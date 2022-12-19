U.S. markets close in 5 hours 33 minutes

The Global Herpes Treatment Market is expected to grow by $920.28 mn during 2023-2027, decelerating at a CAGR of 3.76% during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Global Herpes Treatment Market 2023-2027 The analyst has been monitoring the herpes treatment market and it is poised to grow by $920. 28 mn during 2023-2027, decelerating at a CAGR of 3.

New York, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Herpes Treatment Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04951538/?utm_source=GNW
76% during the forecast period. Our report on the herpes treatment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of herpes infection, the large patient pool, and the rising prevalence rate of shingles in older population.

The herpes treatment market is segmented as below:
By Product
• Vaccination
• Drug therapy

By Type
• Herpes zoster
• Herpes simplex

By Geographical Landscape
• North America
• Europe
• Asia
• Rest of World (ROW)

This study identifies the emergence of novel therapies as one of the prime reasons driving the herpes treatment market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing focus on vaccine development and increasing research on developing a safe treatment for herpes will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the herpes treatment market covers the following areas:
• Herpes treatment market sizing
• Herpes treatment market forecast
• Herpes treatment market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading herpes treatment market vendors that include AbbVie Inc., AiCuris Anti infective Cures AG, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Avet Pharmaceuticals Inc., Cadila Healthcare Ltd., CENTURION REMEDIES Pvt. Ltd., Cipla Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA, Gilead Sciences Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Maruho Co. Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Sanofi SA, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Viatris Inc., Zeelab Laboratories Ltd., and Bausch Health Co Inc. Also, the herpes treatment market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04951538/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


