?

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Applied Materials, KLA, Lam Research and ASML Holding

    Applied Materials, KLA, Lam Research and ASML Holding are included in this Analyst Blog.

  • FDA Pushes Extends Review For Biogen's Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Drug

    The FDA extended the review period for Biogen Inc's (NASDAQ: BIIB) experimental Tofersen treatment for an inherited form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) by three months. Biogen had submitted responses to the FDA's information requests, which the agency said would require additional time for review, and set a new target action date of April 25, 2023. The agency had accepted Biogen's application for the drug, tofersen, under its accelerated approval pathway in July, with an approval decisio

  • MacroGenics strikes deal with Gilead potentially worth more than $1.7B

    Rockville’s MacroGenics Inc. just struck a deal with a major U.S. pharmaceutical company that could mean more than $1.7 billion for the local biotech. MacroGenics (NASDAQ: MGNX) said Monday it has formed a collaboration agreement with Foster City, California-based Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) — giving Gilead the green light to develop and exclusively license MacroGenics’ blood cancer treatment candidate, called MGD024.

  • Moderna CEO talks mRNA platform, coronavirus mutations, and boosters

    Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel discusses the outlook for booster shots and vaccine efficacy as the coronavirus mutates.

  • Las Vegas Strip Casino Workers Seek to Ban a Popular Bad Habit

    You can do anything in Las Vegas (more or less) but some employees want to end one vice that has long been associated with casinos.

  • American Executives in Limbo at Chinese Chip Companies After U.S. Ban

    At least 43 senior executives working with 16 listed Chinese semiconductor companies hold roles from chief executive officer to vice president.

  • Exxon's Russian oil output collapsed after rejecting local tanker insurance - sources

    Oil output at the giant Exxon-led Sakhalin-1 Russian Pacific project collapsed following the U.S. major's refusal to accept local insurance for tankers after Western insurers pulled out due to sanctions, several industry sources told Reuters. Western insurers withdrew cover from tankers operated by state-run Sovcomflot, Russia's biggest shipping group, which was sanctioned following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. "Exxon has refused to take Sovcomflot's tankers," one industry source said.

  • US warned to get ready as Europe deals with new COVID-19 rise

    Rising COVID-19 cases in Europe are setting off warnings that the U.S. could experience a new surge this winter. Previous jumps in the U.S. have followed a pattern in which cases first rise in Europe, making officials nervous they could see a spike in U.S. cases as the weather turns. The most recent data from the European…

  • JPMorgan, Citigroup, Wells Fargo and MS are part of Zacks Earnings Preview

    JPMorgan, Citigroup, Wells Fargo and MS are part of Zacks Earnings Preview.

  • Milestone Pharma Stock Surges After Successful Trial For Abnormal Heart Rhythm Candidate

    Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MIST) announced topline efficacy and safety data from the Phase 3 RAPID clinical trial of etripamil for paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia (PSVT), a type of abnormal heart rhythm (arrhythmia). The RAPID trial achieved its primary endpoint, with patients taking etripamil demonstrating a highly statistically significant and clinically meaningful difference in time to PSVT conversion compared to placebo. A statistically significantly greater proportion of

  • GM CEO Mary Barra details the ‘tremendous opportunity’ in China

    Despite hiccups with supply shortages and COVID-related shutdowns, General Motors CEO Mary Barra is bullish on the China marketplace. GM CEO Mary Barra details the ‘tremendous opportunity’ in China