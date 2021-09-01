U.S. markets close in 1 hour 54 minutes

Global Hermetic Packaging Market (2021 to 2026) - by Application, Configuration and Region

DUBLIN, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hermetic Packaging Market Research Report by Industry, by Application, by Configuration, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The Global Hermetic Packaging Market size was estimated at USD 3,353.34 Million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 3,544.01 Million in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 6.02% to reach USD 4,763.33 Million by 2026.

Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Hermetic Packaging Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Hermetic Packaging Market, including Ametek, Inc., Amkor Technology, Inc., Aptiv PLC, Bel Fuse Inc., CeramTec GmbH, Coat-X SA, Complete Hermetics, Egide, Hermetic Solutions Group, Itt, Inc., Kyocera Corporation, Legacy Technologies Inc., Mackin Technologies, Materion Corporation, Micross Components Inc., Palomar Technologies Inc., Renesas Electronics Corporation Rosenberger, Schott AG, SGA Technologies Ltd., Special Hermetic Products Inc., StratEdge Corporation, Teledyne Technologies Inc., Texas Instruments Inc., and Willow Technologies Limited.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Hermetic Packaging Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Hermetic Packaging Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Hermetic Packaging Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Hermetic Packaging Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Hermetic Packaging Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Hermetic Packaging Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Hermetic Packaging Market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Rising demand for hermetic packaging from the electronics sector
5.1.1.2. Increasing demand in automotive and telecommunication industry
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. Availability of low-cost alternative packaging methods
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Increasing demand for consumer electronic devices worldwide
5.1.3.2. Adoption of hermetic packaging for the protection of implantable medical devices
5.1.3.3. Growing industrial applications globally
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. High infrastructure cost due to the controlled and regulated packaging environment
5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis
5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants
5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes
5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers
5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.2.5. Industry Rivalry

6. Hermetic Packaging Market, by Industry
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Aeronautics & Space
6.3. Automotive
6.3.1. Airbag Initiation
6.3.2. Battery Protection
6.3.3. Radio Frequency Identification Transponder Operation
6.4. Energy & Nuclear Safety
6.4.1. Electrical Penetration Control
6.4.2. Fuel Cell Manufacturing
6.4.3. Oil & Gas Applications
6.5. Medical
6.5.1. Dental Applications
6.5.2. Rising Aging Population Driving the Market for the Medical Industry
6.5.3. Veterinary Applications
6.6. Military & Defense

7. Hermetic Packaging Market, by Type
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Ceramic-Metal Sealing
7.3. Glass-Metal Sealing
7.4. Passivation Glass
7.5. Reed Glass
7.6. Transponder Glass

8. Hermetic Packaging Market, by Application
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Airbag Ignitors
8.3. Lasers
8.4. Mems Switches
8.5. Oscillating Crystals
8.6. Photodiodes
8.7. Sensors
8.8. Transistors

9. Hermetic Packaging Market, by Configuration
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Metal Can Packages
9.3. Multilayer Ceramic Packages
9.4. Pressed Ceramic Packages

10. Americas Hermetic Packaging Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Argentina
10.3. Brazil
10.4. Canada
10.5. Mexico
10.6. United States

11. Asia-Pacific Hermetic Packaging Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Australia
11.3. China
11.4. India
11.5. Indonesia
11.6. Japan
11.7. Malaysia
11.8. Philippines
11.9. Singapore
11.10. South Korea
11.11. Thailand

12. Europe, Middle East & Africa Hermetic Packaging Market
12.1. Introduction
12.2. France
12.3. Germany
12.4. Italy
12.5. Netherlands
12.6. Qatar
12.7. Russia
12.8. Saudi Arabia
12.9. South Africa
12.10. Spain
12.11. United Arab Emirates
12.12. United Kingdom

13. Competitive Landscape
13.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
13.1.1. Quadrants
13.1.2. Business Strategy
13.1.3. Product Satisfaction
13.2. Market Ranking Analysis
13.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player
13.4. Competitive Scenario
13.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
13.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
13.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
13.4.4. Investment & Funding
13.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion

14. Company Usability Profiles
14.1. Ametek, Inc.
14.2. Amkor Technology, Inc.
14.3. Aptiv PLC
14.4. Bel Fuse Inc.
14.5. CeramTec GmbH
14.6. Coat-X SA
14.7. Complete Hermetics
14.8. Egide
14.9. Hermetic Solutions Group
14.10. Itt, Inc.
14.11. Kyocera Corporation
14.12. Legacy Technologies Inc.
14.13. Mackin Technologies
14.14. Materion Corporation
14.15. Micross Components Inc.
14.16. Palomar Technologies Inc.
14.17. Renesas Electronics Corporation Rosenberger
14.18. Schott AG
14.19. SGA Technologies Ltd.
14.20. Special Hermetic Products Inc.
14.21. StratEdge Corporation
14.22. Teledyne Technologies Inc.
14.23. Texas Instruments Inc.
14.24. Willow Technologies Limited

15. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mwm7pi

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-hermetic-packaging-market-2021-to-2026---by-application-configuration-and-region-301366487.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

