U.S. markets close in 5 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,888.55
    -13.27 (-0.34%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,506.33
    -29.18 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,496.43
    -92.40 (-0.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,249.62
    -25.70 (-1.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    60.60
    -0.04 (-0.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,720.50
    -2.50 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    26.42
    -0.26 (-0.99%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2054
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4240
    -0.0220 (-1.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3932
    +0.0012 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    106.7580
    +0.0280 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,581.24
    +409.73 (+0.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    977.97
    -8.68 (-0.88%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,634.67
    +46.14 (+0.70%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,408.17
    -255.33 (-0.86%)
     

Global Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Industry

ReportLinker
·17 min read

Global Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Market to Reach $912. 5 Million by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) estimated at US$713.

New York, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956943/?utm_source=GNW
8 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$912.5 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Coatings & Mold Release, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.4% CAGR and reach US$227.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Electrical Insulation segment is readjusted to a revised 3.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $192.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.5% CAGR

The Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$192.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$192.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1% and 2.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.8% CAGR.

Lubrication-Industrial Segment to Record 3.6% CAGR

In the global Lubrication-Industrial segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$96.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$119.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$127.9 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.5% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 205-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

  • 3M Company

  • Denka Co., Ltd.

  • H.C. Starck GmbH

  • Henze Boron Nitride Products AG

  • Kennametal Inc.

  • Mizushima Ferroalloy Co., Ltd.

  • Momentive Performance Materials, Inc.

  • Saint-Gobain

  • Showa Denko K.K.

  • ZYP Coatings, Inc.




Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956943/?utm_source=GNW

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027

Table 2: Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Global
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 3: Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Market Share
Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 4: Coatings & Mold Release (Application) Global
Opportunity Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027

Table 5: Coatings & Mold Release (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 6: Coatings & Mold Release (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027

Table 7: Electrical Insulation (Application) Worldwide Sales in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 8: Electrical Insulation (Application) Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 9: Electrical Insulation (Application) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 10: Lubrication-Industrial (Application) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027

Table 11: Lubrication-Industrial (Application) Retrospective
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 12: Lubrication-Industrial (Application) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 13: Composites (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 14: Composites (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 15: Composites (Application) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 16: Personal Care (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 17: Personal Care (Application) Global Historic Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 18: Personal Care (Application) Distribution of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 19: Paints (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027

Table 20: Paints (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019

Table 21: Paints (Application) Global Market Share Distribution
by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 22: Lubricants-Food (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 23: Lubricants-Food (Application) Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 24: Lubricants-Food (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027

Table 25: Thermal Spray (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 26: Thermal Spray (Application) Historic Demand Patterns
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 27: Thermal Spray (Application) Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 28: Other Applications (Application) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027

Table 29: Other Applications (Application) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 30: Other Applications (Application) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 31: United States Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN)
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to
2027

Table 32: Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Historic Demand
Patterns in the United States by Application in US$ Thousand
for 2012-2019

Table 33: Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Market Share
Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027

CANADA
Table 34: Canadian Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:
2020 to 2027

Table 35: Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Market in
Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Thousand by Application for 2012-2019

Table 36: Canadian Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

JAPAN
Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 38: Japanese Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Market
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

Table 39: Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Market Share
Shift in Japan by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

CHINA
Table 40: Chinese Demand for Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder
(h-BN) in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 41: Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Market Review
in China in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

Table 42: Chinese Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Market
Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Market:
Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 43: European Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Market
Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 44: Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Market in
Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019

Table 45: European Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Market
Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 46: European Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN)
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application:
2020-2027

Table 47: Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Market in
Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by
Application for the Period 2012-2019

Table 48: European Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

FRANCE
Table 49: Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Quantitative
Demand Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by Application:
2020-2027

Table 50: French Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Historic
Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

Table 51: French Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012,
2020, and 2027

GERMANY
Table 52: Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Market in
Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand
by Application for the Period 2020-2027

Table 53: German Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Market
in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

Table 54: Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Market Share
Distribution in Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ITALY
Table 55: Italian Demand for Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder
(h-BN) in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 56: Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Market Review
in Italy in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

Table 57: Italian Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Market
Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Table 58: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 59: United Kingdom Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN)
Market in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

Table 60: Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Market Share
Shift in the United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027

SPAIN
Table 61: Spanish Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:
2020 to 2027

Table 62: Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Market in
Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Thousand by Application for 2012-2019

Table 63: Spanish Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

RUSSIA
Table 64: Russian Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 65: Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Historic Demand
Patterns in Russia by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

Table 66: Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Market Share
Breakdown in Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 67: Rest of Europe Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN)
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application:
2020-2027

Table 68: Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Market in Rest
of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by
Application for the Period 2012-2019

Table 69: Rest of Europe Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN)
Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 70: Asia-Pacific Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN)
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 71: Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Market in
Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019

Table 72: Asia-Pacific Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN)
Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 73: Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Quantitative
Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application:
2020-2027

Table 74: Asia-Pacific Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN)
Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application:
2012-2019

