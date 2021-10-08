U.S. markets close in 6 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,406.26
    +6.50 (+0.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,766.25
    +11.31 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,674.30
    +20.28 (+0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,250.09
    +35.14 (+1.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.72
    +1.42 (+1.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,779.30
    +20.10 (+1.14%)
     

  • Silver

    23.17
    +0.51 (+2.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1565
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5840
    +0.0130 (+0.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3626
    +0.0010 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.8940
    +0.2780 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,577.83
    +305.01 (+0.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,318.07
    +12.46 (+0.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,099.45
    +21.41 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,048.94
    +370.73 (+1.34%)
     
JOBS:

September jobs report disappoints, big miss on expectations

Only 194,000 jobs were added, 500,000 was expected

Global High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors Market to Reach $705.6 Million by 2026

ReportLinker
·17 min read

Abstract: Global High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors Market to Reach $705. 6 Million by 2026 . A sub-set of CVD, Atomic layer deposition (AVD) is a process that enables atomic level control as well as deposition to be achieved.

New York, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031806/?utm_source=GNW
The ALD technique involves feeding of different cursors alternatingly, into a reaction chamber, one after the other, where they undergo different self-limiting surface reactions. In each of those reaction cycles, same quantity of material is deposited which leads to alternating layers of those different materials. The layers are smooth, highly dense and have uniform thickness. ALD represents a method for depositing thin films of multi-components, by way of co-injecting precursors like Si and Hf, so that a single, homogenous layered film is formed. This is used in many applications including 3D NAND, FinFET and self-aligned patterning among others. With ALD, it is possible to create dielectric and metal films as per the requirements of precursor. It is a technique of thin-film deposition based on sequential application of CVD process with two chemicals. These chemicals are called reactants or precursors. They react with material surface in a self-limiting, sequential manner, one after the other. ALD is considered an important process for fabrication of semiconductor devices for nanomaterials synthesis. The materials possess very high dielectric values capable of rapidly storing and accessing data. Another important benefit with the technique is that it offers exceptional deposition conformality, in high aspect ratio structures. Thickness control offered by the method is at Angstrom level. Thin films using high-? dielectric materials like ZrO2, HfO2, Ta2O5 and Al2O3 can be produced using the technique for high-? gate oxides, DRAM as well as nitrides for interconnects and electrodes. ALD/CVD processes are attractive mainly because they make possible growing of thin films which can be highly uniform and which conform to the given specifications.

Global High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors market is projected to register healthy growth over the near-to-long term. The market, estimated at US$472.8 Million in 2020 is projected to reach US$705.6 Million by 2026, registering a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0% over the analysis period. Asia-Pacific represents the largest regional market for High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors, accounting for an estimated 48.9% share of the global total in 2020. The market, estimated at US$231.3 Million in 2020 is projected to reach US$376.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. China is expected to spearhead growth and emerge as the fastest growing regional market with a CAGR of 8.7% over the analysis period. The market is expected to progress steadily to evolve as a major regional market for High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors, supported by various factors conducive to healthy growth.

By Technology, Interconnect Segment to Reach $360.1 Million by 2026

Global market for Interconnect (Technology) segment is estimated at US$248.3 Million in 2020, and is projected to reach US$360.1 Million by 2026 reflecting a compounded annual growth rate of 6.5% over the analysis period. Asia-Pacific constitutes the largest regional market for Interconnect segment, accounting for 45.7% of the global sales in 2020. China is poised to register the fastest compounded annual growth rate of 8.1% over the analysis period, to reach US$67 Million by the end of the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured)

  • ADEKA Corporation

  • Air Liquide S.A.

  • Colnatec LLC

  • DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

  • Entegris, Inc.

  • Linde plc

  • Merck KGaA

  • Nanmat Technology Co., Ltd.

  • Strem Chemicals, Inc.

  • Tri Chemical Laboratories Inc.

