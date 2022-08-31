U.S. markets open in 1 hour 57 minutes

Global Hereditary Angioedema Market Report to 2030 - by Drug Class, Route of Administration, Distribution Channel and Region

Research and Markets
·7 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Hereditary Angioedema Market

Global Hereditary Angioedema Market
Global Hereditary Angioedema Market

Dublin, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hereditary Angioedema Market - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Hereditary angioedema (HAE) is characterized by acute skin and mucosal edema caused by an autosomal dominant mutation of the genes. The current treatments of the condition include the HAE drugs which can be administered intravenously, subcutaneously or taken orally.

The disease causes swelling particularly of the face and airways and abdominal cramping. Swelling of the airway may lead to obstruction, a potentially very serious complication. These symptoms develop as the result of deficiency or improper functioning of certain proteins that help to maintain the normal flow of fluids through very small blood vessels (capillaries). The severity of the disease varies greatly among affected individuals.

Skin swelling can cause pain, dysfunction, and disfigurement, although it is generally not dangerous and is temporary. The World Allergy Organization (WAO) has set out guidelines to use the different class of drugs such as esterase inhibitors, kallikrein inhibitors and other drugs approved to treat hereditary angioedema. HAE may be caused by genetic changes (pathogenic variants) in the C1NH gene (also called the SERPING1 gene) or in the F12 gene. In some cases, the cause is not known.

Market Dynamics

Key players are adopting strategic collaborations and acquisitions for development and expansion of the hereditary angioedema (HAE) portfolio and to accelerate respective pipelines for faster delivery of products.

Key features of the study:

  • This report provides in-depth analysis of the global hereditary angioedema market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year

  • It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market

  • This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

  • It profiles key players in the global hereditary angioedema market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies

  • Key companies covered as a part of this study include CSL Behring, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited., Pharming, BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS, INC., Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Attune Pharmaceuticals, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., KalVista Pharmaceuticals, CENTOGENE N.V., and Sanofi

  • Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

  • The global hereditary angioedema market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

  • Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global hereditary angioedema market

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

  • Research Objectives

  • Assumptions

  • Abbreviations

2. Market Purview

  • Report Description

  • Market Definition and Scope

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Snapshot, By Drug Class

  • Market Snapshot, By Route of Administration

  • Market Snapshot, By Distribution Channel

  • Market Snapshot, By Region

  • Publisher Opportunity Map

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

  • Market Dynamics

  • Drivers

  • Restraints

  • Market Opportunities

  • Key Highlights

  • Pipeline Analysis

  • Regulatory Guidelines

  • Epidemiology

4. Global Hereditary Angioedema Market - Impact of Coronavirus (Covid-19) Pandemic

  • Impact on Supply and Demand

  • COVID-19 Epidemiology

  • COVID-19 Impact on overall healthcare market

5. Global Hereditary Angioedema Market, By Drug Class, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

  • Overview

  • Market Share Analysis, 2022 and 2030 (%)

  • Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2030

  • Segment Trends

  • C1 Esterase Inhibitor

  • Overview

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)

  • Kallikrein Inhibitor

  • Overview

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)

  • Bradykinin Receptor

  • Overview

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)

  • Attenuated Androgens

  • Overview

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)

  • Others

  • Overview

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)

6. Global Hereditary Angioedema Market, By Route of Administration, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

  • Overview

  • Market Share Analysis, 2022 and 2030 (%)

  • Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2030

  • Segment Trends

  • Subcutaneous

  • Overview

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)

  • Intravenous

  • Overview

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)

  • Oral

  • Overview

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)

7. Global Hereditary Angioedema Market, By Distribution Channel, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

  • Overview

  • Market Share Analysis, 2022 and 2030 (%)

  • Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2030

  • Segment Trends

  • Hospital Pharmacies

  • Overview

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)

  • Retail Pharmacies

  • Overview

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)

  • e-Commerce

  • Overview

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)

8. Global Hereditary Angioedema Market, By Region, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

  • Introduction

  • Market Share Analysis, By Region, 2022 and 2030 (%)

  • Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, For Regions, 2017-2030

  • Regional Trends

  • North America

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Drug Class, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Route of Administration, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Distribution Channel, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Country, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

  • U.S.

  • Canada

  • Latin America

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Drug Class, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Route of Administration, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Distribution Channel, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Country, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Argentina

  • Rest of Latin America

  • Europe

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Drug Class, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Route of Administration, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Distribution Channel, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Country, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

  • UK

  • Germany

  • Italy

  • France

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Rest of Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Drug Class, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Route of Administration, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Distribution Channel, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Country, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

  • China

  • India

  • Japan

  • ASEAN

  • Australia

  • South Korea

  • Rest of Asia Pacific

  • Middle East

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Drug Class, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Route of Administration, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Distribution Channel, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Country, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

  • GCC

  • Israel

  • Rest of Middle East

  • Africa

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Drug Class, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Route of Administration, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Distribution Channel, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Country/Region, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

  • North Africa

  • Central Africa

  • South Africa

9. Competitive Landscape

  • CSL Behring

  • Company Highlights

  • Product Portfolio

  • Key Highlights

  • Financial Performance

  • Market Strategies

  • Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited.

  • Company Highlights

  • Product Portfolio

  • Key Highlights

  • Financial Performance

  • Market Strategies

  • Pharming

  • Company Highlights

  • Product Portfolio

  • Key Highlights

  • Financial Performance

  • Market Strategies

  • BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

  • Company Highlights

  • Product Portfolio

  • Key Highlights

  • Financial Performance

  • Market Strategies

  • Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

  • Company Highlights

  • Product Portfolio

  • Key Highlights

  • Financial Performance

  • Market Strategies

  • Attune Pharmaceuticals

  • Company Highlights

  • Product Portfolio

  • Key Highlights

  • Financial Performance

  • Market Strategies

  • Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

  • Company Highlights

  • Product Portfolio

  • Key Highlights

  • Financial Performance

  • Market Strategies

  • Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc.

  • Company Highlights

  • Product Portfolio

  • Key Highlights

  • Financial Performance

  • Market Strategies

  • KalVista Pharmaceuticals

  • Company Highlights

  • Product Portfolio

  • Key Highlights

  • Financial Performance

  • Market Strategies

  • CENTOGENE N.V.

  • Company Highlights

  • Product Portfolio

  • Key Highlights

  • Financial Performance

  • Market Strategies

  • Sanofi

  • Company Highlights

  • Product Portfolio

  • Key Highlights

  • Financial Performance

  • Market Strategies

10. Section

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ixxi1v