Table 75: Asia-Pacific Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN)
Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspectiveby Application for
2012, 2020, and 2027

AUSTRALIA
Table 76: Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Market in
Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand
by Application for the Period 2020-2027

Table 77: Australian Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN)
Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

Table 78: Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Market Share
Distribution in Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

INDIA
Table 79: Indian Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:
2020 to 2027

Table 80: Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Market in
India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Thousand by Application for 2012-2019

Table 81: Indian Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

SOUTH KOREA
Table 82: Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand
by Application for the Period 2020-2027

Table 83: South Korean Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN)
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:
2012-2019

Table 84: Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 85: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 86: Rest of Asia-Pacific Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder
(h-BN) Market in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

Table 87: Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Market Share
Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027

LATIN AMERICA
Table 88: Latin American Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN)
Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027

Table 89: Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Market in Latin
America in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic
Perspective for the Period 2012-2019

Table 90: Latin American Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN)
Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012,
2020, and 2027

Table 91: Latin American Demand for Hexagonal-Boron Nitride
Powder (h-BN) in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 92: Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Market Review
in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

Table 93: Latin American Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN)
Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ARGENTINA
Table 94: Argentinean Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN)
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application:
2020-2027

Table 95: Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Market in
Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by
Application for the Period 2012-2019

Table 96: Argentinean Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN)
Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

BRAZIL
Table 97: Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Quantitative
Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Thousand by Application:
2020-2027

Table 98: Brazilian Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN)
Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application:
2012-2019

Table 99: Brazilian Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN)
Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for
2012, 2020, and 2027

MEXICO
Table 100: Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Market in
Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Application for the Period 2020-2027

Table 101: Mexican Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Market
in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

Table 102: Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Market Share
Distribution in Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 103: Rest of Latin America Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder
(h-BN) Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application:
2020 to 2027

Table 104: Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Historic
Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by Application in US$
Thousand for 2012-2019

Table 105: Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Market Share
Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027

MIDDLE EAST
Table 106: The Middle East Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder
(h-BN) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 107: Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Market in the
Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

Table 108: The Middle East Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder
(h-BN) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027

Table 109: The Middle East Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder
(h-BN) Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 110: Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Market in the
Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Thousand by Application for 2012-2019

Table 111: The Middle East Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder
(h-BN) Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027

IRAN
Table 112: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 113: Iranian Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Market
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

Table 114: Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Market Share
Shift in Iran by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ISRAEL
Table 115: Israeli Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN)
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application:
2020-2027

Table 116: Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Market in
Israel: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by
Application for the Period 2012-2019

Table 117: Israeli Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

SAUDI ARABIA
Table 118: Saudi Arabian Demand for Hexagonal-Boron Nitride
Powder (h-BN) in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 119: Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Market Review
in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

Table 120: Saudi Arabian Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN)
Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 121: Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Market in the
United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2020-2027

Table 122: United Arab Emirates Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder
(h-BN) Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:
2012-2019

Table 123: Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027

REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 124: Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Market in Rest
of Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Thousand by Application for the Period 2020-2027

Table 125: Rest of Middle East Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder
(h-BN) Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application:
2012-2019

Table 126: Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Market Share
Distribution in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027

AFRICA
Table 127: African Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 128: Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Historic
Demand Patterns in Africa by Application in US$ Thousand for
2012-2019

Table 129: Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Market Share
Breakdown in Africa by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 46
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956943/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • This closely watched stock market indicator nears a sell signal

    The market has been under some pressure, but will it continue? This indicator says maybe.

  • Jack Ma loses title as China's richest man after coming under Beijing's scrutiny

    Alibaba and Ant Group founder Jack Ma has lost the title of China's richest man, a list published on Tuesday showed, as his peers prospered while his empire was put under heavy scrutiny by Chinese regulators. Ma and his family had held the top spot for China's richest in the Hurun Global Rich List in 2020 and 2019 but now trail in fourth place behind bottled water maker Nongfu Spring's Zhong Shanshan, Tencent Holding's Pony Ma and e-commerce upstart Pinduoduo's Collin Huang, the latest list showed.