  • UP Chemical Co., Ltd




Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031806/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for 2020 through 2022
A Retrospective Review of Year 2020 that Left the World in
Shambles & Industries and Markets Upended
EXHIBIT 2: Supply Chain Disruptions Impact Large Number of
Electronic Manufacturers: % of Companies Impacted by Supply
Chain Delays Due to COVID-19 Worldwide as of May 2020
Semiconductor Trends for Specific End-Use Categories
COVID-19 Pandemic Storm Warrants New Strategies to Help
Semiconductor Leaders Secure New Lease of Life
Pandemic Disrupts High-? and ALD CVD Metal Precursors Supply Chain
An Introduction to High-? and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors
Types of ALD Precursors
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Interconnects Segment Leads the Global Market
Asia-Pacific Continues to Spearhead Market Growth
Competition
Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Atomic Layer Deposition: Adding New Dimensions to Advanced Chip
Designs
Advantages & Disadvantages of ALD
ALD for High-? Layers to Improve Semiconductor Technologies
Microelectronics: Among the Leading Adopters of High-? and ALD
Metal Precursors
ALD Emerges as a Vital Process for Fabricating Microelectronics
Miniaturization of Electronic Devices Spells Opportunities
Focus on Harnessing Digital Transformation Bodes Well for
Semiconductors, Presenting Opportunities for the Market
EXHIBIT 3: COVID-19 Has Created an Environment Where Digital
Transformation Equals Survival: Global Digital Transformation
Spending (In US$ Billion) for Years 2017 Through 2023
Growing Importance of High-? Precursors in Modern Semiconductor
Devices to Fuel Market Prospects
EXHIBIT 4: High-? Dielectric Candidates and Relevant Properties
High-? Precursors in Next-Generation Memory & Semiconductor
Devices
Need for Faster Access and Storage of Data Drives Demand for
High-? Value Materials
High-? Materials for Next Generation of DRAM Capacitors
Advancing ALD Technology Drives Demand for Thin-Film Materials
in New Industrial Applications, Presenting Market
Opportunities
EXHIBIT 5: Global Market for Industrial Semiconductors (In US$
Billion) for Years 2020, 2022 & 2024
Rising Demand for More Sophisticated Industrial PCs Widen the
Prospects
Industry 4.0 & Smart Factory to Steer Future Expansion
EXHIBIT 6: Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size
(US$ Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart
factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart
Machines for 2020
Consumer Electronics: A Major End-Use Market for Semiconductor
Devices Lends Traction to Market Growth
EXHIBIT 7: Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total
Population: 2016-2021
EXHIBIT 8: World Tablet PCs Market: Breakdown of Annual Volume
Sales (in Million Units) for the Years 2013, 2018 & 2019
Thin Metallic Films Manufacturing: A Promising Area of Growth
Growing Role of ALD in Photovoltaic Devices to Boost Market
Prospects
COVID-19 Outbreak Affects Solar PV Industry Operations
EXHIBIT 9: COVID-19 Impact on Solar Industry: Solar PV Capacity
Additions (in GW) by Sector for 2019 and 2020
EXHIBIT 10: Solar PV Capacity Additions (in GW) by Sector for
China, Europe, USA and India: 2019
Rising Importance of ALD in Energy Storage Applications to Spur
Demand for Metal Precursors
Market Benefits from the Growing Use of Nanotechnologies in
Semiconductors Industry
Role of High-? and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors in VLSI Technology
to Maintain Capacitor of Semiconductor Devices
Selection of Precursor in ALD/CVD: A Key Factor
Limitations of TiCl4 Precursors Drive Shift towards Metal-
Organic Options for Thin-Film Deposition in Semiconductor &
Non-Semiconductor Applications
Atomic Layer Deposition to Facilitate Metal Gate Stacking for CMOS
High-? Dielectrics Display Variations in Leakage with Aspect Ratio
Non-Ideal ALD Processes: Primary Challenges & Mitigation Efforts

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for High-k and ALD/CVD
Metal Precursors by Geographic Region - USA, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for High-k and ALD/CVD Metal
Precursors by Geographic Region - USA, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019
and % CAGR

Table 3: World 12-Year Perspective for High-k and ALD/CVD Metal
Precursors by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for USA, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest
of World Markets for Years 2015, 2020 & 2027

Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Interconnect by
Geographic Region - USA, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Interconnect by Geographic
Region - USA, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 12-Year Perspective for Interconnect by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for
Years 2015, 2020 & 2027

Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Capacitor by
Geographic Region - USA, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Capacitor by Geographic
Region - USA, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 9: World 12-Year Perspective for Capacitor by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2015,
2020 & 2027

Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Gates by
Geographic Region - USA, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Gates by Geographic Region -
USA, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 12: World 12-Year Perspective for Gates by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2015,
2020 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Table 13: USA Current & Future Analysis for High-k and ALD/CVD
Metal Precursors by Technology - Interconnect, Capacitor and
Gates - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: USA Historic Review for High-k and ALD/CVD Metal
Precursors by Technology - Interconnect, Capacitor and Gates
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 15: USA 12-Year Perspective for High-k and ALD/CVD Metal
Precursors by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Interconnect, Capacitor and Gates for the Years
2015, 2020 & 2027

