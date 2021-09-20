U.S. markets open in 5 hours 30 minutes

Global High Net Worth (HNW) Investors Targeting and Servicing Report 2021 - US and the UK are Considered Entrepreneurial Havens Among HNW Expats

Research and Markets
·3 min read

Dublin, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Targeting and Servicing High Net Worth (HNW) Investors - Strategies, Investment Behaviors, Investor Proclivities with regards to Risk, Loyalty, and Product Uptake" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report analyzes and sizes key segments of the global HNW market, providing detailed recommendations on how best to target and service these segments. It explores how investment behaviors differ across different target segments, and highlights different investor proclivities with regards to risk, loyalty, and product uptake. It is based on our proprietary Global Wealth Managers Surveys.

A key focus for most wealth providers, HNW entrepreneurs constitute the second-largest target segment (after professionals), followed by females and expats, who represent an almost equally large target market. Inheritors are the smallest segment; however, providers reaching out to female inheritors should not encounter any trouble growing their business given that this segment is often overlooked. While there is overlap between segments, distinct investment and servicing preferences call for a differentiated servicing strategy.

For example, female HNW investors are more risk averse than other segments, but they tend to be comparatively loyal to their wealth manager. On the flipside, inheritors tend to be the least loyal, meaning early and ongoing engagement is critical.

Scope

  • 53.4% of global HNW investors reside in North America, but growth is more pronounced in the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and Central and Eastern Europe.

  • Professionals account for 9 million individuals within the global HNW market, while entrepreneurs account for another 2.6 million.

  • Globally, only 13.9% of female HNW investors have sourced their wealth through first-generation entrepreneurship, compared to 24.7% among males. However, this is slowly changing.

Reasons to Buy

  • Understand the size and service requirements of key client groups

  • Develop and enhance your client targeting strategies using our proprietary data on the effectiveness of various targeting strategies across key target groups

  • Minimize customer churn rates by gaining a detailed understanding about key client groups' diverging proclivities, attitudes towards risk, and investment preferences

  • Tailor your product portfolio to match demand patterns across the different segments discussed

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
1.2 Key findings
1.3 Critical success factors

2. Sizing the Global HNW Market by Segment
2.1 North America is the largest target market, but growth can be found in Latin America and Asia Pacific
2.2 Albeit not mutually exclusive, expats and entrepreneurs constitute the largest target segments after professionals
2.3 9 million HNW professionals make for a sizable target market
2.4 After professionals, entrepreneurs constitute the largest HNW segment
2.5 Reaching out to inheritors early on via next-generation programs will minimize churn rates
2.6 Women constitute less than a fifth of the global HNW market, but represent a growing segment
2.7 1.8 million HNW expats make for a sizable target market
2.8 Targeting efforts begin in Asia, as more than half of HNW expats originate from the continent
2.9 The US and the UK are considered entrepreneurial havens among HNW expats

3. Investor Preferences Differ Between Segments
3.1 Key investor segments are seeking common services and excellence
3.2 Targeting females means adopting a tailored servicing approach
3.3 Expats are demanding but ideal for a bank able to offer a full suite of services
3.4 Customer churn is highest in the HNW inheritor segment, making relationship building key
3.5 Well-established referral processes are a must when targeting entrepreneurs
3.6 Highly integrated business and investment banking teams appeal to entrepreneurs and professionals

4. Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • IndusInd Bank

  • Kotak

  • Axis

  • IDBI Bank

  • United Bank of India

  • ICICI

  • Bank of Baroda

  • HSBC

  • Credit Suisse

  • Bank of China

  • DBS

  • US Bank

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q8yh6m

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


