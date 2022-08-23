Global Hereditary Angioedema Market to Surpass US$ 4,897.51 Million by 2030 - Coherent Market Insights

SEATTLE, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global hereditary angioedema market is estimated to be valued at US$ 2,431.89 Million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Hereditary Angioedema Market:

Major players operating in market are focusing on adopting strategies such as acquisitions, which is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in January 2019, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, a research-based global company, completed the acquisition of Shire plc, a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and marketing innovative medicines for patients with rare diseases including hereditary angioedema.

Key Market Takeaways:

Global hereditary angioedema market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period due to increasing adoption of inorganic strategies such as collaborations by key players to develop treatment options for hereditary angioedema. For instance, in July 2021, Orchard Therapeutics, a global gene therapy company, and Pharming Group N.V., a global, commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, announced a strategic collaboration to research, develop, manufacture and commercialize OTL-105, a newly disclosed investigational ex vivo autologous hematopoietic stem cell (HSC) gene therapy for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE), a life-threatening rare disorder that causes recurring swelling attacks in the face, throat, extremities, and abdomen.

Among drug class, the C1 esterase inhibitor segment holds a dominant position in global hereditary angioedema market, owing to its increasing use in the treatment of hereditary angioedema. For instance, according to an article published by ScienceDirect, in March 2021, during June and July 2019, physicians of the U.S. were contacted by means of postal mail to complete a 47-question survey to evaluate current hereditary angioedema (HAE) management and the impact of new treatment options on physician practice patterns over time. As per the results, physicians reported C1 esterase inhibitor (C1-INH) as the most typically prescribed long-term prophylactic treatment (LTP) for hereditary angioedema.

On the basis of route of administration, the subcutaneous segment is expected to dominate the global hereditary angioedema market, owing to its increasing use. Moreover, key players in market are focusing on strategies such as product launch which is expected to drive the segment growth over the forecast period. For instance, in September 2020, CSL Behring, a global biotherapeutics company, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had approved an expanded indication for HAEGARDA (C1 Esterase Inhibitor Subcutaneous [Human]) for routine prophylaxis to prevent hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks in patients 6 years of age and older.

Key players operating in the global hereditary angioedema market include CSL Behring, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited., Pharming, BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS, INC., Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Attune Pharmaceuticals, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., KalVista Pharmaceuticals, CENTOGENE N.V., and Sanofi.