  • U.S. Manufacturing Expands Most in Three Years as Prices Climb

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. manufacturing expanded in February at the fastest pace in three years and a gauge of materials costs accelerated the most since 2008 as supply shortages challenge the industry.A gauge of factory activity increased to 60.8 from 58.7 a month earlier, according to Institute for Supply Management data released Monday. Readings above 50 indicate expansion and the figure exceeded the 58.9 median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists.At a time when household and business demand is off to a solid start to the year amid lean inventories, producers are struggling with rising costs for raw materials, labor force disruptions and higher shipping rates. The ISM’s measure of prices paid for inputs climbed nearly 4 points in February to 86, the highest since July 2008.Orders, production and factory employment measures all expanded at faster paces last month, highlighting robust and resilience in manufacturing that’s helping power the economy. At the same time, a measure of unfilled orders surged to the highest level in nearly 17 years while another gauge showed delivery times were the second-longest since 1979.“Labor-market difficulties at panelists’ companies and their suppliers continued to restrict manufacturing-economy expansion and will remain the primary headwind to production growth until employment levels and factory operations can return to normal across the entire supply chain,” Timothy Fiore, chair of ISM’s Manufacturing Business Survey Committee, said in a statement.The group’s gauge of order backlogs advanced to 64 last month, the highest since April 2004 and its index of supplier deliveries jumped almost 4 points to 72.Shortages of semiconductors have idled production at some auto plants. The disruption in supplies is largely tied to the pandemic as more people began working from home, spurred sharp increases in demand for electronics and computers.Select ISM Industry Comments“Things are now out of control. Everything is a mess, and we are seeing wide-scale shortages.” - Electrical Equipment, Appliances“Supply chains are depleted; inventories up and down the supply chain are empty. Lead times increasing, prices increasing, (and) demand increasing.” - Chemical Products“Steel prices have increased significantly in recent months, driving costs up from our suppliers and on proposals for new work that we are bidding.” - Transportation Equipment“We are still struggling keeping our production lines fully manned.” - Food, Beverage & Tobacco Products“Logistics times are at record times. Continuing to fight through shipping and increased lead times on both raw materials and finished goods due to the pandemic.” - Fabricated Metal Products“Prices are rising so rapidly that many are wondering if (the situation) is sustainable. Shortages have the industry concerned for supply going forward, at least deep into the second quarter.” - Wood Products“There’s a lot of money that’s being spent on things what people want,” Fiore said on a conference call with reporters. “I think the long-term demand remains, and I don’t see it really abating much” through the third quarter, he said. “And prices are going to remain pretty strong.”Higher materials costs are a common theme around the world. The J.P. Morgan and IHS Markit global manufacturing report on Monday showed supplier lead times were the second-longest since the survey began in 1998. Measures of prices paid and received climbed to the highest in nearly a decade.In the U.S., 16 of 18 ISM manufacturing industries reported growth in February, led by textiles, electrical equipment and appliances, and primary metals.The ISM indexes of production and new orders increased last month. To help meet demand, factories are adding to headcounts, the report showed. An index of manufacturing employment increased to the highest level in almost two years.A separate report Monday from the Commerce Department showed construction spending rose in January by the most in three months. The advance was fueled by more strength in homebuilding and the biggest gain in non-residential outlays in a year.A survey of economists by the National Association for Business Economics showed increased optimism about the economy’s prospects this year. Respondents boosted their growth estimates for each quarter this year, according to the NABE report issued Monday.Economists also forecast lower unemployment rates each quarter compared with their December projections.(Adds JPMorgan/IHS Markit global manufacturing report)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Aston Martin: The billionaire building 'a British Ferrari'

    Lawrence Stroll, executive chairman of Aston Martin, tells the BBC he wants to build a firm with a "luxury profile".

  • Ex-BOE Chief Mervyn King Warns of Excessive Complacency on Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Central banks need to be prepared to act on inflation moving in either direction, according to former Bank of England Governor Mervyn King, who warned against excessive confidence that price growth will remain low.The recent rise in bond yields indicates that markets are aware of the risks, King said in a Bloomberg Television interview Monday. Asked if the BOE should step up bond purchases in response, he said he sees no need for significant further stimulus at present.While most economists see sluggish growth as the main challenge to policy makers after the pandemic, last week’s bond-market turmoil pushed the debate over inflation and interest rates to the fore. King’s comments chime with BOE’s Chief Economist Andy Haldane, who said he sees a “tangible risk” of inflation accelerating more than expected and requiring more assertive action.“This is a time to keep all your options open, not to pre-commit to any path,” said King. “This was a warning sign that markets at least feel that the picture for future inflation is not entirely in one direction.”He said that central banks need to avoiding building expectations that low interest rates will last for a long time. The BOE has repeatedly said it needs to see significant evidence of the economic recovery taking hold before starting to withdraw monetary support.U.K. consumer prices unexpectedly accelerated to 0.7% in January, in what economists say is the first step toward a temporary increase that could bring the rate close to the BOE 2% target later this year.Input cost inflation for U.K. factories accelerated to its highest rate in over four years in February amid supply chain disruption and raw material shortages, separate data from IHS Markit published Monday showed.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.K. in Intensive Talks With Stellantis on Car Factory’s Future