JAPAN
Table 16: Japan Current & Future Analysis for High-k and
ALD/CVD Metal Precursors by Technology - Interconnect,
Capacitor and Gates - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 17: Japan Historic Review for High-k and ALD/CVD Metal
Precursors by Technology - Interconnect, Capacitor and Gates
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 18: Japan 12-Year Perspective for High-k and ALD/CVD
Metal Precursors by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Interconnect, Capacitor and Gates for the Years
2015, 2020 & 2027

CHINA
Table 19: China Current & Future Analysis for High-k and
ALD/CVD Metal Precursors by Technology - Interconnect,
Capacitor and Gates - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 20: China Historic Review for High-k and ALD/CVD Metal
Precursors by Technology - Interconnect, Capacitor and Gates
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 21: China 12-Year Perspective for High-k and ALD/CVD
Metal Precursors by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Interconnect, Capacitor and Gates for the Years
2015, 2020 & 2027

EUROPE
Table 22: Europe Current & Future Analysis for High-k and
ALD/CVD Metal Precursors by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 23: Europe Historic Review for High-k and ALD/CVD Metal
Precursors by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 24: Europe 12-Year Perspective for High-k and ALD/CVD
Metal Precursors by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2015, 2020 & 2027

Table 25: Europe Current & Future Analysis for High-k and
ALD/CVD Metal Precursors by Technology - Interconnect,
Capacitor and Gates - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 26: Europe Historic Review for High-k and ALD/CVD Metal
Precursors by Technology - Interconnect, Capacitor and Gates
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 27: Europe 12-Year Perspective for High-k and ALD/CVD
Metal Precursors by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Interconnect, Capacitor and Gates for the Years
2015, 2020 & 2027

FRANCE
Table 28: France Current & Future Analysis for High-k and
ALD/CVD Metal Precursors by Technology - Interconnect,
Capacitor and Gates - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 29: France Historic Review for High-k and ALD/CVD Metal
Precursors by Technology - Interconnect, Capacitor and Gates
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 30: France 12-Year Perspective for High-k and ALD/CVD
Metal Precursors by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Interconnect, Capacitor and Gates for the Years
2015, 2020 & 2027

GERMANY
Table 31: Germany Current & Future Analysis for High-k and
ALD/CVD Metal Precursors by Technology - Interconnect,
Capacitor and Gates - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 32: Germany Historic Review for High-k and ALD/CVD Metal
Precursors by Technology - Interconnect, Capacitor and Gates
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 33: Germany 12-Year Perspective for High-k and ALD/CVD
Metal Precursors by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Interconnect, Capacitor and Gates for the Years
2015, 2020 & 2027

ITALY
Table 34: Italy Current & Future Analysis for High-k and
ALD/CVD Metal Precursors by Technology - Interconnect,
Capacitor and Gates - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 35: Italy Historic Review for High-k and ALD/CVD Metal
Precursors by Technology - Interconnect, Capacitor and Gates
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 36: Italy 12-Year Perspective for High-k and ALD/CVD
Metal Precursors by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Interconnect, Capacitor and Gates for the Years
2015, 2020 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Table 37: UK Current & Future Analysis for High-k and ALD/CVD
Metal Precursors by Technology - Interconnect, Capacitor and
Gates - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 38: UK Historic Review for High-k and ALD/CVD Metal
Precursors by Technology - Interconnect, Capacitor and Gates
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 39: UK 12-Year Perspective for High-k and ALD/CVD Metal
Precursors by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Interconnect, Capacitor and Gates for the Years
2015, 2020 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 40: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for High-k
and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors by Technology - Interconnect,
Capacitor and Gates - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 41: Rest of Europe Historic Review for High-k and ALD/CVD
Metal Precursors by Technology - Interconnect, Capacitor and
Gates Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 42: Rest of Europe 12-Year Perspective for High-k and
ALD/CVD Metal Precursors by Technology - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Revenues for Interconnect, Capacitor and Gates for the
Years 2015, 2020 & 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 43: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for High-k and
ALD/CVD Metal Precursors by Geographic Region - South Korea,
Taiwan and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 44: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for High-k and ALD/CVD
Metal Precursors by Geographic Region - South Korea, Taiwan and
Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 45: Asia-Pacific 12-Year Perspective for High-k and
ALD/CVD Metal Precursors by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Revenues for South Korea, Taiwan and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2015, 2020 & 2027

