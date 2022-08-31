Global Hereditary Angioedema Market Report to 2030 - by Drug Class, Route of Administration, Distribution Channel and Region
Global Hereditary Angioedema Market
Dublin, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hereditary Angioedema Market - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Hereditary angioedema (HAE) is characterized by acute skin and mucosal edema caused by an autosomal dominant mutation of the genes. The current treatments of the condition include the HAE drugs which can be administered intravenously, subcutaneously or taken orally.
The disease causes swelling particularly of the face and airways and abdominal cramping. Swelling of the airway may lead to obstruction, a potentially very serious complication. These symptoms develop as the result of deficiency or improper functioning of certain proteins that help to maintain the normal flow of fluids through very small blood vessels (capillaries). The severity of the disease varies greatly among affected individuals.
Skin swelling can cause pain, dysfunction, and disfigurement, although it is generally not dangerous and is temporary. The World Allergy Organization (WAO) has set out guidelines to use the different class of drugs such as esterase inhibitors, kallikrein inhibitors and other drugs approved to treat hereditary angioedema. HAE may be caused by genetic changes (pathogenic variants) in the C1NH gene (also called the SERPING1 gene) or in the F12 gene. In some cases, the cause is not known.
Market Dynamics
Key players are adopting strategic collaborations and acquisitions for development and expansion of the hereditary angioedema (HAE) portfolio and to accelerate respective pipelines for faster delivery of products.
Key features of the study:
This report provides in-depth analysis of the global hereditary angioedema market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year
It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market
This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players
It profiles key players in the global hereditary angioedema market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies
Key companies covered as a part of this study include CSL Behring, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited., Pharming, BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS, INC., Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Attune Pharmaceuticals, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., KalVista Pharmaceuticals, CENTOGENE N.V., and Sanofi
Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
The global hereditary angioedema market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global hereditary angioedema market
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Objectives and Assumptions
Research Objectives
Assumptions
Abbreviations
2. Market Purview
Report Description
Market Definition and Scope
Executive Summary
Market Snapshot, By Drug Class
Market Snapshot, By Route of Administration
Market Snapshot, By Distribution Channel
Market Snapshot, By Region
Publisher Opportunity Map
3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Restraints
Market Opportunities
Key Highlights
Pipeline Analysis
Regulatory Guidelines
Epidemiology
4. Global Hereditary Angioedema Market - Impact of Coronavirus (Covid-19) Pandemic
Impact on Supply and Demand
COVID-19 Epidemiology
COVID-19 Impact on overall healthcare market
5. Global Hereditary Angioedema Market, By Drug Class, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
Overview
Market Share Analysis, 2022 and 2030 (%)
Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2030
Segment Trends
C1 Esterase Inhibitor
Overview
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)
Kallikrein Inhibitor
Overview
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)
Bradykinin Receptor
Overview
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)
Attenuated Androgens
Overview
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)
Others
Overview
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)
6. Global Hereditary Angioedema Market, By Route of Administration, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
Overview
Market Share Analysis, 2022 and 2030 (%)
Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2030
Segment Trends
Subcutaneous
Overview
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)
Intravenous
Overview
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)
Oral
Overview
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)
7. Global Hereditary Angioedema Market, By Distribution Channel, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
Overview
Market Share Analysis, 2022 and 2030 (%)
Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2030
Segment Trends
Hospital Pharmacies
Overview
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)
Retail Pharmacies
Overview
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)
e-Commerce
Overview
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)
8. Global Hereditary Angioedema Market, By Region, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
Introduction
Market Share Analysis, By Region, 2022 and 2030 (%)
Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, For Regions, 2017-2030
Regional Trends
North America
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Drug Class, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Route of Administration, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Distribution Channel, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Country, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
U.S.
Canada
Latin America
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Drug Class, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Route of Administration, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Distribution Channel, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Country, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Rest of Latin America
Europe
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Drug Class, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Route of Administration, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Distribution Channel, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Country, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
UK
Germany
Italy
France
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Drug Class, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Route of Administration, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Distribution Channel, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Country, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
China
India
Japan
ASEAN
Australia
South Korea
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Drug Class, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Route of Administration, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Distribution Channel, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Country, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
GCC
Israel
Rest of Middle East
Africa
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Drug Class, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Route of Administration, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Distribution Channel, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Country/Region, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
North Africa
Central Africa
South Africa
9. Competitive Landscape
CSL Behring
Company Highlights
Product Portfolio
Key Highlights
Financial Performance
Market Strategies
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited.
Company Highlights
Product Portfolio
Key Highlights
Financial Performance
Market Strategies
Pharming
Company Highlights
Product Portfolio
Key Highlights
Financial Performance
Market Strategies
BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Company Highlights
Product Portfolio
Key Highlights
Financial Performance
Market Strategies
Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Company Highlights
Product Portfolio
Key Highlights
Financial Performance
Market Strategies
Attune Pharmaceuticals
Company Highlights
Product Portfolio
Key Highlights
Financial Performance
Market Strategies
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Company Highlights
Product Portfolio
Key Highlights
Financial Performance
Market Strategies
Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc.
Company Highlights
Product Portfolio
Key Highlights
Financial Performance
Market Strategies
KalVista Pharmaceuticals
Company Highlights
Product Portfolio
Key Highlights
Financial Performance
Market Strategies
CENTOGENE N.V.
Company Highlights
Product Portfolio
Key Highlights
Financial Performance
Market Strategies
Sanofi
Company Highlights
Product Portfolio
Key Highlights
Financial Performance
Market Strategies
10. Section
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ixxi1v
Attachment
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900