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.K. government will continue discussions with Stellantis NV over support for a car factory in England that the manufacturer has threatened to close.“The government is absolutely committed to ensuring the future of manufacturing” at the Ellesmere Port site near Liverpool, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said Monday in parliament. Authorities in the coming days and weeks will “continue this intensive dialog with the company,” he said.The government is under pressure to reach a deal with Stellantis to safeguard the plant and avoid it becoming a post-Brexit manufacturing casualty. Options for the factory, which employs about 1,000 people and makes Opel and Vauxhall models, include shutting it down if the state fails to provide adequate support, the company has said.Stellantis is considering revamping the factory for production of fully electric cars, Bloomberg News reported last week, a move that would reflect the U.K.’s planned combustion-engine ban from 2030. For the overhaul to go through, the company is seeking financial incentives and commitments on the post-Brexit trade of auto parts, including batteries.Ellesmere Port has emerged as an early test case for the U.K.’s carmaking prospects after the trade agreement reached in late December. Stellantis Chief Executive Officer Carlos Tavares froze spending in the country due to Brexit-related uncertainty. The factory is key for the region’s economy, with as many as 7,000 supply-chain workers depending on it for their livelihoods, the Unite union has said.The U.K. government is also trying to develop a local battery-making industry, Kwarteng said, predicting the country would need more than one so-called gigafactory before the 2024 election.“We remain dedicated, absolutely committed to securing U.K. battery manufacturing,” he said. “There are number of sites that we’re looking at.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Exxon names Ubben, Angelakis to board amid investor pressure for change

    Exxon Mobil Corp on Monday named activist investor Jeffrey Ubben and former Comcast executive Michael Angelakis to its board amid a push by prominent shareholders for it to focus more on clean energy and improve its financial performance. Exxon has fended off attempts in the past to get it to change its policies and leadership, but pressure has mounted since the top U.S. oil producer posted a historic annual loss for 2020 after the coronavirus pandemic slashed energy demand. Ubben founded activist investment firm ValueAct and now runs social impact investment firm Inclusive Capital, while Angelakis had served as Comcast's chief financial officer and now runs strategic investment company Atairos.

  • Texas power crisis deepens as more companies skip payments due to grid operator

    Texas energy companies failed to pay another $345 million for electricity and other services incurred during last month's cold snap, the operator of the state's grid said on Monday. The state's deregulated electricity market was thrown into turmoil last month as 48% of its generating plants went offline, fueling up to $9,000 per megawatt hour (mwh) spot rates and $25,000 per mwh service fees. In all, electricity prices on the state's wholesale market soared by $47 billion for the about five-day period when cold weather drove up demand and generating plants failed, estimated Carrie Bivens, a vice president at Potomac Economics, which monitors the Texas power market.

  • Citi: Bitcoin at ‘Tipping Point’ as Institutions Come on Board

    Looking forward, a Citi report suggests bitcoin could "become the currency of choice for international trade."

  • New World’s Adrian Cheng Plans Up to $400 Million SPAC

    (Bloomberg) -- New World Development Co.’s Adrian Cheng is planning to raise funds through a special purpose acquisition company in the U.S., according to people familiar with the matter, making him the latest Hong Kong tycoon to jump on the blank-check firm bandwagon.Cheng is working with advisers on the potential SPAC’s initial public offering, said the people, asking not to be identified as the information isn’t public. The blank-check company could raise $200 million to $400 million, one of the people said.Deliberations are at an early stage and details such as size and strategy could still change, they said. A representative for New World said the company had no immediate comment.Cheng, who’s the chief executive officer of New World, joins fellow Hong Kong tycoons Li Ka-shing and Richard Li in planning a blank-check company, tapping what has become a red-hot market in the U.S. with over $60 billion raised through the vehicles, more than half of the total amount fetched in all of 2020, data compiled by Bloomberg show.SPACs raise money from investors and then look to acquire another business, usually a private one, within two years. Historically just a U.S. product, a growing number of Asia-based funds and financiers have been setting up blank-check companies with the aim of snapping up a target in the fast-growing region.So far this year, eight blank-check companies backed by Asian sponsors including Primavera Capital and Hopu Investment have gone public in the U.S., raising a total of $2.42 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That’s an acceleration from 2020, when 11 Asian SPACs raised $2.26 billion in the whole year.New World Development, whose businesses span across real estate, retail and infrastructure, is also looking for a senior executive to oversee its merger and acquisition activities in areas such as health care and logistics as it expands beyond property, Bloomberg News reported this month.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Why India’s central bank has no faith in cryptocurrencies

    Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das has said the central bank has "certain major concerns about cryptocurrency" and its impact on financial stability.

  • Novavax CEO: If FDA waits for US data, 'the lag will be a couple of months' for its vaccine

    Novavax (NVAX) is hoping its trial data from the United Kingdom and South Africa can be aggregated and used to apply for an emergency use authorization (EAU) in the U.S. to help expedite the rollout of its COVID-19 vaccine.

