Global HER2 Inhibitors Market Report (2022 to 2031) - Featuring Novartis, Pfizer and Puma Biotechnology Among Others

Research and Markets
·7 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Her2 Inhibitors Market

Global Her2 Inhibitors Market
Global Her2 Inhibitors Market

Dublin, July 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "HER2 Inhibitors Global Market Report 2022: By Treatment, By Application, By End-User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global HER2 inhibitors market market.

This report focuses on HER2 inhibitors market market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the HER2 inhibitors market market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the markets response to the challenge of the global pandemic.

Reasons to Purchase

  • Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12+ geographies

  • Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates

  • Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis

  • Identify growth segments for investment

  • Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market

  • Understand customers based on the latest market research findings

  • Benchmark performance against key competitors

  • Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing

  • Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the HER2 inhibitors market? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The HER2 Inhibitors Market market global report answers all these questions and many more.

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider HER2 inhibitors market market, and compares it with other markets.

  • The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market

  • The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the influence of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its growth

  • Market segmentations break down market into sub markets

  • The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the growth trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets

  • Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified

  • The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers

  • The HER2 inhibitors market market section of the report gives context. It compares the HER2 inhibitors market market with other segments of the HER2 inhibitors market market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, HER2 inhibitors market indicators comparison

Major players in the HER2 inhibitors market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Merck & Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Puma Biotechnology Inc., Boehringer-Ingelheim, Mylan and Biocon.

The global her2 inhibitors market is expected to grow from $6.61 billion in 2021 to $7.26 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $10.60 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.9%.

The HER2 inhibitors market consists of sales of HER2 inhibitors and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture HER2 inhibitors. Human epidermal growth factor receptor (HER2) inhibitors slow down or stop cell growth thus reducing the risk for cancer growth.

The main types of treatments in HER2 inhibitor are monotherapy and combination therapy. Monotherapy refers to the use of a single medicine to treat a specific condition or disease. The different applications include squamous cell carcinoma, adenocarcinoma, large cell carcinoma, breast cancer, others and involves several sectors such as hospitals, clinics, others.

North America was the largest region in the HER2 inhibitors market in 2021. Middle East is expected to be the largest growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The rise in the number of breast cancer cases across the globe is likely to contribute to the growth of the HER-2 inhibitors market during the forecast period. According to the American Cancer Society, there were 1.7 million new cases and 0.6 million cancer deaths in 2019 in the USA.

As of January 2020, there were more than 3.5 million women with a history of breast cancer in the US. This includes women currently being treated and women who have completed their treatment. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), breast cancer affected 2.3 million women globally in 2020, with 685 000 fatalities . Therefore, the rise in the breast cancer incidence rate globally is anticipated to boost the demand for the HER-2 inhibitors market over the forthcoming years.

High costs associated with the HER-2 inhibitors treatment is a major issue faced by citizens of many countries. The pressure to contain costs and demonstrate value is widespread. Political uncertainty and persistent economic stress in numerous countries are calling into question the sustainability of public health care funding. In less wealthy countries, the lack of cost-effective therapies for cancer has influenced the health conditions of the population and has led to a low average life expectancy.

Trastuzumab, a licensed HER2 inhibitor, has been the most expensive systemic cancer therapy procedure at a variety of disease sites. In 2019, the cost of trastuzumab in India ranged from $774.6 to $841.35 per 440 mg vial. In patients with HER 2 positive early breast cancer, nearly 18 cycles of therapy based on trastuzumab are needed that further charge more than $1,335.52 in India. Therefore, the high cost of HER2 inhibitors is expected to hinder the growth of the HER2 inhibitors market.

Biotechnology companies are focusing on acquiring or partnering with biopharmaceutical companies to develop and promote the HER-2 inhibitors market. There have been several partnerships in recent years which help these companies to increase their HER-2 inhibitors portfolio, enhance their revenues and share the costs.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. HER2 Inhibitors Market Characteristics

3. HER2 Inhibitors Market Trends And Strategies

4. Impact Of COVID-19 On HER2 Inhibitors

5. HER2 Inhibitors Market Size And Growth
5.1. Global HER2 Inhibitors Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion
5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.1.2. Restraints On The Market
5.2. Global HER2 Inhibitors Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.2.2. Restraints On the Market

6. HER2 Inhibitors Market Segmentation
6.1. Global HER2 Inhibitors Market, Segmentation By Treatment, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Monotherapy

  • Combination Therapy

6.2. Global HER2 Inhibitors Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Squamous Cell Carcinoma

  • Adenocarcinoma

  • Large Cell Carcinoma

  • Breast Cancer

  • Others

6.3. Global HER2 Inhibitors Market, Segmentation By End User, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Hospitals

  • Clinics

  • Others

7. HER2 Inhibitors Market Regional And Country Analysis
7.1. Global HER2 Inhibitors Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
7.2. Global HER2 Inhibitors Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/am69ro

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


