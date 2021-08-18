U.S. markets open in 1 hour 45 minutes

Global Hernia Repair Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Research and Markets
·7 min read

Dublin, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hernia Repair Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global hernia repair market reached a value of US$ 4.3 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to exhibit stable growth during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Hernia refers to a medical condition in which an organ or fatty tissue passes through a hole or a sensitive spot in the surrounding muscle or connective tissue. Inguinal, femoral, incisional, ventral, umbilical and hiatal hernias are some of the most common types that are usually caused by obesity, diarrhea, constipation and persistent coughing or sneezing. The condition is usually treated through various non-surgical and surgical methods, such as laparoscopic and open repair procedures. These procedures utilize various repair devices, including fixation devices (absorbable and non-absorbable tack), consumables (synthetic, biological, absorbable and non-absorbable mesh) and prosthetics. The devices aid in repairing and closing holes in the abdominal wall and preventing the reoccurrence of the hernia.

The increasing prevalence of hernia and other abdomen-related disorders is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the rising geriatric population that is more susceptible to such ailments is also providing a boost to the market growth. In line with this, the rising awareness regarding the available treatment alternatives for hernia, including minimally invasive (MI) hernia repair devices, is also contributing to the market growth. Additionally, various product innovations, such as the development of biologic allograft mesh with improved efficiencies, are acting as another growth-inducing factor. In comparison to the traditionally used synthetic mesh, biologic mesh aids in minimizing post-surgery pain and offers a faster rate of recovery. Other factors, including the widespread adoption of robotics in surgical procedures, along with improving healthcare infrastructure across the globe, are projected to drive the market further.

Breakup by Product Type:

  • Hernia Mesh

  • Synthetic Mesh

  • Biological Material Mesh

  • Others

  • Hernia Fixation Devices

  • Sutures

  • Absorbable and Non-Absorbable Tack Fixation Devices

  • Glue Applicators

  • Endoscopy Equipment

  • Others

Breakup by Surgery Type:

  • Open Tension Repair Surgery

  • Tension-Free Repair Surgery

  • Laparoscopic Surgery

Breakup by Hernia Type:

  • Inguinal Hernia

  • Ventral Hernia

  • Femoral Hernia

  • Umbilical Hernia

  • Hiatal Hernia

  • Others

Breakup by End-User:

  • Ambulatory Surgery Centers

  • Hospitals and Clinics

  • Others

Breakup by Region:

  • North America

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Asia Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • Indonesia

  • Others

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • United Kingdom

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Others

  • Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Others

  • Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being B. Braun Melsungen Aktiengesellschaft, Baxter International Inc., BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company), Cook Medical Inc., CooperSurgical Inc., Ethicon Inc. (Johnson & Johnson), Herniamesh S.r.l., Lifecell Corporation (Allergan Plc), Maquet (Getinge), Medtronic Inc., Olympus Corporation, Via Surgical Ltd., W. L. Gore & Associates Inc., etc.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global hernia repair market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global hernia repair market?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the surgery type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the hernia type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global hernia repair market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Hernia Repair Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Product Type
6.1 Hernia Mesh
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Major Types
6.1.2.1 Synthetic Mesh
6.1.2.2 Biological Material Mesh
6.1.2.3 Others
6.1.3 Market Forecast
6.2 Hernia Fixation Devices
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Major Types
6.2.2.1 Sutures
6.2.2.2 Absorbable and Non-Absorbable Tack Fixation Devices
6.2.2.3 Glue Applicators
6.2.2.4 Endoscopy Equipment
6.2.2.5 Others
6.2.3 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Surgery Type
7.1 Open Tension Repair Surgery
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Tension-Free Repair Surgery
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Laparoscopic Surgery
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Hernia Type
8.1 Inguinal Hernia
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Ventral Hernia
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Femoral Hernia
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Umbilical Hernia
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
8.5 Hiatal Hernia
8.5.1 Market Trends
8.5.2 Market Forecast
8.6 Others
8.6.1 Market Trends
8.6.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by End-User
9.1 Ambulatory Surgery Centers
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Hospitals and Clinics
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Others
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Region

11 SWOT Analysis

12 Value Chain Analysis

13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 B. Braun Melsungen Aktiengesellschaft
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.1.3 Financials
14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.2 Baxter International Inc.
14.3.2.1 Company Overview
14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.2.3 Financials
14.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.3 BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)
14.3.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.3.3 Financials
14.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.4 Cook Medical Inc.
14.3.4.1 Company Overview
14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.4.3 SWOT Analysis
14.3.5 CooperSurgical Inc.
14.3.5.1 Company Overview
14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.6 Ethicon Inc. (Johnson & Johnson)
14.3.6.1 Company Overview
14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.7 Herniamesh S.r.l.
14.3.7.1 Company Overview
14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.7.3 Financials
14.3.8 Lifecell Corporation (Allergan Plc)
14.3.8.1 Company Overview
14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.9 Maquet (Getinge)
14.3.9.1 Company Overview
14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.10 Medtronic Inc.
14.3.10.1 Company Overview
14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.11 Olympus Corporation
14.3.11.1 Company Overview
14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.12 Via Surgical Ltd.
14.3.12.1 Company Overview
14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.13 W. L. Gore & Associates Inc.
14.3.13.1 Company Overview
14.3.13.2 Product Portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rso5cu

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