  • Wall Street Bullishness Is Becoming a Contrarian Sell Signal

    (Bloomberg) -- Stock market optimism among Wall Street strategists has risen close to levels that signaled trouble for equities in the past.A Bank of America measure of their bullishness is near a level that historically has been bearish for stocks. The gauge assesses the average recommended allocation to equities by sell-side strategists and is very close to triggering a sell signal, a team including Savita Subramanian wrote Monday.“The last time the indicator was this close to ‘Sell’ was June 2007 after which we generally saw 12-month returns of minus 13%,” the strategists said, adding even current levels signal below-average equity returns over the next year. “We‘ve found Wall Street bullishness to be a reliable contrarian indicator.”Last week’s worries about the impact of higher bond yields on stocks evaporated Monday, with U.S. equities notching their biggest advance since June. Optimism is evident from the record amount of cash poured into stock ETFs in February as investors bet additional fiscal stimulus and the Covid-19 vaccine rollout will supercharge growth.The S&P 500 is up about 4% so far this year and some 32% over the last 12 months. The Bank of America gauge rose nearly 1 point to 59.2% in February.“The current level is forecasting 12-month returns of just 7%, a much weaker outlook compared to an average 12-month forecast of 16% since the end of the Global Financial Crisis,” the BofA team wrote.While investors seem to have come to terms with the recent upheaval in bond markets for now, an ongoing shakeout could spark fresh angst, particularly if real yields keep rising.The correlation between U.S. equities and inflation-adjusted Treasury yields dropped to the most negative in five years last week, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That suggests further increases in real yields could hurt the S&P 500 index.(Updates with more on bond yields from the seventh paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • SoftBank Said to Write Down $1.5 Billion Greensill Holding

    (Bloomberg) -- SoftBank Group Corp.’s Vision Fund has substantially written down its $1.5 billion holding in Greensill Capital, and is considering dropping the valuation to close to zero, people familiar with the matter said.The writedown occurred at the end of 2020, one of the people said, asking not to be identified because the decision isn’t public. Representatives for SoftBank and Greensill declined to comment.In recent months, the supply-chain finance company owned by billionaire Lex Greensill has been looking for ways to raise capital with the ultimate aim of going public, people familiar with the matter have said previously.However, the firm has been seeking to cut risk on its bank loan book under pressure from the German regulator BaFin, separate people familiar with the matter said. On Monday, key customer Credit Suisse Group AG suspended funds that invest in Greensill products amid concerns about the size of its exposure to firms linked to U.K. industrialist Sanjeev Gupta, according to a Credit Suisse statement and people familiar.Gupta is the head of GFG Alliance and invests in and revamps moribund steel and power plants. Securities linked to Gupta and arranged by Greensill were among investments at the center of a 2018 crisis at Swiss asset manager GAM Holding AG that brought down star trader Tim Haywood. Loans linked to GFG also featured prominently in supply-chain finance funds at Credit Suisse, for which the bank teamed up with Greensill.The investment into Greensill by the Vision Fund was led by former managing partner Colin Fan, who recently left his role at the behemoth investment fund. SoftBank redeemed $700 million from the Credit Suisse funds last year, amid conflict of interest accusations. Many of the companies that were financed by the investment vehicles were also Vision Fund portfolio companies, including Indian hotel chain Oyo and Fair Financial Corp.The Vision Fund has rebounded from a rocky spell over 2020, reporting a 844.1 billion yen ($7.9 billion) profit in the three months ended Dec. 31, surpassing record numbers set just a quarter earlier.(Updated with additonal context.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Fed’s Barkin Plays Down Market Swing, Says Focus Is Real Economy

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin played down recent Treasury market volatility, in remarks that reinforce the message that the U.S. central bank is not yet troubled by the increase in yields.“I’m mostly concerned about the labor market,” Barkin said Monday in a Bloomberg Television interview with Michael McKee in answer to a question about turbulence in the bond market. “At these levels of interest rates, when I talk to businesses in my district, I do not hear any sense that people are dialing back their investment.”U.S. Treasury yields surged last week, with the 10-year yield reaching the highest in a year, as investors reviewed the outlook for a stronger economic recovery than expected and priced in a higher likelihood of future Fed interest-rate hikes. Vaccinations and fiscal stimulus have prompted economists to raise estimates for both gross domestic product and inflation.“We obviously have control of the yield curve at the short end. And at the longer end when it moves it depends a lot on the driver,” said Barkin, who is a voter this year on the rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee. “If the driver is -- as it seems to be -- news about vaccines, or news about health of the economy, or news about fiscal stimulus, then I think it’s a natural reaction.”Several Fed officials last week also characterized the bond market upheaval as reflecting economic optimism, with Fed Chair Jerome Powell saying higher yields were a “statement of confidence” in the outlook.Barkin said he didn’t view the market move as a sign of persistent inflation and noted measures of inflation expectations suggested the Fed could miss meeting its 2% target on the low side.“Inflation is a longer-term phenomenon,” he said. “As I am speaking to businesses in our district I am not hearing a sense of overwhelming desire or intent to be escalating prices beyond normal levels.”Fed officials have stressed that they will not preemptively raise rates nor would they be bothered by a one-time spike in inflation later this year as parts of the economy reopen. Powell has estimated the U.S. unemployment rate remains at around 10%, adjusted for workers who have left the labor market, so the nation remains a long way from full employment.Fed OutageBarkin said an outage last week of Federal Reserve systems that execute millions of financial transactions a day -- everything from payroll to tax refunds to interbank transfers -- was unlikely to reoccur. The episode follows two significant disruptions to the Fed’s payment services that occurred in 2019.Barkin said the failure was an operator issue that was internal but didn’t go into details: “It got fixed and it’s back up and running,” he said.“I don’t think this one is going to happen again, that we have figured out,” Barkin said. “These things do happen. Systems do click up and click down. I think we have addressed this one.”The outages affected the automated clearinghouse system known as FedACH and the Fedwire Funds interbank transfer service as well as several other systems comprising the U.S. payment infrastructure.(Adds comment on inflation and Fedwire outage from sixth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China Fintech Curbs That Hit Ant Were No Surprise: Ping An