Table 46: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for High-k and
ALD/CVD Metal Precursors by Technology - Interconnect,
Capacitor and Gates - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 47: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for High-k and ALD/CVD
Metal Precursors by Technology - Interconnect, Capacitor and
Gates Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 48: Asia-Pacific 12-Year Perspective for High-k and
ALD/CVD Metal Precursors by Technology - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Revenues for Interconnect, Capacitor and Gates for the
Years 2015, 2020 & 2027

SOUTH KOREA
Table 49: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for High-k and
ALD/CVD Metal Precursors by Technology - Interconnect,
Capacitor and Gates - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 50: South Korea Historic Review for High-k and ALD/CVD
Metal Precursors by Technology - Interconnect, Capacitor and
Gates Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 51: South Korea 12-Year Perspective for High-k and
ALD/CVD Metal Precursors by Technology - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Revenues for Interconnect, Capacitor and Gates for the
Years 2015, 2020 & 2027

TAIWAN
Table 52: Taiwan Current & Future Analysis for High-k and
ALD/CVD Metal Precursors by Technology - Interconnect,
Capacitor and Gates - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 53: Taiwan Historic Review for High-k and ALD/CVD Metal
Precursors by Technology - Interconnect, Capacitor and Gates
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 54: Taiwan 12-Year Perspective for High-k and ALD/CVD
Metal Precursors by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Interconnect, Capacitor and Gates for the Years
2015, 2020 & 2027

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 55: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors by Technology -
Interconnect, Capacitor and Gates - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 56: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for High-k and
ALD/CVD Metal Precursors by Technology - Interconnect,
Capacitor and Gates Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 57: Rest of Asia-Pacific 12-Year Perspective for High-k
and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors by Technology - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Revenues for Interconnect, Capacitor and
Gates for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027

REST OF WORLD
Table 58: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for High-k
and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors by Technology - Interconnect,
Capacitor and Gates - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 59: Rest of World Historic Review for High-k and ALD/CVD
Metal Precursors by Technology - Interconnect, Capacitor and
Gates Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 60: Rest of World 12-Year Perspective for High-k and
ALD/CVD Metal Precursors by Technology - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Revenues for Interconnect, Capacitor and Gates for the
Years 2015, 2020 & 2027

IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 36
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031806/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • 7 Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Leon Cooperman

    In this article, we discuss the 7 oil and gas stocks to buy according to billionaire Leon Cooperman. If you want to skip our detailed discussion of the investment philosophy of Leon Cooperman and the performance of his hedge fund Omega Advisors, go directly to the Top 2 Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy According […]

  • The price of Red Bull, other energy drinks may be about to skyrocket

    Getting your Red Bull caffeine jolt may be about to cost a good bit more. Here's why.

  • My Top Oil Stock to Buy Right Now

    Oil prices have staged an epic comeback. Oil prices could have further to run, given rebounding demand and the slow return of supply. Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) is leading the way, which is why it's my top oil stock to buy right now.

  • Why Energy Fuels Stock Plunged 12%

    Shares of uranium mining specialist Energy Fuels (NYSEMKT: UUUU) are down 12% as of 2:15 p.m. EDT Wednesday, and it's not hard to figure out why the stock is struggling. According to the experts at MiningReview.com, uranium prices need to rise to about $60 a pound in order to become profitable enough to "incentivize" uranium miners to increase production. Now, thanks to significant buying by the Sprott Physical Uranium Trust (OTC: SRUU.F), uranium prices nearly doubled between mid-August and mid-September, and seemed to be heading in the general direction of $60.

  • Elon Musk Explains Why Tesla Is Moving to Austin

    Tesla will move its headquarters to Austin, Texas, said CEO Elon Musk, comparing the current crowded operations at the factory in Fremont, Calif., to ‘Spam in a can.’ He said the electric-vehicle maker would continue expanding in California. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

  • Congo's $6 billion China mining deal 'unconscionable', says draft report

    Democratic Republic of Congo should renegotiate its $6 billion infrastructure-for-minerals deal with Chinese investors, according to the draft of a report commissioned by a global anti-corruption body of governments, companies and activists. The draft, seen by Reuters, describes the deal that was first signed in 2008 as "unconscionable" and urges Congo's government to cancel an amendment signed secretly in 2017 that sped up payments to Chinese mining investors and slowed reimbursements of investment in infrastructure. The final report is expected to be released this month by the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI), which tracks revenue flows in the oil and mining sectors and counts more than 50 countries, including Congo, as members.

  • This Is My Favorite Energy Stock Right Now

    I've liked this stock for a while, but the story keeps getting better and better. Here's the latest reason to love this integrated oil giant.

