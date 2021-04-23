Global Hepatitis C In-Vitro Diagnostics Tests Market Report 2021: Total Procedures, Units, Average Selling Prices and Market Values 2015-2030

DUBLIN, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hepatitis C Tests (In Vitro Diagnostics) - Global Market Analysis and Forecast Model (COVID-19 Market Impact)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Hepatitis C Tests (In Vitro Diagnostics) - Global Market Analysis and Forecast Model (COVID-19 market impact) is built to visualize quantitative market trends within In Vitro Diagnostics therapeutic area.



The model discusses in detail the impact of COVID-19 on Hepatitis C Tests market for the year 2020 and beyond. Hepatitis C is a viral infection caused by hepatitis C virus (HCV). Hepatitis C virus is a blood borne virus that causes liver disease and can cause acute and chronic hepatitis. Infection may be caused through injection drug use, transfusion of unscreened blood products, unsafe injection practices, sexual contact and from infected mother to her baby.



Diagnosis of HCV infection can be done by screening for anti-HCV antibodies along with a serological test to confirm the viral infection. Nucleic acid test for HCV ribonucleic acid (RNA) is performed in case of positive test results for anti HCV antibodies to confirm chronic infection. Since there is no vaccine available for HCV infection, the World Health Organization (WHO) recommends blood tests to screen patients that are at an increased risk of HCV infection and reducing the risk of HCV exposure in health care settings.



Screening of pregnant women for HCV is standard of care in most countries and considered to be a cost-effective strategy for reducing the risk of transmission to the baby. The HCV tests include EIA, NAAT and multi parameter NAAT HCV tests.



Each of the covered 39 country's color-coded and fully-sourced market models are equipped with epidemiology based indications with procedure volumes. To increase the data transparency, the interactive excel deliverable covers installed base, new sales volumes, product usage, average selling prices, market size and company share/rank analysis (wherever available). Moreover, analyst comments with qualitative insight offer context for quantitative data.



Key Inclusions of the market model are:



Currently marketed Hepatitis C Tests and evolving competitive landscape

Insightful review of the key industry trends.

Annualized total Hepatitis C Tests market revenue by segment and market outlooks from 2015-2030.

Granular data on total procedures, units, average selling prices and market values by segment.

Global, Regional and Country level market specific insights

Qualitative market specific information is available with global trends further broken down into regional trends. In addition, analysts provide unique country specific insights on the market.

SWOT analysis for Hepatitis C Tests market.

Competitive dynamics insights and trends provided for Hepatitis C Tests market.

Drive the understanding of the market by getting the veritable big picture including an overview of the healthcare system. In addition the Market Access segment allows you to delve deeper into market dynamics with information on reimbursement policies and the regulatory landscape.



CMO executives who must have deep understanding of the Hepatitis C Tests market place to make strategic planning and investment decisions.

Sourcing and procurement executives who must understand crucial components of the supply base in order to make decisions about supplier selection and management.

Private equity investors that need a deeper understanding of the market to identify and value potential investment targets.

Understand the impact of COVID-19 on Hepatitis C Tests market.

Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies through a review of pipeline products and technologies, and by identifying the companies with the most robust pipeline.

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving Hepatitis C Tests.

Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the Hepatitis C Tests market in the future.

Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analysing the company share of market leaders.

Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Track device sales in the global and country-specific Hepatitis C Tests market from 2015-2030.

Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments and strategic partnerships.

Abbott Laboratories

Siemens Healthineers AG

Grifols SA

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics Inc

Hologic Inc