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s curbs on fintech that thwarted a massive stock sale by Ant Group Co. have been under consideration for years and weren’t a surprise to those in the industry, according to an executive at China’s biggest insurer by market value.Like Ant, Ping An Insurance (Group) Co. was in the midst of planning a public listing for a fintech unit when regulators began issuing a flurry of rules to contain the country’s burgeoning online lending industry. Its Lufax Holding Ltd. debuted on the New York Stock Exchange days before the most-sweeping checks were unveiled in November, followed closely by the abrupt suspension of Ant’s initial public offering.While the string of tightening moves has prompted investors to dump Chinese tech stocks and led to deep cuts in valuations, industry players saw them coming, Jessica Tan, co-chief executive officer of Ping An said in an interview. Tan, 43, oversees Ping An’s technology units including Lufax and OneConnect Financial Technology Co.“Chinese regulators don’t suddenly throw a regulation at you and say ‘we will do this,’” Tan said while on a visit to her native Singapore. “Every regulation that has been announced, it’s not a surprise to any of us, including Ant. Ant knows these regulations as well.”Despite the warnings, global investors and bankers were caught off guard when the authorities derailed Ant’s planned $35 billion IPO on the eve of its listing, pointing to the changed regulatory environment. The IPO had created a frenzy, with orders topping $3 trillion and shares in the gray market trading at a 50% premium to the offer price.Ant, Lufax and their rivals must now comply with new rules that curb expansion and force firms to boost capital to finance lending.“These regulations have been discussed for the past two years, so all of us know” them, Tan said, citing warnings in Lufax’s public offering documents. “For us, we’ve already complied with the regulations, so we don’t expect any change.”Lufax WarningLufax warned in its prospectus that China’s retail credit and wealth management industries “may not develop as we anticipate,” and the regulatory frameworks “remain uncertain for the foreseeable future.”During a roadshow before the listing in October, the company said it planned to increase the proportion of loan risk it bears with lending partners to 20% from 2% because of potential regulatory demands, people familiar have said.Proposed online micro-lending rules announced on Nov. 2 called for platform operators to provide at least 30% of the funding for loans extended jointly with partners including banks. Ant’s IPO was halted the next day, just two days before the planned listing in Hong Kong and Shanghai.Ant, Jack Ma’s fintech juggernaut, wasn’t aware of the draft regulations until they were published to solicit public comments, the company said in a emailed statement. The company had fully disclosed in its prospectus all known material risks, including those relating to potential regulatory changes, Ant said.The document carried lengthy warnings about China’s “highly complex, continuously evolving” regime, and also outlined Ant’s response at the time to draft rules on financial holding companies that would be subject to additional scrutiny.China’s regulatory clampdown continues to weigh on its fintech sector as more rules are rolled out. Authorities announced new requirements on co-lending last month, capping the business at no more than 50% of banks’ outstanding loans. The New York-traded shares of both Ping An units tumbled last week, joining a tech sell-off.As the price movements show, “investors are still worried about regulatory tightening,” said Kevin Kwek, a Singapore-based analyst at Sanford C. Bernstein. While the latest rule impacts Ant more due to its size, “investors generally expect that tightening isn’t quite done yet.”Last month’s requirements on online lending were released only after officials “fully” sought feedback from various types of financial institutions, which widely recognized the rule changes, the banking regulator said last week. The agency will continue to close loopholes in its regulatory system to better prevent risks, it said in a statement on its website.Lufax, which was once among China’s largest peer-to-peer lenders, was forced to morph into a financial giant offering wealth management and retail lending after Chinese authorities launched a sweeping crackdown on the P2P sector three years ago.Profit JumpLufax reported a 17% jump in fourth-quarter profit as tax expenses dropped, even after cutting loan rates for borrowers to comply with relevant new rules. It also gave guidance for a 48% surge in net income for the first quarter from the previous three months.Shenzhen-based Ping An has been growing in other parts of Asia and beyond. OneConnect Financial has expanded into 14 countries, most recently in Abu Dhabi, the Philippines and Malaysia. The firm is looking to hire about 100 people in Southeast Asia, adding to a staff of 400, after revenue grew about 40% last year, she said.“The big trend is that all financial institutions will increasingly spend more and more on technology,” said Tan, who built the fintech unit about five years ago. OneConnect will help fill the gap with software and innovation for firms that aren’t able to do it all themselves, she said.(Updates with regulator comment in 15th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Greensill Loses Confidence of Backers SoftBank, Credit Suisse