  • 3 Lightning-Quick Growth Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 1,334% to 22,562% in 3 Years

    Growth stocks have dominated the investing landscape since the end of the Great Recession in 2009 -- and with good reason. Historically low lending rates and an accommodative Federal Reserve have rolled out the red carpet for fast-growing companies to borrow at will. Based on their 2020 sales, the following three lightning-quick growth stocks are expected by Wall Street to deliver sales increases ranging from a low of 1,334% to a high of 22,562% by 2023.

  • China digs in on coal, oil gains as energy crisis deepens

    China ordered miners in Inner Mongolia to ramp up coal production and oil prices jumped on Friday as a record surge in the cost of gas revived demand for the most polluting fossil fuels to keep factories open and homes heated. The rebound in economic activity from coronavirus restrictions has exposed alarmingly low supplies of natural gas leaving traders, industry executives and governments scrambling as the northern hemisphere heads into winter. The energy crisis https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/global-energy-shortage-or-coincidence-regional-crises-2021-09-29, which has led to fuel shortages and blackouts in some countries, has highlighted the difficulty in cutting the global economy's dependency on fossil fuels as world leaders seek to revive efforts to tackle climate change at talks next month in Glasgow.

  • Here are the pros and cons of the Lordstown Motors-Foxconn deal

    Among the pros, the deal would give Lordstown Motors a bit of financial breathing room.

  • Gas Prices Are on the Rise. Wall Street Is Worried About the White House’s Strategy.

    Rising gasoline, electricity and heating prices could become a liability for President Biden. But the administration is sending mixed signals about its policy.

  • TSMC and Sony considering joint chip factory, Japan gov't to help -Nikkei

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Taiwan's TSMC and Japan's Sony Group Corp are considering jointly building a chip factory in Japan, with the government ready to pay for some of the investment of about 800 billion yen ($7.15 billion), the Nikkei reported on Friday. The plant in Kumamoto, southern Japan, is expected to produce semiconductors for automobiles, camera image sensors and other products which have been hit by a global chip shortage, and is likely to start operations by 2024, the report said. Both Sony and TSMC declined to comment.

  • Spirit backs from early union talks after vaccine mandate

    Spirit notified workers Wednesday that, because it is a federal contractor, it will require all U.S. employees to be vaccinated.

  • ‘There’s limits on how big you can scale in the Bay Area;’ Musk moving Tesla HQ to Texas from California

    Tesla Inc. is officially moving its headquarters to the Austin, Texas, area, Chief Executive Elon Musk told investors on Thursday.

  • Don't rule out an energy crisis: Goldman Sachs

    Goldman is out with a warning that it could get worse before it gets better in the energy sector.

  • Oil rises as global energy crunch takes hold

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Friday to trade 4% up on the week, buoyed by a global energy crunch that has helped gas prices to record highs and prompted China to demand increased coal production. China ordered miners in Inner Mongolia to ramp up coal production on Friday to help alleviate the country's energy crunch. "As other energy prices like natural gas and coal keep pushing higher, upside risks to the oil market have started to build," said Bank of America's Christopher Kuplent.

  • U.S. airlines look for holiday boost after Delta variant interrupts recovery

    U.S. airlines are looking at the upcoming holiday season and the reopening of vital trans-Atlantic route to recover the momentum lost in the last quarter following a resurgence in COVID-19 cases. After a strong summer travel season, air-carriers had to temper their outlook last month for the quarter through September as the fast spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus slowed down new bookings and drove up cancellations. Financial services firm Raymond James conducted an analysis of the Transportation Security Administration's 7-day average passenger screening data, which showed that while the travel demand still lags the peak in late July, it has improved from the lows in mid-September.

  • Shell warns of hit from rocketing gas prices

    Royal Dutch Shell warned on Thursday that soaring natural gas and electricity prices will eat into its revenue for the third quarter.

  • Chip crisis hits Stellantis' Italy output more than COVID did, union says

    The impact from a global semiconductor shortage on Stellantis' Italian car production this year will be worse and longer-lasting than the damage to output caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Italy's FIM-CISL union said on Friday. A global microchip shortage is pushing automakers to slow down production, with Stellantis halting operations at several facilities across Europe and the United States. "The semiconductor hurricane is causing production stoppages that are weighing more than the lockdown in 2020," FIM-CISL head Ferdinando Uliano said.

  • Natural gas prices on the rise again in Europe, following brief respite from pledge of Russian help

    A respite for natural gas prices in Europe looked to be fading as prices were on the rise again Friday.