    (Bloomberg) -- Lex Greensill’s ambitious plan to transform his arcane trade-finance business into a global lending force is rapidly falling apart.From Credit Suisse Group AG to SoftBank Group Corp., Greensill’s most ardent supporters have signaled doubts about the loans made by his supply-chain finance business, upending his multi-billion dollar empire. Greensill Capital, which as recently as last year was seeking a valuation of $7 billion and planning to eventually go public, is now discussing options including insolvency, according to people familiar with the matter.Greensill Capital on Tuesday made use of so-called “safe harbor protection” that’s allowed under Australian insolvency laws, according to another person familiar with the matter. The move effectively buys directors more time to work out alternative financing as it protects them from personal liability for insolvent trading.At the heart of the swift unraveling at Greensill’s firm -- specializing in a loosely regulated type of short-term corporate lending -- is a fundamental question that many investors are now asking: How creditworthy are his borrowers?For Credit Suisse, the answer isn’t straightforward. The firm has frozen a $10 billion family of funds that invest in Greensill-sourced loans, citing “uncertainty” about the valuations of some of the debt. At SoftBank, Greensill’s biggest backer, the realization has been more stark. Softbank’s Vision Fund substantially wrote down its $1.5 billion stake in Greensill at the end of 2020, and is considering dropping the valuation close to zero, people familiar with the matter said.It’s the culmination of almost three tumultuous years at the firm founded by the 44-year-old financier. Greensill-linked financings played a role in the demise of a former star bond manager at GAM Holding AG in 2018. Last year, Germany’s banking regulator BaFin pushed the businessman’s lending unit, Greensill Bank, to reduce risks on its balance sheet by cutting loans tied to a single U.K. entrepreneur, Sanjeev Gupta.For money managers piling into niche markets in search of higher yield, the episode is yet another reminder of the risks inherent in hard-to-value assets. The demise of Neil Woodford’s investment firm and a crisis at H20 Asset Management were triggered by their holdings of unlisted companies and unrated bonds. While Credit Suisse’s funds aren’t targeted at mom-and-pop investors, many larger clients are becoming increasingly nervous about holding assets whose value is tough to determine.Read more: King of Supply-Chain Finance Expands, and Controversy FollowsGreensill rose from working on his family’s melon and sugar cane farm in Australia. His interest in the supply-chain business was fueled early on in his life, when as a teenager, a bad harvest season meant his parents weren’t paid for the crops that they grew. Greensill later built a business at Morgan Stanley in London financing corporate supply chains, and then worked at Citigroup Inc. before starting his own company in 2011.Greensill always knew that the plan to disrupt a niche area of finance would come with its share of skeptics. In an interview with Bloomberg News in December, he acknowledged that his firm is “doing things a little different to what’s been done before, and that’s always going to kind of garner attention and commentary.”In October, Greensill’s firm had been considering a capital raising that would have valued it at $7 billion. At the time, when its banking arm was facing regulatory scrutiny and clients had hit financial difficulties, the firm said that the fund-raising would help boost growth. More recently, the firm was in talks with Apollo Global Management Inc. on a multi-billion dollar financing deal that would give the supply chain more headroom, Sky News reported last month.Read more: Greensill Bank Looks to Raise Cash, Cut Risk to Sanjeev GuptaIn addition to discussing the possibility of insolvency, Greensill is now in talks on a sale of its operating business to Apollo, people familiar with the matter said.Credit Suisse’s decision to suspend its funds came after credit insurance recently lapsed on some of the loans Greensill made, according to people briefed on the matter. That left some debt no longer valued on the strength of the insurer but rather on the underlying borrower, the people said. The freeze has left Greensill’s firm without a key buyer of the debt it arranges for companies.It also adds to a series of hits to the Zurich-based bank, which is still recovering from a damaging spying scandal a year ago. Since then, new Chief Executive Officer Thomas Gottstein has had to contend with legal charges related to mortgage-backed securities in the U.S. and a writedown on a hedge fund investment. The bank was also left staring at steep losses, along with other lenders, when the stock of Luckin coffee imploded in an accounting fraud.In addition to being an early Greensill backer, SoftBank was also an investor in the Credit Suisse supply-chain funds. The conglomerate pulled $700 million out of the Credit Suisse funds last year amid conflict-of-interest accusations that sparked an internal review at the Swiss bank. The investment into Greensill by SoftBank’s Vision Fund was led by former managing partner Colin Fan, who recently left his role at the behemoth investment fund. Many of the companies that were financed by the investment vehicles were also Vision Fund portfolio companies, including Indian hotel chain Oyo and Fair Financial Corp.After its review last year, Credit Suisse overhauled the funds’ investment guidelines to limit how much exposure they can have to a single borrower, but kept some loans to companies backed by SoftBank, according to latest available fund documents from Credit Suisse. The bank had been looking at ways to reduce its ties to Greensill, people familiar with the matter said earlier Monday.Credit Suisse is considering winding down the investments packaged by Greensill, replacing the firm as the main source for the assets, or moving loans to firms linked to Gupta out of its supply-chain finance funds, the people said, asking for anonymity because a decision hasn’t been made yet. It’s unclear how much of the Credit Suisse supply-chain finance funds are currently tied up with Gupta.Crucial Buyers“Greensill acknowledges the decision by Credit Suisse to temporarily gate the two Supply Chain Finance Funds dealing in Greensill-sourced assets,” a spokesperson for the firm said by email. “We remain in advanced talks with potential outside investors in our company and hope to be able to update further on that process imminently.” The spokesman declined to comment on any discussions on the sale or insolvency of the operating company.Securities linked to Gupta and arranged by Greensill were among investments at the center of a 2018 crisis at GAM that brought down star trader Tim Haywood. While assets managed in GAM’s supply-chain finance funds were relatively short-term, other funds that held some longer-term loans to Gupta took almost a year to liquidate those.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • SoftBank-Backed Compass Real Estate Brokerage Files for IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Compass Inc., a SoftBank-backed company that’s among the largest real estate brokerages in the U.S., filed for an initial public offering, disclosing growing revenue and shrinking losses.The New York-based startup in its filing Monday listed the size of the offering as $500 million, a placeholder that will change. Compass will disclose further details of the offering, including the size and target price range, in a later filing.The company lost $270 million on revenue of $3.7 billion last year, compared with a loss of $388 million on revenue of $2.4 billion in 2019, according to its filing. Last year, Compass was involved in residential real estate transactions totaling $152 billion -- or 4% of the U.S. market, according to the filing.While the coronavirus pandemic initially pushed Compass to lay off 15% of its workforce, it soon led to a sharp increase in housing market demand, as Americans sought larger living spaces for the work-from-home era. The housing boom boosted the stocks of companies like Zillow Group Inc. and Redfin Corp., which both saw shares roughly triple in the past year. It also paved the way for Opendoor Technologies Inc. and Matterport Inc. to go public through deals with blank-check companies.Compass was founded in 2012 by Robert Reffkin, a Goldman Sachs Group Inc. alumnus who was once Gary Cohn’s chief of staff at the bank, and by Ori Allon, an engineer who had sold previous startups to Google and Twitter Inc. After initially exploring different models, they wound up building a traditional brokerage that invested in tech designed to make agents better. They also spent liberally to poach agents from competitors and roll up smaller brokerages.SoftBank StakeBy 2019, Compass had raised more than $1.5 billion in capital, including hundreds of millions of dollars from SoftBank Group Corp.’s Vision Fund. The company, valued at the time at $6.4 billion, had also grown into the third-largest U.S. brokerage.Despite its fast growth, Compass’s critics argued it was a traditional real estate brokerage that’s valued like a tech company. Those voices were loud enough that the company’s chief financial officer sent an eight-point memo to employees and agents in October 2019 detailing the ways the company differed from WeWork, the office real estate company whose IPO plans had collapsed the previous month.“They say they’re a tech company, and they back it up in the sense that they have hired lots of engineers, who are building and releasing technology,” said Mike DelPrete, a real estate strategist who follows the company. “They’re talking the talk and walking the walk, no question about that. The question is, does it make a difference?”Compass contends its technology offers agents better and more time-efficient ways to schedule meetings, design marketing materials and communicate with clients. The company has invested heavily in engineers to build artificial intelligence that pulls those tools together, arguing that its innovation is integration.Compass said in the filing that the value of its technology is demonstrated by a 19% increase in the number of transactions the company’s agents close in their second year with compared with their first. Compass agents also close homes faster than agents at competing firms, according to the filing.Reffkin’s SharesSoftBank-related funds own about 35% of the Class A shares of Compass, according to the filing. Reffkin, who has 2.4% of the Class A shares, currently owns all of the Class C shares.As much as 5% of the Class A shares in the IPO will be reserved for licensed real estate agents affiliated with Compass and certain individuals, according to the filing.The offering is being led by Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Barclays Plc. Compass plans for its shares to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol COMP.(Updates with ownership in 11th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The 7 worst things people do with their stimulus checks

    Americans could get $1,400 more from Uncle Sam — and many won't know what to do with it.

  • Tilson: Berkshire Hathaway 'is not a get-rich stock, it's a stay-rich stock'

    Tilson thinks Buffett "left a lot of money on the table" by not putting more capital to work last year.